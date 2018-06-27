Kawhi Leonard Odds: Spurs, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers Favorites for 2018-19 Season

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Despite rumors of discontent, the San Antonio Spurs are favored to retain superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard entering next season.

According to OddsShark, the Spurs are 19-20 (-105) favorites to have Leonard on their roster for the first game of the 2018-19 regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are second at 59-20 (+295), followed by the Boston Celtics (3-1, -300), Philadelphia 76ers (13-2, +650), Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, +800) and Los Angeles Clippers (20-1, +2,000).

