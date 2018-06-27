Kawhi Leonard Odds: Spurs, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers Favorites for 2018-19 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates sinking a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks onTuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Despite rumors of discontent, the San Antonio Spurs are favored to retain superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard entering next season.

According to OddsShark, the Spurs are 19-20 (-105) favorites to have Leonard on their roster for the first game of the 2018-19 regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are second at 59-20 (+295), followed by the Boston Celtics (3-1, -300), Philadelphia 76ers (13-2, +650), Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, +800) and Los Angeles Clippers (20-1, +2,000).

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-Spurs Asst. Malik Rose to Join Pistons as Executive

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Ex-Spurs Asst. Malik Rose to Join Pistons as Executive

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo

    What Green Opting In, Gay Opting Out Means to the Spurs

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    What Green Opting In, Gay Opting Out Means to the Spurs

    Pounding The Rock
    via Pounding The Rock

    15 Best Scorers in Spurs' History

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    15 Best Scorers in Spurs' History

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo

    Report: LAC Would Trade DJ If He Picks Up Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAC Would Trade DJ If He Picks Up Option

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report