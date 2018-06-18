Cavaliers Rumors: Assistants Jim Boylan, Phil Handy Won't Have Contracts Renewed

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached the last four NBA Finals, but that hasn’t stopped them from reportedly shaking up the coaching staff following their loss in the 2018 title series.

According to Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, Cleveland won’t renew the contracts for assistant coach Jim Boylan and player development coach Phil Handy after big-man coach Vitaly Potapenko already departed to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

As a result, Dan Geriot could be made a full-time assistant coach after previously serving as a player development coach, and Damon Jones could take on additional assistant coaching duties as well.

The promotion of Jones is particularly notable considering he played for the Cavaliers during his 11-season NBA career. He also suited up for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Vancouver Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat and was previously an assistant coach for the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Canton Charge.

As for Boylan, he is a longtime NBA assistant who has been on the benches of the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Bucks since the 1993-94 campaign. He was also the interim head coach for the Bulls in 2007-08 and the Bucks in 2012-13 but finished with a combined 46-60 record in the two seasons.

Handy was on Cleveland's staff the prior three seasons in an assistant role.

While the NBA world waits to see if LeBron James will stay with the Cavaliers or go elsewhere this offseason, one thing is for certain. The defending Eastern Conference champions will look different on the sidelines in 2018-19 after multiple coaching changes.