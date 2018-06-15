5 Tempting Free Agents the NY Knicks Should Avoid

0 of 5

Elsa/Getty Images

A star player for a New York Knicks executive in rebuild mode is like a hot piece of pizza for a person on a diet.

They say they’ll be good. They’ll be patient. They’ll do the shopping, chop the vegetables, chew slowly…but then they pass by one pizza place. There's another on the next corner. It would be so easy. It all draws them in, and suddenly all the promises they’ve made are forgotten, and they're eating off a paper plate with grease dripping down their forearms.

And that’s how it could be for the Knicks this offseason. There are several extremely tempting free agents that could distract them from their goals.

That isn’t to say that everything delicious is bad for them. But here’s what the Knicks must avoid: anyone who’s going to disrupt the development of the team. Being old or expensive or cocky or a minutes-hogging superstar shouldn’t necessarily count a player out—but the wrong combination of those qualities might.

You realize after the second slice of pizza that you shouldn’t have ordered four slices, but you’ll still eat all four; just like a team will eat all four years of a contract they should never have given that over-30 superstar player, even if the last two years make them feel slightly ill. You tell yourself: "I’ll still eat that salad when I get home," but you’re too stuffed to have room for salad, just like a team doesn’t have available cap space for essential role players or game minutes to develop young talent once they’ve invested in Mr. Max Contract.

With that in mind, here are a few players the Knicks should resist this offseason: