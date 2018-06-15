The Biggest NBA Draft Question Every Team Must Answer

0 of 30

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The upcoming 2018 NBA draft will be the latest installment of the Association's biggest educated guessing game.

But before teams attempt to predict the futures of soon-to-be-millionaire teenagers and 20-somethings, they each must first answer a critical question about their unique situation.

Should they view prospects based solely on their potential, or do team needs enter the equation? Are they plotting a run at the 2019 title, or are they looking toward the future while building out their roster? Does it make sense to move up, down or even out of this draft?

Only their respective front offices can decide. Our job here is to identify the most pressing inquiry facing all 30 teams.