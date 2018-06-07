Before Loss, Stephen A. Smith Said LeBron James, Warriors Will Meet This Summer

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Wednesday that the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James are going to have a free-agent conversation during the offseason.

Prior to Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Smith appeared on First Take and discussed the possibility of the Dubs having a Big Three of LeBron, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry:

Smith added that the Warriors, who have a 3-0 series lead, would likely have to part ways with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in order to make it happen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.