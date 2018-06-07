Before Loss, Stephen A. Smith Said LeBron James, Warriors Will Meet This Summer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Wednesday that the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James are going to have a free-agent conversation during the offseason.

Prior to Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Smith appeared on First Take and discussed the possibility of the Dubs having a Big Three of LeBron, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry:

Smith added that the Warriors, who have a 3-0 series lead, would likely have to part ways with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in order to make it happen.

          

