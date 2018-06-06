Pistons HC Rumors: Ime Udoka to Interview, Dwane Casey Favorite for Job

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka is interviewing for the Detroit Pistons' vacant head-coaching job Wednesday, but former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is reportedly the front-runner.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reported that the Pistons were "very impressed" with Casey after he met with owner Tom Gores on Tuesday.

Detroit is in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy last month. In four seasons with the Pistons, Van Gundy went 152-176 and reached the playoffs once.

Also, the Pistons recently cut ties with general manager Jeff Bower.

The 40-year-old Udoka spent seven seasons in the NBA as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Sacramento Kings before transitioning to coaching.

He has been part of Gregg Popovich's coaching staff in San Antonio since 2012.

Casey spent seven seasons as Toronto's head coach and enjoyed a great deal of regular-season success with a record of 320-238.

The Raptors reached the playoffs in each of the past five seasons under Casey, but although they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015-16, they rarely lived up to their potential during the postseason.

Toronto had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season at 59-23, but it was swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to Casey's dismissal.

University of Michigan head men's basketball coach John Beilein was also a candidate for the Pistons job, but he announced Wednesday that he will remain at the school.

The Pistons have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and they are coming off a 39-43 campaign.

Despite that, the new head coach will inherit a talented roster featuring the likes of power forward Blake Griffin, center Andre Drummond and guard Reggie Jackson.