Adrian Wojnarowski: LeBron James, Paul George Will Have to Talk About Lakers

That sound you hear in the background? Los Angeles Lakers fans rifling through their old Photoshop piles.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported LeBron James and Paul George will need to have a discussion about teaming up with the Lakers this summer (h/t Rob Lopez of Def Pen Sports).

James and George are considered the two best gettable free agents on the open market. Kevin Durant can also become an unrestricted free agent, but it feels like little more than a formality he'll re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.

James' free agency decision will once again put a holding pattern on moves in early July. LeBron's next destination—whether it's L.A., the Houston Rockets, the Philadelphia 76ers or staying in Cleveland—will determine how the remainder of the summer's dominoes fall. The Cavaliers' struggles to build a competent supporting cast around him make them feel like underdogs, especially given the herculean effort it's taken for James to get them to a fourth straight Finals.

Philly and Houston are the most obvious basketball choices. The Sixers have a promising young roster—more promising than that of the Lakers—and ample cap space. It's within the realm of possibility they sign James outright and then flip their considerable assets (Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz, Robert Covington) to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard.

The Rockets were a game away from making the Finals this season, have (likely) MVP James Harden and seem almost certain to re-sign Chris Paul, one of LeBron's best friends.

Signing with the Lakers, even with George in tow, doesn't put James in a better position to win championships. He'll be going to a more difficult conference and have only one guaranteed star by his side. The Lakers could move Kyle Kuzma and/or Lonzo Ball for another vet (Leonard), but that's still three stars compared to four and requires an awful lot of moving parts.

George remains the likeliest fit for a number of reasons. He didn't have his best season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is from the L.A. area and has openly spoken of the appeal of playing with the Lakers. It's not hard to find anyone around the league who thinks of him signing there as something of a foregone conclusion.