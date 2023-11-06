Predicting MLB's 10 Biggest Headlines of the 2023-24 Offseason

10 of 10

The Storyline

Umpires are actually very good at calling balls and strikes, so it's unfortunate that their work behind the plate is only noticeable when it's bad.

Take Game 3 of the World Series, for example. Alfonso Marquez's strike zone was so wonky that it made headlines, and not undeservedly so given that it tipped the scales in favor of the Rangers to an egregious degree:

There isn't much doubt at this point that the automated ball-strike system (ABS for short) will have a hand in calling balls and strikes in the future. And with other new rules having proved to be such a huge success in 2023, maybe the time is now.

The Prediction!

Don't count on it, though.

The demand for the ABS seems to be there among MLB fans, but commissioner Rob Manfred has been pretty consistent with his stance that the system won't be ready for The Show in 2024. It still has kinks, which is to say nothing of the bigger question of whether it should make all the calls or if there should be a challenge system.