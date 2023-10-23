Fixing MLB's Problems Being Exposed During the 2023 Postseason

2 of 5

Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Problem: Umpires Are Still Making Bad Calls in Big Spots

By rule, the strike zone is the width of home plate with a height that spans the midpoint between a batter's shoulders to just below his kneecap.

In actuality, however, the strike zone is whatever the home-plate umpire thinks it is at a given moment. As Alex Bregman well knows from his dealings with Marvin Hudson in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, that can be a problem:

The obligatory defense of umpires is that they're a lot better at calling balls and strikes than they used to be. That includes in the postseason, for which this year is notably seeing the lowest rate of called strikes outside the zone on record.

One catch is that there's been a corresponding increase in miscalled balls inside the strike zone. Another is that as long as humans are making the calls, neither the rate of miscalled balls nor that of miscalled strikes is now or is ever likely to be at the optimal number: zero.

The Solution: Simply Implement the ABS

Even if MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't think it's ready for primetime, the technology to automate balls and strikes indeed exists and is already in use in the minors. It's called the ABS, or automated ball-strike system.