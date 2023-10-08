Grading MLB's New Rules Implemented During 2023 Season

2 of 5

What Was It Meant to Do?

When Statcast first tracked defensive shifts in 2015, they occurred just under 10 percent of the time. By 2022, the rate had more than tripled to 33.8 percent. The result was one of the worst league-wide batting averages in history and the boring-ification of infield defense.

Hence why MLB stepped in and made it so that teams must have four players on the infield at all times, with at least two on either side of second base. This way, hits and fun defensive plays would hopefully become prevalent again.

What Worked?

At least where hits are concerned, nobody can say the shift ban didn't work as intended. The league's batting average from .243 to .248 from 2022 to 2023, and it wasn't solely because there were more home runs.

Both the general BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and the BABIP on ground balls increased from 2022 to 2023, with left-handed batters especially reaping the benefits of the latter. They hit just .147 on pulled grounders in '22. This year, they hit .180 on them.

Whether the shift ban made infield defense more exciting is harder to quantify, but there's some evidence that's the case. Of the six best defensive seasons by second basemen over the last two seasons according to Outs Above Average, five occurred in 2023.

What Didn't Work?

Though standard infield alignments did make a comeback in 2023, they still weren't as common as they were in the early days of Statcast. A ban on shifts isn't a ban on shading, after all, so there were still instances of batters hitting balls right at well-placed fielders.

Still, this is more of a nitpick than an actual complaint. The shift ban mostly delivered on its promises and the entertainment value of games was better for it.