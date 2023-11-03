Ranking Aaron Nola's Top 10 Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

1 of 12

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If there's any quibble about the notion that Nola is "reliable," it's that his run prevention isn't always as impressive as his workload.

He's generally been an above average pitcher to the tune of a 116 ERA+ over the past six seasons, but he's been below average in two of the past three. He had a 90 ERA+ in 2021 and a 95 ERA+ this past season.

The 2023 campaign also brought troubling trends with Nola's strikeout rate, which dropped to its lowest point since 2016, and his home run rate, which rose to its highest point ever.

None of this is going to help Nola's earning power. Nor will the qualifying offer, which will tie him to draft pick compensation after he invariably gets one and rejects it.

Despite all this, innings eaters of Nola's caliber are rare indeed, and it won't be impossible for interested parties to downplay his results from 2021 and 2023. There's plenty to like under the hood, including consistent fastball velocity and elite command. He's also an accomplished playoff performer with a 3.70 ERA in nine career outings.

Since Nola will be going into his age-31 season in 2024, the five-year, $110 million deal that Kevin Gausman signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 is a potential model. He should get at least that much, if not more after last year's market sent rates for stars soaring.

With all this in mind, let's touch on some honorable mentions and then count down Nola's top 10 potential suitors.