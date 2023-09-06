Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects List, September 2023 Edition

2 of 12

100. RHP Owen White, TEX

99. RHP Jairo Iriarte, SD

98. 3B Aidan Miller, PHI

97. C Edgar Quero, CWS

96. IF Osleivis Basabe, TB

95. RHP Caden Dana, LAA

94. C/IF/OF Cole Carrigg, COL

93. OF Samuel Zavala, SD

92. OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., BAL

91. SS Sebastian Walcott, TEX

-With some of the best raw power in the 2023 draft class, Aidan Miller has a chance to be a steal as the No. 27 overall pick. He hit .414 with a .528 on-base percentage in 10 games in rookie ball after signing, and that stellar debut earned him a quick promotion to Single-A.

-Osleivis Basabe is a versatile infielder who has a chance to even the scales on the deal that sent Nathaniel Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers prior to the 2021 season. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this year and went 13-for-55 with three doubles and one home run before he was optioned back to the minors.

-One of the most versatile prospects in baseball, Cole Carrigg has made starts at catcher (6 games), shortstop (9 games), and in center field (10 games) since going in the second round of the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old is also hitting .358/.415/.642 with 19 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 30 games.