Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects List, September 2023 Edition

Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects List, September 2023 EditionSeptember 6, 2023
- Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.
- Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers, or 45 days on the active roster.
With the minor league season winding to a close and the MLB postseason fast approaching, it's time for one final update to our Top 100 prospect list.
The following factors helped determine where each player fell on our updated list:
Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.
Honorable Mentions: Next 50
RHP: Chase Dollander (COL), Jack Leiter (TEX), Ty Madden (DET), Max Meyer (MIA), Chase Petty (CIN), Connor Phillips (CIN), Quinn Priester (PIT), Max Rajcic (STL), Marco Raya (MIN), Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL), Drew Thorpe (NYY)
LHP: Brandon Barriera (TOR), Jackson Ferris (CHC), Thomas White (MIA)
C: Leonardo Bernal (STL), Diego Cartaya (LAD), Thayron Liranzo (LAD), Kevin Parada (NYM), Austin Wells (NYY)
IF: Roderick Arias (NYY), Edwin Arroyo (CIN), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Juan Brito (CLE), Felnin Celesten (SEA), Cam Collier (CIN), Bryce Eldridge (SF), Justin Foscue (TEX), Jacob Gonzalez (CWS), Colin Houck (NYM), Xavier Isaac (TB), Carlos Jorge (CIN), Kyle Manzardo (CLE), Arjun Nimmala (TOR), Sterlin Thompson (COL), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Connor Norby (BAL), Brayden Taylor (TB), Tommy Troy (ARI)
OF: Kevin Alcántara (CHC), Luis Baez (HOU), Jordan Beck (COL), Denzel Clarke (OAK), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Josue De Paula (LAD), Chase DeLauter (CLE), Spencer Jones (NYY), Andy Pages (LAD), Everson Pereira (NYY), Victor Scott II (STL), George Valera (CLE)
Nos. 100-91
100. RHP Owen White, TEX
99. RHP Jairo Iriarte, SD
98. 3B Aidan Miller, PHI
97. C Edgar Quero, CWS
96. IF Osleivis Basabe, TB
95. RHP Caden Dana, LAA
94. C/IF/OF Cole Carrigg, COL
93. OF Samuel Zavala, SD
92. OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., BAL
91. SS Sebastian Walcott, TEX
-With some of the best raw power in the 2023 draft class, Aidan Miller has a chance to be a steal as the No. 27 overall pick. He hit .414 with a .528 on-base percentage in 10 games in rookie ball after signing, and that stellar debut earned him a quick promotion to Single-A.
-Osleivis Basabe is a versatile infielder who has a chance to even the scales on the deal that sent Nathaniel Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers prior to the 2021 season. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this year and went 13-for-55 with three doubles and one home run before he was optioned back to the minors.
-One of the most versatile prospects in baseball, Cole Carrigg has made starts at catcher (6 games), shortstop (9 games), and in center field (10 games) since going in the second round of the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old is also hitting .358/.415/.642 with 19 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 30 games.
Nos. 90-81
90. 2B Nick Yorke, BOS
89. OF Owen Caissie, CHC
88. SS Colt Emerson, SEA
87. 3B Tyler Black, MIL
86. RHP Mason Miller, OAK
85. RHP Chase Hampton, NYY
84. SS Matt Shaw, CHC
83. RHP Brock Porter, TEX
82. LHP Robert Gasser, MIL
81. LHP Frank Mozzicato, KC
-One of the early standouts of the 2023 draft, prep shortstop Colt Emerson is hitting .385/.524/.585 with nine extra-base hits and six steals in 18 games between rookie ball and Single-A. He just turned 18 years old on July 20 and is one of the youngest players in this year's class.
-Another 2023 draft pick off to a hot start is Chicago Cubs first-round pick Matt Shaw, who has already reached the Double-A level and is hitting .395/.439/.649 with 15 extra-base hits and 12 steals in 28 games across three levels. With Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson blocking his path, his long-term home could be third base.
-Left-hander Frank Mozzicato has racked up 127 strikeouts in 89 innings between Single-A and High-A this year, showcasing the stuff that made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old has also walked 62 batters, so refining his command will be the next step in his development.
Nos. 80-71
80. IF Joey Ortiz, BAL
79. OF Miguel Bleis, BOS
78. 2B Jace Jung, DET
77. LHP Jordan Wicks, CHC
76. RHP Noble Meyer, MIA
75. OF Drew Gilbert, NYM
74. LHP Carson Whisenhunt, SF
73. RHP Jackson Jobe, DET
72. SS/3B Orelvis Martinez, TOR
71. RHP Nick Frasso, LAD
-The first high school pitcher selected in the 2023 draft, at No. 10 overall, right-hander Noble Meyer immediately became the top prospect in the Miami Marlins system, though his pro debut will wait until next season. With an upper-90s fastball that can touch triple-digits and a wipeout slider, he has ace-caliber upside.
-The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jackson Jobe pitched just 77.1 innings in his pro debut last year and was sidelined until June with lumbar spine inflammation this season, but he has a 3.19 ERA and a terrific 65-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings across three levels.
-Orelvis Martinez is hitting .271/.344/.543 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI in 38 games since he was promoted to Triple-A on July 18. The 21-year-old has long possessed some of the best raw power of any prospect, and he has trimmed his strikeout rate from 28.6 to 22.8 percent this year in the upper levels of the minors.
Nos. 70-61
70. RHP Hurston Waldrep, ATL
69. RHP Jared Jones, PIT
68. 3B Brady House, WAS
67. RHP Ben Brown, CHC
66. 2B/3B Michael Busch, LAD
65. C Kyle Teel, BOS
64. SS Brayan Rocchio, CLE
63. OF Justin Crawford, PHI
62. RHP Rhett Lowder, CIN
61. SS/OF Jett Williams, NYM
-Florida ace Hurston Waldrep was the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft, and while many of the top arms from this class have been shut down, he has logged a 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 29-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings spanning Single-A, High-A and Double-A as he has been put on the fast track.
-Michael Busch is hitting just .174 with a 51 OPS+ in 78 plate appearances in the majors this year, but he has continued to rake against minor league pitching. The 25-year-old hit .323/.432/.615 with 23 doubles, 24 home runs and 82 RBI in 88 games at Triple-A, and he was recalled to the MLB roster at the end of August.
-Still only 22 years old, Brayan Rocchio is hitting .294/.383/.430 with 39 extra-base hits, 22 steals and almost as many walks (53) as strikeouts (56) in 98 games at the Triple-A level. With Amed Rosario gone, he could take over as the starting shortstop in 2024.
Nos. 60-51
60. SS Jacob Wilson, OAK
59. OF Gabriel Gonzalez, SEA
58. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, MIN
57. LHP Anthony Solometo, PIT
56. SS Marco Luciano, SF
55. RHP Dylan Lesko, SD
54. C Dalton Rushing, LAD
53. OF Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
52. OF Yanquiel Fernandez, COL
51. IF Ronny Mauricio, NYM
-After hitting .412/.461/.635 this spring and striking out just 31 times in 697 plate appearances over three years at Grand Canyon, shortstop Jacob Wilson has continued to impress with his pure hitting ability. The 21-year-old is batting .333/.391/.475 in 111 plate appearances since starting his pro career.
-One of baseball's best pitching prospects still shy of his 21st birthday, left-hander Anthony Solometo has broken out this season with a 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 106 innings between High-A and Double-A. The 20-year-old was a pop-up prospect in the spring of 2021 before signing an above-slot deal as a second-round pick.
-Ronny Mauricio turned a corner this season by hitting .292/.346/.506 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 71 RBI, 76 runs scored and 24 steals in 116 games at Triple-A. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 and should get a long look as the team's starting second baseman with Jeff McNeil shifting to a corner outfield spot.
Nos. 50-41
50. RHP Daniel Espino, CLE
49. C Endy Rodriguez, PIT
48. RHP Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
47. C Samuel Basallo, BAL
46. 1B Nolan Schanuel, LAA
45. SS Cole Young, SEA
44. C Jeferson Quero, MIL
43. SS Luisangel Acuña, NYM
42. LHP Noah Schultz, CWS
41. 2B Termarr Johnson, PIT
-Just a few months after wrapping up a terrific junior season at Florida Atlantic, Nolan Schanuel was hitting leadoff for the Los Angeles Angels in his MLB debut on Aug. 18. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 draft spent just 22 games in the minors, and he has 13 hits and 11 walks in 60 plate appearances since being called up to the big leagues.
-After putting together a breakout performance in his full-season debut a year ago, Jeferson Quero has cemented his status as one of baseball's elite catching prospects at the Double-A level. The 20-year-old is hitting .265/.340/.448 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 RBI, and he has nailed 36 percent of would-be base stealers.
-A towering 6'9" left-hander, Noah Schultz did not make his pro debut until June 2023 after going No. 26 overall in the 2022 draft, but he has quickly proved to be worth the wait. The 20-year-old has a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 27 innings at Single-A, and he still offers a ton of remaining physical projection.
Nos. 40-31
40. 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad, BAL
39. 3B Noelvi Marte, CIN
38. 2B/3B Curtis Mead, TB
37. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, ATL
36. 3B Coby Mayo, BAL
35. OF Walker Jenkins, MIN
34. SS Masyn Winn, STL
33. LHP Ricky Tiedemann, TOR
32. C/1B Tyler Soderstrom, OAK
31. LHP Robby Snelling, SD
-The latest in a long line of top prospects promoted to the big leagues by the Cincinnati Reds this year, Noelvi Marte hit .279/.358/.454 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 45 RBI and 18 steals in 92 games in the minors. He has taken over as the everyday third baseman with Elly De La Cruz handling shortstop while Matt McLain is injured.
-With a strong 6'5", 230-pound frame and 60-grade power, Coby Mayo has been rapidly rising top prospect lists all season. The 21-year-old is hitting .284/.401/.570 with 41 doubles, 26 home runs and 85 RBI in 122 games in the upper levels of the minors, and while he has some swing-and-miss to his game, he has also logged a 14.6 percent walk rate.
-Masyn Winn made his MLB debut on Aug. 18, and while he is hitting just .170/.188/.213 in 49 plate appearances, he will be given every opportunity to prove he can be the starting shortstop in 2024. The 21-year-old hit .288/.359/.474 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs, 61 RBI, 99 runs scored and 17 steals in 105 games at Triple-A before he was promoted.
Nos. 30-21
30. SS Adael Amador, COL
29. RHP Tink Hence, STL
28. SS Carson Williams, TB
27. C Harry Ford, SEA
26. OF Max Clark, DET
25. SS Brooks Lee, MIN
24. OF Druw Jones, ARI
23. RHP Mick Abel, PHI
22. OF Roman Anthony, BOS
21. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF
-Roman Anthony is hitting .294/.412/.569 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 54 games since he was promoted to High-A Greenville, and his prospect stock has been soaring as a result. A second-round pick in 2022, he signed for an above-slot $2.5 million bonus and is living up to the hype.
-One of the most polished hitters in the 2022 draft class, Brooks Lee has spent his entire first full professional season in the upper levels of the minors. He is hitting .285/.355/.463 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs, 75 RBI and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate that speaks to the quality of his hit tool.
-Left-hander Kyle Harrison piled up 452 strikeouts in 279.1 innings during his three seasons in the minors before making his MLB debut on Aug. 22. Missing bats has never been a problem, but his 48 walks in 67.2 innings this year highlight his inconsistent command. His swing-and-miss stuff gives him an extremely high floor, and he has a 4.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings over his first three MLB starts.
Nos. 20-11
20. SS Colson Montgomery, CWS
19. OF Sal Frelick, MIL
18. OF Colton Cowser, BAL
17. RHP Cade Horton, CHC
16. OF Wyatt Langford, TEX
15. 3B Colt Keith, DET
14. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
13. SS Jackson Merrill, SD
12. RHP Andrew Painter, PHI
11. SS Marcelo Mayer, BOS
-Wyatt Langford hit .373/.498/.784 with 21 home runs this spring at the University of Florida, and he hasn't missed a beat since going No. 4 overall in the 2023 draft. In 28 games across three minor league levels, he has a 1.080 OPS with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI, and he made his Double-A debut on Monday.
-With a 2.77 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 84.1 innings, Cade Horton has quickly gone from breakout draft prospect at the 2022 College World Series to one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball.
-Still only 20 years old, Jackson Merrill has split the 2023 season between High-A and Double-A, hitting .283/.331/.454 with 42 extra-base hits in 109 games. With Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado signed long-term on the left side of the infield, his future home could be at second base.
Nos. 10-1
10. SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
9. OF Jasson Dominguez, NYY
8. RHP Paul Skenes, PIT
7. OF Evan Carter, TEX
6. OF James Wood, WAS
5. C Ethan Salas, SD
4. OF Dylan Crews, WAS
3. OF Jackson Chourio, MIL
2. SS/3B Junior Caminero, TB
1. SS Jackson Holliday, BAL
-Jordan Lawlar climbed three levels during his first full professional season in 2022, and he has continued rising on the ladder this year, making his Triple-A debut in August. The 21-year-old is hitting .349/.427/.524 with 22 hits in 15 games since moving to the top level of the minor leagues, and he could push Geraldo Perdomo to third base in short order.
-After a slow start to the 2023 season, Jasson Dominguez hit .391/.460/.600 with 16 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 11 steals in 27 games between Double-A and Triple-A in August. The 20-year-old phenom made his MLB debut on Sept. 1. He became the youngest player in Yankees history to homer in his first at-bat, and he has gone 3-for-13 with two home runs in his first three games.
-The most hyped prospect in the 2023 draft class, outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .313/.391/.535 with seven doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI in 25 games since kicking off his pro career. He has struggled a bit since earning a second promotion to Double-A, but the future is extremely bright.
Team-by-Team Breakdown
ARI (2): SS Jordan Lawlar (10), OF Druw Jones (24)
ATL (2): RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (37), RHP Hurston Waldrep (70)
BAL (7): SS Jackson Holliday (1), OF Colton Cowser (18), 3B Coby Mayo (36), 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad (40), C Samuel Basallo (47), IF Joey Ortiz (80), OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (92)
BOS (6): SS Marcelo Mayer (11), OF Roman Anthony (22), OF Ceddanne Rafaela (53), C Kyle Teel (65), OF Miguel Bleis (79), 2B Nick Yorke (90)
CHC (6): OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (14), RHP Cade Horton (17), RHP Ben Brown (67), LHP Jordan Wicks (77), SS Matt Shaw (84), OF Owen Caissie (89)
CWS (3): SS Colson Montgomery (20), LHP Noah Schultz (42), C Edgar Quero (97)
CIN (2): SS Noelvi Marte (39), RHP Rhett Lowder (62)
CLE (2): RHP Daniel Espino (50), SS Brayan Rocchio (64)
COL (3): SS Adael Amador (30), OF Yanquiel Fernandez (52), C/IF/OF Cole Carrigg (94)
DET (4): 3B Colt Keith (15), OF Max Clark (26), RHP Jackson Jobe (73), 2B Jace Jung (78)
HOU (0): None
KC (1): LHP Frank Mozzicato (81)
LAA (2): 1B Nolan Schanuel (46), RHP Caden Dana (95)
LAD (3): C Dalton Rushing (54), 2B/3B Michael Busch (66), RHP Nick Frasso (71)
MIA (1): RHP Noble Meyer (76)
MIL (6): OF Jackson Chourio (3), OF Sal Frelick (19), C Jeferson Quero (44), RHP Jacob Misiorowski (48), LHP Robert Gasser (82), 3B Tyler Black (87)
MIN (3): SS Brooks Lee (25), OF Walker Jenkins (35), OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (58)
NYM (4): SS Luisangel Acuña (43), IF Ronny Mauricio (51), SS/OF Jett Williams (61), OF Drew Gilbert (75)
NYY (2): OF Jasson Domínguez (9), RHP Chase Hampton (85)
OAK (3): C/1B Tyler Soderstrom (32), SS Jacob Wilson (60), RHP Mason Miller (86)
PHI (4): RHP Andrew Painter (12), RHP Mick Abel (23), OF Justin Crawford (63), 3B Aidan Miller (98)
PIT (5): RHP Paul Skenes (8), 2B Termarr Johnson (41), C Endy Rodríguez (49), LHP Anthony Solometo (57), RHP Jared Jones (69)
SD (6): C Ethan Salas (5), SS Jackson Merrill (13), LHP Robby Snelling (31) RHP Dylan Lesko (55), OF Samuel Zavala (93), RHP Jairo Iriarte (99)
SF (3): LHP Kyle Harrison (21), SS Marco Luciano (56), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (74)
SEA (4): C Harry Ford (27), SS Cole Young (45), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (59), SS Colt Emerson (88)
STL (2): RHP Tink Hence (29), SS Masyn Winn (34)
TB (4): SS/3B Junior Caminero (2), SS Carson Williams (28), 2B/3B Curtis Mead (38), IF Osleivis Basabe (96)
TEX (5): OF Evan Carter (7), OF Wyatt Langford (16), RHP Brock Porter (83), SS Sebastian Walcott (91), RHP Owen White (100)
TOR (2): LHP Ricky Tiedemann (33), SS/3B Orelvis Martinez (72)
WAS (3): OF Dylan Crews (4), OF James Wood (6), 3B Brady House (68)