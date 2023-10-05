Early Corbin Burnes Trade Landing Spots After Brewers' Elimination in MLB Playoffs

2 of 7

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

10. Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds

2023 Records: 101-61 and 82-80

Starting Pitching WAR: 9.9 (T-13th) and 5.0 (26th)

The Orioles and Reds are worth lumping together because both have more young hitters than they need but are short on impact starting pitchers. But would either sell the farm for a guy who'd only be guaranteed to stick around for one year? It's a reach.

9. New York Yankees

2023 Record: 82-80

Starting Pitching WAR: 9.8 (15th)

Burnes and Gerrit Cole together in the same rotation? Sounds like fun, and the Yankees probably have a deep enough pool of young talent to make it happen. But if their focus this winter is anywhere other than on diversifying their offense, they'll be wasting their time.

8. St. Louis Cardinals

2023 Record: 71-91

Starting Pitching WAR: 4.1 (28th)

Maybe more so than any other team, the Cardinals have the biggest need for Burnes on paper. And like the Orioles and Reds, they have more young hitters than they need. The question is: Do they really want to send one or more of them to an NL Central rival?

7. Atlanta

2023 Record: 104-58

Starting Pitching WAR: 10.0 (T-11th)

This is probably an unexpected pick but, well, just look at the state of Atlanta's starting rotation right now. It's not good. If that results in an earlier than expected exit from the playoffs, a subsequent pursuit of Burnes would be them leaving nothing to chance for 2024.

6. Philadelphia Phillies

2023 Record: 90-72

Starting Pitching WAR: 13.6 (4th)