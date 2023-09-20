Final MLB Farm System Rankings of the 2023 SeasonSeptember 20, 2023
Final MLB Farm System Rankings of the 2023 Season
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list, which was last updated on Sept. 6.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few could climb to the next tier.
With the 2023 MLB regular season winding to a close, it's time for one final update to our farm system rankings.
The last update came all the way back on July 14, immediately following the 2023 draft, so between trade deadline deals and players graduating to the big leagues, a lot has changed over the past few months.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:
Teams were initially ranked based on the average tier ranking of their top 10 prospects, and the rankings were then subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to September roster expansion) to be included in these rankings.
30. Houston Astros (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Luis Baez (Tier 2)
2. OF Jacob Melton (Tier 2)
3. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (Tier 3)
4. 3B Zach Dezenzo (Tier 3)
5. IF/OF Joey Loperfido (Tier 3)
6. LHP Colton Gordon (Tier 3)
7. SS Brice Matthews (Tier 3)
8. OF Kenedy Corona (Tier 3)
9. IF Shay Whitcomb (Tier 3)
10. RHP Andrew Taylor (Tier 3)
-The Astros fall to the bottom of the farm system rankings after trading away top prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deadline deal to acquire Justin Verlander, leaving them as the only team in baseball without a Top 100 prospect in our most recent update.
-Outfielder Luis Baez is now the team's top prospect after posting an .838 OPS with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 58 games between rookie ball and Single-A. The 19-year-old is just scratching the surface of his power potential.
29. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Frank Mozzicato (Tier 1)
2. 3B Cayden Wallace (Tier 2)
3. IF Nick Loftin (Tier 2)
4. C Blake Mitchell (Tier 2)
5. RHP Ben Kudrna (Tier 3)
6. OF Tyler Gentry (Tier 3)
7. RHP Blake Wolters (Tier 3)
8. OF Gavin Cross (Tier 3)
9. LHP Anthony Veneziano (Tier 3)
10. RHP Mason Barnett (Tier 3)
-The Royals are banking on the development of recently drafted high-ceiling prep players like Blake Mitchell, Ben Kudrna and Blake Wolters to help restock a diminished farm system, and they all have the potential to take a major step forward the way Frank Mozzicato did this season.
-Versatile infielder Nick Loftin is hitting .333/.400/.528 with six extra-base hits in 11 games since making his MLB debut on Sept. 1, and he could see regular playing time in a super-utility role next year.
28. Miami Marlins (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Noble Meyer (Tier 1)
2. RHP Max Meyer (Tier 2)
3. LHP Thomas White (Tier 2)
4. 2B/OF Xavier Edwards (Tier 2)
5. OF Victor Mesa Jr. (Tier 3)
6. LHP Patrick Monteverde (Tier 3)
7. LHP Dax Fulton (Tier 3)
8. SS Jacob Amaya (Tier 3)
9. SS Nasim Nunez (Tier 3)
10. 1B Troy Johnston (Tier 3)
-The Marlins have done a nice job developing pitching talent in recent years, and they ended up with arguably the two best prep pitchers in the 2023 class when they selected Noble Meyer (No. 10 overall) and Thomas White (No. 35 overall) atop this year's draft haul.
-At 26 years old, Troy Johnston is on the older end of the prospect scale, but after hitting .307/.397/.555 with 34 doubles, 26 home runs, 115 RBI and 22 steals in the upper levels of the minors, he has earned a look in the big leagues.
27. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
1. 1B/OF Nolan Schanuel (Tier 1)
2. RHP Caden Dana (Tier 1)
3. OF Nelson Rada (Tier 2)
4. 2B/SS Kyren Paris (Tier 3)
5. RHP Barrett Kent (Tier 3)
6. OF Alberto Rios (Tier 3)
7. 1B/OF Trey Cabbage (Tier 3)
8. SS Denzer Guzman (Tier 3)
9. RHP Jorge Marcheco (Tier 3)
10. OF Kevyn Castillo (Tier 3)
-With Nolan Schanuel making an immediate impact as the first player from the 2023 draft class to reach the majors, and Caden Dana jumping onto our Top 100 prospect list in the latest update, the Angels farm system now has two new headliners heading into 2024.
-Outfielder Kevyn Castillo is hitting .371/.478/.548 with 20 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 55 games in the Dominican Summer League, and while he's a bit behind the curve as an 18-year-old who has yet to make his stateside debut, that level of production is tough to ignore.
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jordan Lawlar (Tier 1)
2. OF Druw Jones (Tier 1)
3. SS Tommy Troy (Tier 2)
4. OF Dominic Fletcher (Tier 2)
5. LHP Yu-Min Lin (Tier 3)
6. 1B/3B Ivan Melendez (Tier 3)
7. 3B A.J. Vukovich (Tier 3)
8. 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (Tier 3)
9. RHP Slade Cecconi (Tier 3)
10. SS Blaze Alexander (Tier 3)
-With Corbin Carroll, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson all exiting the prospect ranks this year, the D-backs have steadily slid down the farm system rankings, though they still have a pair of elite-level prospects.
-Sluggers Ivan Melendez (.923 OPS, 30 HR, 34.3 K%) and A.J. Vukovich (.818 OPS, 24 HR, 28.4 K%) will both need to cut down on their strikeouts to make an impact at the next level, but their power is for real and should get them a shot in the near future.
25. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (Tier 1)
2. SS/3B Orelvis Martinez (Tier 1)
3. SS Arjun Nimmala (Tier 2)
4. LHP Brandon Barriera (Tier 2)
5. SS/3B Addison Barger (Tier 2)
6. OF Alan Roden (Tier 3)
7. RHP Dahian Santos (Tier 3)
8. LHP Kendry Rojas (Tier 3)
9. RHP Chad Dallas (Tier 3)
10. SS Leo Jimenez (Tier 3)
-Slugger Orelvis Martinez is hitting .270/.371/.549 with 24 doubles, 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 105 games since the beginning of May, and he has posted a far more manageable 23.3 percent strikeout rate during that span after struggling with whiffs in the past.
-Outfielder Alan Roden was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, and he has immediately become one of the most advanced hitters in the Toronto system. The 23-year-old is hitting .317/.430/.459 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 RBI and more walks (68) than strikeouts (64) in 115 games between High-A and Double-A.
24. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (Tier 1)
2. RHP Hurston Waldrep (Tier 1)
3. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (Tier 2)
4. RHP JR Ritchie (Tier 2)
5. RHP Owen Murphy (Tier 2)
6. SS Ignacio Alvarez (Tier 3)
7. RHP Cade Kuehler (Tier 3)
8. RHP Drue Hackenberg (Tier 3)
9. RHP Cole Phillips (Tier 3)
10. OF Luis Guanipa (Tier 3)
-Hurston Waldrep has been one of the most impressive early performers from the 2023 draft class after a strong finish to his collegiate career at the University of Florida. The 21-year-old has a 1.80 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 25 innings over seven starts between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
-The Atlanta system is thin on position-player talent right now, but outfielder Luis Guanipa is one to watch. The 17-year-old signed for $2.5 million in January, and he has a .745 OPS with 16 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 46 games in the Dominican Summer League.
23. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jacob Wilson (Tier 1)
2. RHP Mason Miller (Tier 1)
3. OF Denzel Clarke (Tier 2)
4. C Daniel Susac (Tier 2)
5. 1B/OF Lawrence Butler (Tier 2)
6. RHP Luis Morales (Tier 3)
7. SS Max Muncy (Tier 3)
8. SS Darell Hernaiz (Tier 3)
9. RHP Steven Echavarria (Tier 3)
10. OF Henry Bolte (Tier 3)
-Flame-thrower Mason Miller made his MLB debut on April 19, but after just four starts he was shut down for four months with forearm tightness. He struck out three batters over two perfect innings in his return to action on Sept. 6, and he now has a 3.42 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings on the year.
-Denzel Clarke might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the Oakland system thanks to his five-tool upside. The 6'5", 220-pound outfielder has a 50-power, 60-speed profile, and he has taken a step forward this year at Double-A, hitting .261/.381/.496 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 11 steals in 64 games.
22. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Brooks Lee (Tier 1)
2. OF Walker Jenkins (Tier 1)
3. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (Tier 1)
4. RHP Marco Raya (Tier 2)
5. RHP David Festa (Tier 2)
6. RHP Charlee Soto (Tier 3)
7. IF Tanner Schobel (Tier 3)
8. OF Kala'i Rosario (Tier 3)
9. OF Brandon Winkour (Tier 3)
10. RHP Cory Lewis (Tier 3)
-Pitchers Marco Raya (22 GS, 4.02 ERA, 65 K, 62.2 IP) and David Festa (22 GS, 4.19 ERA, 119 K, 92.1 IP) have both raised their profile this season to the point that they are knocking on the door for a spot on the Top 100 prospect list.
-Tanner Schobel hit .362/.445/.689 with 19 home runs and 74 RBI as a draft-eligible sophomore at Virginia Tech in 2022 before going in the second round of the draft. In his first full professional season, he has a .776 OPS with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 79 RBI and 12 steals in 126 games between High-A and Double-A.
21. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Kyle Harrison (Tier 1)
2. SS Marco Luciano (Tier 1)
3. LHP Carson Whisenhunt (Tier 1)
4. 1B/RHP Bryce Eldridge (Tier 2)
5. LHP Reggie Crawford (Tier 2)
6. SS Walker Martin (Tier 3)
7. OF Rayner Arias (Tier 3)
8. RHP Mason Black (Tier 3)
9. OF Wade Meckler (Tier 3)
10. RHP Hayden Birdsong (Tier 3)
-With Kyle Harrison and Marco Luciano both seeing MLB action this season, it's only a matter of time before there are new headliners atop the Giants farm system. Recent draft picks Carson Whisenhunt, Bryce Eldridge, Reggie Crawford and Walker Martin all have the potential to climb into the No. 1 spot.
-Outfielder Rayner Arias received the second-highest international bonus in franchise history when he was signed for $2.7 million in January. The 17-year-old is hitting .414/.539/.793 with 12 extra-base hits in 16 games in the Dominican Summer League, and his stateside debut will be among the most anticipated of 2024.
20. Cleveland Guardians (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Daniel Espino (Tier 1)
2. SS Brayan Rocchio (Tier 1)
3. OF George Valera (Tier 2)
4. 1B Kyle Manzardo (Tier 2)
5. OF Chase DeLauter (Tier 2)
6. 2B Juan Brito (Tier 2)
7. C Ralphy Velazquez (Tier 3)
8. SS Angel Martinez (Tier 3)
9. OF Jaison Chourio (Tier 3)
10. LHP Alex Clemmey (Tier 3)
-The Guardians ranked No. 4 in our preseason farm system rankings, but after graduating Gavin Williams, Bo Naylor, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen to the big leagues, they now sit at No. 20 and will be looking to restock with some low-level breakouts in the coming years.
-Outfielder Chase DeLauter finally made his pro debut on June 5 after a foot injury had kept him sidelined since before he was selected No. 16 overall in the 2022 draft. The 6'4", 245-pound slugger is hitting .355/.417/.528 with 22 doubles, five home runs and 39 RBI in 57 games since returning.
19. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Andrew Painter (Tier 1)
2. RHP Mick Abel (Tier 1)
3. OF Justin Crawford (Tier 1)
4. 3B Aidan Miller (Tier 1)
5. RHP Griff McGarry (Tier 2)
6. OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Tier 3)
7. OF Carlos De La Cruz (Tier 3)
8. RHP Orion Kerkering (Tier 3)
9. SS William Bergolla (Tier 3)
10. OF Ethan Wilson (Tier 3)
-The Phillies have two of baseball's best pitching prospects in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, and their most recent first-round picks Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller both have the potential to develop into impact players, but there's a sharp drop-off after that foursome in a top-heavy system.
-Right-hander Griff McGarry has terrific stuff, but he has walked 50 batters in 60 innings in the minors this year, and he has a 15.9 percent walk rate over three minor league seasons. Unless his command significantly improves, his future will be in the bullpen.
18. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Colson Montgomery (Tier 1)
2. LHP Noah Schultz (Tier 1)
3. C Edgar Quero (Tier 1)
4. SS Jacob Gonzalez (Tier 2)
5. RHP Nick Nastrini (Tier 2)
6. LHP Jake Eder (Tier 2)
7. 3B Bryan Ramos (Tier 3)
8. RHP Cristian Mena (Tier 3)
9. RHP Peyton Pallette (Tier 3)
10. OF George Wolkow (Tier 3)
-The White Sox acquired Edgar Quero (via LAA for Lucas Giolito), Nick Nastrini (via LAD for Lance Lynn) and Jake Eder (via MIA for Jake Burger) during their trade deadline fire sale as part of an influx of prospect depth to what had been one of baseball's worst farm systems.
-Left-hander Noah Schultz did not make his pro debut until June 2 after going No. 26 overall in the 2022 draft, but he has proved to be worth the wait. Over 10 starts at Single-A Kannapolis, he has a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 38-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 innings.
17. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Noelvi Marte (Tier 1)
2. RHP Rhett Lowder (Tier 1)
3. 3B Cam Collier (Tier 2)
4. SS Edwin Arroyo (Tier 2)
5. RHP Connor Phillips (Tier 2)
6. 2B Carlos Jorge (Tier 2)
7. RHP Chase Petty (Tier 2)
8. SS Sammy Stafura (Tier 3)
9. SS Ricardo Cabrera (Tier 3)
10. RHP Ty Floyd (Tier 3)
-Just since the last update, the Reds have seen Elly De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Andrew Abbott graduate from their top prospect list, and that was after Spencer Steer, Matt McLain and Brandon Williamson all made the jump earlier this year. The fact that they still rank in the middle of the pack is a testament to how much young talent the front office stockpiled.
-Shortstop Ricardo Cabrera signed for $2.7 million as one of the headliners of the 2022 international class, and he is hitting .346/.469/.559 with 16 extra-base hits and 21 steals in 44 games between rookie ball and Single-A in his pro debut. He could make a run at the No. 1 spot in the system in the coming years.
16. New York Yankees (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Jasson Domínguez (Tier 1)
2. RHP Chase Hampton (Tier 1)
3. RHP Drew Thorpe (Tier 2)
4. OF Everson Pereira (Tier 2)
5. C Austin Wells (Tier 2)
6. OF Spencer Jones (Tier 2)
7. SS Roderick Arias (Tier 2)
8. SS George Lombard Jr. (Tier 3)
9. RHP Will Warren (Tier 3)
10. RHP Richard Fitts (Tier 3)
-Right-handers Chase Hampton (20 GS, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 145 K, 106.2 IP) and Drew Thorpe (23 GS, 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 182 K, 139.1 IP) have been two of the biggest breakout pitching prospects of the 2023 season, and since both have reached Double-A this season, a 2024 debut is not out of the question for either hurler.
-With Jasson Domínguez headed for Tommy John surgery, it could be Everson Pereira who breaks camp with a starting spot in the Yankees outfield next spring, depending on what the team does in free agency.
15. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Adael Amador (Tier 1)
2. OF Yanquiel Fernandez (Tier 1)
3. C/IF/OF Cole Carrigg (Tier 1)
4. RHP Chase Dollander (Tier 2)
5. 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson (Tier 2)
6. OF Jordan Beck (Tier 2)
7. OF Zac Veen (Tier 2)
8. RHP Jordy Vargas (Tier 3)
9. C Drew Romo (Tier 3)
10. SS Dyan Jorge (Tier 3)
-With Ezequiel Tovar moving on to the big leagues and both Zac Veen and Drew Romo having down years, infielder Adael Amador is now the unquestioned top prospect in the Colorado system. The 20-year-old has hit .287/.380/.495 with 30 extra-base hits in 69 games over three levels.
-Versatile Cole Carrigg is one of the most compelling players from the 2023 draft class. The second-round pick is hitting .350/.408/.600 with 20 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 36 games, and he has made multiple starts at catcher, shortstop and in center field.
14. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Dalton Rushing (Tier 1)
2. 2B Michael Busch (Tier 1)
3. RHP Nick Frasso (Tier 1)
4. C Diego Cartaya (Tier 2)
5. OF Josue De Paula (Tier 2)
6. OF Andy Pages (Tier 2)
7. C Thayron Liranzo (Tier 2)
8. RHP Landon Knack (Tier 3)
9. RHP Kyle Hurt (Tier 3)
10. 3B Jake Gelof (Tier 3)
-The Dodgers began the 2023 season with baseball's No. 1 farm system, but with Bobby Miller (No. 2), Miguel Vargas (No. 3), Ryan Pepiot (No. 7) and James Outman (No. 9) all moving on to the majors and Diego Cartaya struggling through a down year, they have slipped to the middle of the pack.
-Pitchers Nick Frasso (25 GS, 3.77 ERA, 107 K, 93.0 IP) and Landon Knack (22 GS, 2.51 ERA, 99 K, 100.1 IP) could both make a push for a role on the 2024 pitching staff after a successful year in the upper levels of the minors.
13. Washington Nationals (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Dylan Crews (Tier 1)
2. OF James Wood (Tier 1)
3. 3B Brady House (Tier 1)
4. 3B Yohandy Morales (Tier 2)
5. OF Robert Hassell III (Tier 2)
6. OF Daylen Lile (Tier 2)
7. LHP Jake Bennett (Tier 2)
8. RHP Travis Sykora (Tier 3)
9. OF Cristhian Vaquero (Tier 3)
10. OF Elijah Green (Tier 3)
-The additions of Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall) and Yohandy Morales (No. 40 overall) in the 2023 draft were largely offset by tough seasons from previously Tier 1 prospects Robert Hassell III and Elijah Green, still leaving the Nationals with a somewhat top-heavy system.
-With a 70-grade fastball that touches 101 mph and a pair of swing-and-miss secondary pitches in a splitter and slider, Travis Sykora could quickly emerge as a Tier 1 prospect once he makes his pro debut in 2024. He was given a $2.6 million bonus as a third-round pick in 2023.
12. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Tink Hence (Tier 1)
2. SS Masyn Winn (Tier 1)
3. C Leonardo Bernal (Tier 2)
4. RHP Max Rajcic (Tier 2)
5. OF Victor Scott II (Tier 2)
6. RHP Tekoah Roby (Tier 2)
7. IF Thomas Saggese (Tier 2)
8. LHP Cooper Hjerpe (Tier 2)
9. OF Chase Davis (Tier 3)
10. RHP Gordon Graceffo (Tier 3)
-The Cardinals added some nice prospect pieces while selling off Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks at the trade deadline. Right-hander Tekoah Roby and infielder Thomas Saggese were acquired in the Montgomery-to-Texas trade, and they could both develop into impact players.
-Masyn Winn is hitting .179/.222/.238 in 25 games since making his MLB debut on Aug. 18, but his elite athleticism and defense should give him a real opportunity to win the starting shortstop job on Opening Day next year.
11. San Diego Padres (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Ethan Salas (Tier 1)
2. SS Jackson Merrill (Tier 1)
3. LHP Robby Snelling (Tier 1)
4. RHP Dylan Lesko (Tier 1)
5. OF Samuel Zavala (Tier 1)
6. RHP Jairo Iriarte (Tier 2)
7. RHP Adam Mazur (Tier 3)
8. OF Dillon Head (Tier 3)
9. LHP Victor Lizarraga (Tier 3)
10. 1B Nathan Martorella (Tier 3)
-A year after gutting the farm system in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal, the Padres are once again knocking on the door for a top-10 farm system. The rapid rise of Ethan Salas, early success of Robby Snelling and Dylan Lesko, and emergence of Jairo Iriarte has pushed their farm system quickly back up the rankings.
-With a four-pitch repertoire and a 6'2", 180-pound frame that still offers some further projection, Adam Mazur has a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 90-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 96 innings between High-A and Double-A this year.
10. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
1. 3B Colt Keith (Tier 1)
2. OF Max Clark (Tier 1)
3. RHP Jackson Jobe (Tier 1)
4. 2B Jace Jung (Tier 1)
5. RHP Ty Madden (Tier 2)
6. SS Kevin McGonigle (Tier 2)
7. RHP Wilmer Flores (Tier 2)
8. C Dillon Dingler (Tier 3)
9. 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tier 3)
10. OF Parker Meadows (Tier 3)
-Colt Keith has been one of the breakout prospects of the 2023 season, hitting .311/.386/.562 with 35 doubles, 27 home runs and 99 RBI in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Still only 22 years old, he has a 55-hit, 60-power offensive profile and could be a future star in the middle of the Detroit lineup.
-Right-hander Jackson Jobe has been brought along slowly since going No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, but he is starting to show why he was such a highly touted prep pitcher. The 21-year-old has a 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 84-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 innings over four minor league levels.
9. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Harry Ford (Tier 1)
2. SS Cole Young (Tier 1)
3. OF Gabriel Gonzalez (Tier 1)
4. SS Colt Emerson (Tier 1)
5. SS Felnin Celesten (Tier 2)
6. SS Michael Arroyo (Tier 2)
7. 3B Tyler Locklear (Tier 2)
8. OF Jonatan Clase (Tier 3)
9. RHP Emerson Hancock (Tier 3)
10. OF Jonny Farmelo (Tier 3)
-Colt Emerson is hitting .374/.496/.549 with 12 extra-base hits in 24 games between rookie ball and Single-A since landing an above-slot $3.8 million bonus as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 draft. That has quickly jumped him onto the B/R Top 100 list.
-Right-hander Emerson Hancock might be the only pitcher among the top 15 prospects in the Seattle system right now. The 2020 first-round pick has had some ups and downs in his pro career, but with a 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 98 innings at Double-A he still has a potential future in the rotation.
8. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Paul Skenes (Tier 1)
2. SS Termarr Johnson (Tier 1)
3. LHP Anthony Solometo (Tier 1)
4. RHP Jared Jones (Tier 1)
5. RHP Quinn Priester (Tier 2)
6. RHP Bubba Chandler (Tier 2)
7. RHP Thomas Harrington (Tier 2)
8. LHP Hunter Barco (Tier 3)
9. 2B Nick Gonzales (Tier 3)
10. LHP Michael Kennedy (Tier 3)
-Beyond 2023 No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes, the Pirates are loaded with high-ceiling pitching talent, including Anthony Solometo (24 GS, 3.26 ERA, 118 K, 110.1 IP), Jared Jones (24 GS, 3.85 ERA, 140 K, 121.2 IP), Bubba Chandler (25 GS, 4.54 ERA, 128 K, 111.0 IP) and Thomas Harrington (26 GS, 3.53 ERA, 146 K, 127.1 IP).
-While he might not have the same hype as that above group, Michael Kennedy has turned some heads this season as well with a 2.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 46.2 innings while limiting opponents to a .170 batting average. The 2022 fourth-round pick was given an over-slot $1 million bonus.
7. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS/3B Junior Caminero (Tier 1)
2. SS Carson Williams (Tier 1)
3. 3B Curtis Mead (Tier 1)
4. IF Osleivis Basabe (Tier 1)
5. 1B Xavier Isaac (Tier 2)
6. 3B Brayden Taylor (Tier 2)
7. LHP Mason Montgomery (Tier 2)
8. SS Adrian Santana (Tier 3)
9. RHP Marcus Johnson (Tier 3)
10. C Dominic Keegan (Tier 3)
-Junior Caminero has gone from a promising teenager to one of baseball's elite prospects in the matter of a year. The 20-year-old is hitting .324/.384/.591 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 94 RBI in 117 games between High-A and Double-A, and he could make a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster next year.
-The Rays acquired Marcus Johnson from the Miami Marlins prior to the 2023 season in a four-player prospect swap, and after a forgettable pro debut last year, he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 130 innings at Single-A.
6. Texas Rangers (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Evan Carter (Tier 1)
2. OF Wyatt Langford (Tier 1)
3. RHP Brock Porter (Tier 1)
4. SS Sebastian Walcott (Tier 1)
5. RHP Owen White (Tier 1)
6. 2B Justin Foscue (Tier 2)
7. RHP Jack Leiter (Tier 2)
8. OF Anthony Gutierrez (Tier 3)
9. OF Dustin Harris (Tier 3)
10. RHP Josh Stephan (Tier 3)
-Even after trading away top prospects Luisangel Acuña, Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese to acquire Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery at the deadline, the Rangers still have one of baseball's best farm systems.
-Outfielder Wyatt Langford is hitting .359/.471/.697 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 39 games between rookie ball, High-A and Double-A, and he has tallied more walks (30) than strikeouts (28) as one of the most MLB-ready players from the 2023 draft class. Could we see him in the majors next year?
5. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Jackson Chourio (Tier 1)
2. C Jeferson Quero (Tier 1)
3. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (Tier 1)
4. LHP Robert Gasser (Tier 1)
5. 3B Tyler Black (Tier 1)
6. RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (Tier 2)
7. 3B Brock Wilken (Tier 2)
8. OF Luis Lara (Tier 3)
9. RHP Josh Knoth (Tier 3)
10. SS Cooper Pratt (Tier 3)
- Catcher Jeferson Quero, right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, left-hander Robert Gasser and third baseman Tyler Black all started the season as Tier 3 prospects, and their emergence as impact up-and-coming players have helped the Brewers climb into the top five in these rankings.
-Pitcher Carlos F. Rodriguez has a 2.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 152 strikeouts in 123.2 innings at Double-A this season, and the 21-year-old has limited opposing hitters to a .183 average. With four quality pitches, the undersized right-hander has a chance to stick in the rotation after starting his pro career as a reliever.
4. New York Mets (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Luisangel Acuña (Tier 1)
2. IF Ronny Mauricio (Tier 1)
3. SS/OF Jett Williams (Tier 1)
4. OF Drew Gilbert (Tier 1)
5. OF Ryan Clifford (Tier 2)
6. C Kevin Parada (Tier 2)
7. SS Colin Houck (Tier 2)
8. RHP Blade Tidwell (Tier 2)
9. RHP Mike Vasil (Tier 3)
10. RHP Christian Scott (Tier 3)
-The Mets acquired Luisangel Acuña, Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford as the key prospects in the deals that sent Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander out of town at the trade deadline, helping to restock the farm system while also shedding significant money from the books.
-The organization is still thin on pitching talent, but Christian Scott is one player to keep an eye on. The 24-year-old has a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 107-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87.2 innings between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
3. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Marcelo Mayer (Tier 1)
2. OF Roman Anthony (Tier 1)
3. OF Ceddanne Rafaela (Tier 1)
4. C Kyle Teel (Tier 1)
5. OF Miguel Bleis (Tier 1)
6. 2B Nick Yorke (Tier 1)
7. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (Tier 2)
8. SS Yoeilin Cespedes (Tier 3)
9. RHP Luis Perales (Tier 3)
10. 1B/3B Blaze Jordan (Tier 3)
-With Roman Anthony breaking through as an elite-level prospect and Kyle Teel making an immediate impact after going No. 14 overall in the 2023 draft, the Red Sox farm system is trending up in a big way.
-Wikelman Gonzalez is not often mentioned among the league's top pitching prospects, but he is already pitching at Double-A as a 21-year-old and missing a ton of bats with 168 strikeouts in 111.1 innings and a .190 opponents' batting average. The undersized 6'0" right-hander will need to improve his command to stick in the rotation; he'd have a high floor as a late-inning reliever.
2. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (Tier 1)
2. RHP Cade Horton (Tier 1)
3. RHP Ben Brown (Tier 1)
4. LHP Jordan Wicks (Tier 1)
5. SS Matt Shaw (Tier 1)
6. OF Owen Caissie (Tier 1)
7. OF Kevin Alcántara (Tier 2)
8. LHP Jackson Ferris (Tier 2)
9. IF James Triantos (Tier 3)
10. C Moises Ballesteros (Tier 3)
-With Ben Brown, Jordan Wick and Owen Caissie all jumping up to Tier 1 this season, along with 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw, the Cubs farm system has quickly emerged as one of the best in baseball. Will Pete Crow-Armstrong be the everyday center fielder in 2024?
-The Cubs have a catching prospect on the rise in Moises Ballesteros, who is hitting .285/.374/.449 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 64 RBI in 117 games over three minor league levels while reaching Double-A at the age of 19.
1. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jackson Holliday (Tier 1)
2. OF Colton Cowser (Tier 1)
3. 3B Coby Mayo (Tier 1)
4. OF Heston Kjerstad (Tier 1)
5. C Samuel Basallo (Tier 1)
6. SS Joey Ortiz (Tier 1)
7. OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Tier 1)
8. 2B Connor Norby (Tier 2)
9. LHP Cade Povich (Tier 3)
10. OF Dylan Beavers (Tier 3)
-The fact that the Orioles have graduated Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Jordan Westburg to the majors and still have baseball's No. 1 farm system speaks volumes to the level of young talent in that organization right now.
-Vanderbilt speedster Enrique Bradfield Jr. has a .473 on-base percentage with 25 steals in 25 games across three minor league levels after going No. 17 overall in the 2023 draft. He will never be a major power threat, but his elite speed and center field defense should make him an extremely valuable player.