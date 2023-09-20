Final MLB Farm System Rankings of the 2023 Season

28 of 30

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Top 10 Prospects

1. SS Marcelo Mayer (Tier 1)

2. OF Roman Anthony (Tier 1)

3. OF Ceddanne Rafaela (Tier 1)

4. C Kyle Teel (Tier 1)

5. OF Miguel Bleis (Tier 1)

6. 2B Nick Yorke (Tier 1)

7. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (Tier 2)

8. SS Yoeilin Cespedes (Tier 3)

9. RHP Luis Perales (Tier 3)

10. 1B/3B Blaze Jordan (Tier 3)



-With Roman Anthony breaking through as an elite-level prospect and Kyle Teel making an immediate impact after going No. 14 overall in the 2023 draft, the Red Sox farm system is trending up in a big way.