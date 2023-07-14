Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2023 MLB Draft

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2023 MLB DraftJuly 14, 2023
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players currently make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list, which was published on July 12.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few could climb to the next tier.
Now that the 2023 MLB draft is officially in the books, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:
Teams were initially ranked based on the average tier ranking of their top 10 prospects, and the rankings were then subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to September roster expansion) to be included in these rankings.
30. Houston Astros (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Drew Gilbert (Tier 1)
2. OF Ryan Clifford (Tier 2)
3. OF Jacob Melton (Tier 2)
4. 3B Zach Dezenzo (Tier 3)
5. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (Tier 3)
6. SS Brice Matthews (Tier 3)
7. IF OF Joey Loperfido (Tier 3)
8. OF Luis Baez (Tier 3)
9. LHP Colton Gordon (Tier 3)
10. OF Justin Dirden (Tier 3)
The Astros fall to the bottom of the rankings, despite the fact that 2022 first-round pick Drew Gilbert has moved up to a Tier 1 prospect since the last update. They do a great job finding value in players who don't have elite prospect profiles, so their placement here doesn't necessarily mean the minor league pipeline has run dry.
Brice Matthews hit .359/.481/.723 with 20 home runs and 20 steals this spring at the University of Nebraska, but his limited track record of success prior to this year and uncertainty about his future defensive home keeps him in Tier 3 for now.
29. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Colson Montgomery (Tier 1)
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez (Tier 1)
3. OF Oscar Colás (Tier 2)
4. LHP Noah Schultz (Tier 2)
5. IF Lenyn Sosa (Tier 3)
6. RHP Jonathan Cannon (Tier 3)
7. 3B Bryan Ramos (Tier 3)
8. RHP Cristian Mena (Tier 3)
9. RHP Peyton Pallette (Tier 3)
10. OF George Wolkow (Tier 3)
With Oscar Colás and Bryan Ramos both dropping down a tier after disappointing starts to the season, the White Sox fall three spots this update. At 24 years old, Colás does not have the same runway to figure things out at the MLB level as a younger prospect, but he's hitting well enough at Triple-A to get another look soon.
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was a star in the SEC for three seasons and should move quickly through the minors, while George Wolkow is a towering 6'7" slugger who was one of the top prep prospects in the 2024 draft before reclassifying last March. He doesn't turn 18 until January.
28. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Logan O'Hoppe (Tier 1)
2. C Edgar Quero (Tier 1)
3. RHP Caden Dana (Tier 2)
4. 1B/OF Nolan Schanuel (Tier 2)
5. OF Nelson Rada (Tier 3)
6. 2B/SS Kyren Paris (Tier 3)
7. LHP Ky Bush (Tier 3)
8. RHP Sam Bachman (Tier 3)
9. SS Denzer Guzman (Tier 3)
10. RHP Jake Madden (Tier 3)
Shortstop Zach Neto was slotted in the No. 1 prospect position back in May, so his graduation to the majors knocks the Angels down several spots. That said, don't sleep on right-hander Caden Dana as someone who could move into the Top 100 before the season is over. The 19-year-old has a .205 opponents batting average and 80 strikeouts in 62.1 innings between Single-A and High-A.
Sticking with their recent strategy of prioritizing MLB readiness, the Angels grabbed Florida Atlantic slugger Nolan Schanuel at No. 11 overall. He hit .447/.615/.868 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI and a 71-to-14 walk-to-strikeout ratio this spring.
27. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Brooks Lee (Tier 1)
2. OF Walker Jenkins (Tier 1)
3. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (Tier 1)
4. RHP Marco Raya (Tier 2)
5. LHP Connor Prielipp (Tier 3)
6. RHP Charlee Soto (Tier 3)
7. OF Matt Wallner (Tier 3)
8. RHP David Festa (Tier 3)
9. OF Kala'i Rosario (Tier 3)
10. 3B Yunior Severino (Tier 3)
In hindsight, the Twins were ranked too high last update, and with Tier 1 prospects Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien both moving on to the majors a strong draft class was not enough to save them from sliding. This is an extremely top-heavy system right now that is lacking in overall depth.
That said, their draft haul was solid. Prep outfielder Walker Jenkins has a legitimate 60-hit/60-power offensive profile, Charlee Soto was one of the best high school arms in the 2023 class, and Arizona State second baseman Luke Keaschall was a nice pickup at No. 49 overall to close out Day 1.
26. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Frank Mozzicato (Tier 1)
2. OF Gavin Cross (Tier 2)
3. C Blake Mitchell (Tier 2)
4. 3B Cayden Wallace (Tier 2)
5. RHP Bed Kudrna (Tier 2)
6. IF Nick Loftin (Tier 3)
7. LHP Noah Cameron (Tier 3)
8. RHP Blake Wolters (Tier 3)
9. C Carter Jensen (Tier 3)
10. LHP Anthony Veneziano (Tier 3)
Bumps for Frank Mozzicato to Tier 1 and Bed Kudrna to Tier 2 helped keep the Royals from falling in the rankings, despite a pair of Tier 2 prospects graduating the rankings in Maikel Garcia and Drew Waters. They would have ranked even higher if 2022 first-round pick Gavin Cross were having a better year, but a .208/.303/.386 line and 30 percent strikeout rate at High-A dropped him to Tier 2.
Top draft picks Blake Mitchell (No. 8 overall) and Blake Wolters (No. 44 overall) are both high-risk, high-reward prospects from risky demographics. Mitchell was the top prep catcher in the 2023 class, while Wolters is a projectable right-hander from a cold weather state.
25. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (Tier 1)
2. SS Arjun Nimmala (Tier 2)
3. SS/3B Orelvis Martinez (Tier 2)
4. LHP Brandon Barriera (Tier 2)
5. RHP Yosver Zulueta (Tier 3)
6. SS/3B Addison Barger (Tier 3)
7. LHP Kendry Rojas (Tier 3)
8. 3B Tucker Toman (Tier 3)
9. RHP Sem Robberse (Tier 3)
10. SS Leo Jimenez (Tier 3)
After going 7-for-79 to start the year, slugger Orelvis Martinez is hitting .301/.425/.609 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI and a 33-to-35 walk-to-strikeout ratio in his last 47 games at Double-A. The 20-year-old has moved back up to Tier 2 as a result, though Yosver Zulueta (move to RP) and Addison Barger (.645 OPS) both dropped from Tier 2 to Tier 3.
Arjun Nimmala had the highest offensive ceiling of anyone from this year's deep high school shortstop class, and he could wind up being one of the steals of the 2023 draft as the No. 20 overall pick.
24. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (Tier 1)
2. RHP Hurston Waldrep (Tier 2)
3. RHP JR Ritchie (Tier 2)
4. RHP Owen Murphy (Tier 2)
5. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (Tier 2)
6. SS Ignacio Alvarez (Tier 3)
7. LHP Dylan Dodd (Tier 3)
8. RHP Cole Phillips (Tier 3)
9. C Drake Baldwin (Tier 3)
10. SS Braden Shewmake (Tier 3)
The Braves finally have a Tier 1 prospect, at least for the time being, as AJ Smith-Shawver has already seen MLB action at the age of 20 and will likely be back in the majors in short order. Fellow pitchers JR Ritchie and Spencer Schwellenbach also aided in the climb out of the No. 30 spot by moving up to Tier 2.
With a pitching-heavy system already, the Braves leaned into their strength by taking a trio of college arms on Day 1, adding Hurston Waldrep (Florida), Drue Hackenberg (Virginia Tech) and Cade Kuehler (Campbell) to a deep collection of quality arms.
23. Miami Marlins (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Noble Meyer (Tier 1)
2. RHP Max Meyer (Tier 2)
3. LHP Thomas White (Tier 2)
4. LHP Patrick Monteverde (Tier 2)
5. LHP Jake Eder (Tier 2)
6. SS Yiddi Cappe (Tier 3)
7. RHP Jacob Miller (Tier 3)
8. LHP Dax Fulton (Tier 3)
9. SS Kahlil Watson (Tier 3)
10. SS Nasim Nunez (Tier 3)
Even with No. 1 prospect Eury Pérez exiting the prospect rankings and 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry struggling to the point that he fell out of the organizational top 10 entirely, the Marlins still managed to move up two spots. The emergence of Patrick Monteverde (8-1, 1.93 ERA, 84 K, 74.2 IP at Double-A), a solid return from injury for Jake Eder and a strong draft class are to thank.
Developing pitching is the strength of the current Marlins minor league system, and they walked away with the consensus top high school pitchers in the 2023 draft class by taking Noble Meyer (No. 10 overall) and Thomas White (No. 35 overall) with their first two picks. Both young pitchers will take time to reach their full potential, but they have frontline upside.
22. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Andrew Painter (Tier 1)
2. RHP Mick Abel (Tier 1)
3. OF Justin Crawford (Tier 2)
4. 3B Aidan Miller (Tier 2)
5. RHP Griff McGarry (Tier 2)
6. OF Johan Rojas (Tier 3)
7. IF Hao-Yu Lee (Tier 3)
8. OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Tier 3)
9. RHP Alex McFarlane (Tier 3)
10. OF Ethan Wilson (Tier 3)
Injured right-hander Andrew Painter is making solid progress in his return from a UCL sprain, while Mick Abel (.198 BAA, 70 K, 60.2 IP at Double-A) and Justin Crawford (.344/.390/.464, 17 XBH, 34 SB at Single-A) have both raised their already strong prospect stock even higher with strong seasons in the minors. Crawford was moved up from Tier 2 to Tier 1 since the last update.
Aidan Miller suffered a broken left hamate that kept him sidelined for the majority of his senior season of high school or he might have played his way into being a top-10 pick. The No. 27 overall pick has some of the best power potential among this year's prep class.
21. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C/1B Tyler Soderstrom (Tier 1)
2. SS Jacob Wilson (Tier 1)
3. RHP Mason Miller (Tier 1)
4. 3B Zack Gelof (Tier 2)
5. C Daniel Susac (Tier 2)
6. 1B/OF Lawrence Butler (Tier 3)
7. OF Denzel Clarke (Tier 3)
8. RHP Luis Morales (Tier 3)
9. SS Darell Hernaiz (Tier 3)
10. OF Henry Bolte (Tier 3)
Given all the quality talent the A's have traded away in recent years, it's mind-boggling that they don't have a better farm system. It's not like the MLB roster is loaded with budding young stars that have recently graduated from the system either. Losing Mason Miller to a UCL sprain after four promising starts in the big leagues was a major blow.
Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson was the best contact hitter in the 2023 class and one of the safest picks in the draft. He hit .412/.461/.635 this spring and only struck out five times in 217 plate appearances.
20. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jordan Lawlar (Tier 1)
2. OF Druw Jones (Tier 1)
3. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (Tier 1)
4. SS Tommy Troy (Tier 2)
5. OF Dominic Fletcher (Tier 2)
6. LHP Yu-Min Lin (Tier 3)
7. 1B/3B Ivan Melendez (Tier 3)
8. SS Blaze Alexander (Tier 3)
9. 3B A.J. Vukovich (Tier 3)
10. SS Ryan Bliss (Tier 3)
Disappointing seasons from Druw Jones (60 PA, .173 BA, 17 K, multiple injuries) and Brandon Pfaadt (6 GS, 9.82 ERA, 1.83 WHIP in majors) have dampened some of the excitement surrounding the top-tier of the D-backs system. Their "Big Three" still have a ton of potential, but 2023 feels like a step backward in the minors while the MLB team is thriving.
Infielder Tommy Troy hit .394/.478/.699 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 17 steals to help Stanford reach the College World Series this spring. They selected 20 college players among their 21 draft picks, with their only prep pick coming in the final round.
19. New York Yankees (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Jasson Domínguez (Tier 1)
2. C Austin Wells (Tier 2)
3. OF Spencer Jones (Tier 2)
4. RHP Chase Hampton (Tier 2)
5. OF Everson Pereira (Tier 2)
6. RHP Drew Thorpe (Tier 2)
7. SS Roderick Arias (Tier 3)
8. SS George Lombard Jr. (Tier 3)
9. RHP Will Warren (Tier 3)
10. RHP Clayton Beeter (Tier 3)
The Yankees ranking climbed more as a result of breakout performances from pitchers Chase Hampton (3.12 ERA, 103 K, 69.1 IP at High-A/Double-A) and Drew Thorpe (2.13 ERA, 101 K, 84.1 IP at High-A), and a strong debut from high-priced international signing Roderick Arias (21 G, .277/.413/.542, 9 XBH at rookie ball), than it did as a result of their draft haul.
That said, George Lombard Jr. was one of the pop-up prospects of the spring, and he has strong baseball bloodlines as his dad had a 14-year pro career and is currently the Detroit Tigers bench coach.
18. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Jackson Chourio (Tier 1)
2. OF Sal Frelick (Tier 1)
3. C Jeferson Quero (Tier 1)
4. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (Tier 1)
5. 3B Brock Wilken (Tier 2)
6. 3B Tyler Black (Tier 2)
7. OF Luis Lara (Tier 3)
8. LHP Robert Gasser (Tier 3)
9. RHP Josh Knoth (Tier 3)
10. RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (Tier 3)
The Brewers doubled their Tier 1 prospect count when catcher Jeferson Quero (.865 OPS, 12 HR, 35 RBI at Double-A) and hard-throwing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (2.53 ERA, 70 K, 46.1 IP at Single-A/High-A) both moved up a level, and they could have four top-50 prospects by season's end.
Wake Forest slugger Brock Wilken had a 1.313 OPS and 31 home runs this spring, and he set the ACC career record with 71 long balls in his three years on campus. Prep right-hander Josh Knoth has one of the best breaking balls in the 2023 draft class.
17. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
1. LHP Kyle Harrison (Tier 1)
2. OF Luis Matos (Tier 1)
3. SS Marco Luciano (Tier 1)
4. LHP Carson Whisenhunt (Tier 1)
5. LHP Reggie Crawford (Tier 2)
6. 1B/RHP Bryce Eldridge (Tier 2)
7. RHP Mason Black (Tier 3)
8. OF Vaun Brown (Tier 3)
9. SS Walker Martin (Tier 3)
10. OF Grant McCray (Tier 3)
Even with Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey moving on to the majors, the Giants maintained their spot in the rankings. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt has already climbed two levels this year to reach Double-A while posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 51.2 innings, and he could be the steal of the 2022 draft at No. 66 overall.
After taking UConn two-way standout Reggie Crawford in the first round last year, the Giants grabbed the 2023 draft's best two-way player in Bryce Eldridge who is a 6'7" first baseman with power at the plate and power stuff on the mound. Shortstop Walker Martin (No. 52 overall) and left-hander Joe Whitman (No. 69 overall) were also highlights of a fantastic draft class.
16. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Marcelo Mayer (Tier 1)
2. IF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela (Tier 1)
3. C Kyle Teel (Tier 1)
4. OF Miguel Bleis (Tier 1)
5. 2B Nick Yorke (Tier 1)
6. OF Roman Anthony (Tier 2)
7. SS Nazzan Zanetello (Tier 3)
8. LHP Shane Drohan (Tier 3)
9. 1B/3B Blaze Jordan (Tier 3)
10. SS Mikey Romero (Tier 3)
With Nick Yorke moving up to Tier 1 and Roman Anthony moving up to Tier 2, the Red Sox received a nice bump in the rankings before the draft even started. Anthony, 19, is hitting .264/.405/.458 with 24 extra-base hits and 12 steals in 58 games between Single-A and High-A, and he could be a Tier 1 guy before the year is over.
Kyle Teel hit .407/.475/.655 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBI at the University of Virginia this spring to establish himself as the nation's top catcher, and he was widely regarded as a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class. Nazzan Zanetello is a high-ceiling prep shortstop with a highly projectable offensive game.
15. Cleveland Guardians (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Gavin Williams (Tier 1)
2. RHP Daniel Espino (Tier 1)
3. C Bo Naylor (Tier 1)
4. OF George Valera (Tier 1)
5. SS Brayan Rocchio (Tier 1)
6. OF Chase DeLauter (Tier 2)
7. C Ralphy Velazquez (Tier 3)
8. SS Angel Martinez (Tier 3)
9. OF Jaison Chourio (Tier 3)
10. 2B Juan Brito (Tier 3)
With pitchers Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee both moving on to the big leagues after previously occupying a Tier 1 spot, the Guardians fall as far as any team in our updated rankings. They still have five top-tier prospects, and they are always a candidate for an under-the-radar pitching prospect to emerge as an impact arm.
Prep catcher Ralphy Velazquez has huge raw power and prep left-hander Alex Clemmey has electric raw stuff, but both players will require significant development before they can move into a top-tier position.
14. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
1. 3B Colt Keith (Tier 1)
2. OF Max Clark (Tier 1)
3. RHP Jackson Jobe (Tier 2)
4. 2B Jace Jung (Tier 2)
5. RHP Ty Madden (Tier 2)
6. 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tier 2)
7. RHP Wilmer Flores (Tier 2)
8. C Dillon Dingler (Tier 3)
9. SS Kevin McGonigle (Tier 3)
10. OF Parker Meadows (Tier 3)
With five Tier 2 prospects, the Tigers system has a lot of young players on the cusp of taking that next step forward, but they are lacking in truly elite prospect talent outside of third baseman Colt Keith. The 21-year-old is hitting .335/.400/.593 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 57 RBI in 67 games between Double-A and Triple-A this year.
Five-tool Indiana prep outfielder Max Clark would have been the No. 1 overall pick in a lot of other draft classes, though it was still a big upside swing by the front office to take him over a safer college player in Wyatt Langford at No. 3 overall.
13. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Adael Amador (Tier 1)
2. 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson (Tier 1)
3. OF Yanquiel Fernandez (Tier 1)
4. OF Zac Veen (Tier 2)
5. RHP Chase Dollander (Tier 2)
6. OF Jordan Beck (Tier 2)
7. C Drew Romo (Tier 2)
8. RHP Jordy Vargas (Tier 3)
9. RHP Grant Hughes (Tier 3)
10. C/1B/OF Hunter Goodman (Tier 3)
The Rockies once again have three Tier 1 prospects, though the names have been shuffled as Adael Amador and Yanquiel Fernandez have both raised their prospect profile considerably this year, while Zac Veen (.209 BA, .612 OPS) and Drew Romo (.239 BA, .690 OPS) have both struggled mightily at Double-A.
University of Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander was one of the leading candidates to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft heading into the spring. A 4.75 ERA and an increased walk rate caused his stock to slip, but he still has legitimate ace-caliber upside and was worth the risk at No. 9 overall.
12. New York Mets (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Ronny Mauricio (Tier 1)
2. C Kevin Parada (Tier 1)
3. OF Alex Ramirez (Tier 1)
4. SS Jett Williams (Tier 2)
5. RHP Mike Vasil (Tier 2)
6. SS Colin Houck (Tier 2)
7. RHP Blade Tidwell (Tier 2)
8. RHP Calvin Ziegler (Tier 3)
9. RHP Dominic Hamel (Tier 3)
10. RHP Brandon Sproat (Tier 3)
Shortstop Ronny Mauricio is back in the No. 1 prospect spot in the Mets system thanks to a .302/.348/.505 line at Triple-A that includes 25 doubles, 12 home runs, 47 RBI and 14 steals in 77 games. Beyond the top group of guys, the strength of this system is pitching depth, and Mike Vasil could make his MLB debut before the 2023 season is over.
The fact that the Mets did not have a first-round pick and still walked away with Colin Houck at No. 32 overall made them one of the big winners of the 2023 draft. The Georgia prep shortstop was widely regarded as a top-15 prospect in the class and the best of this year's high school shortstop group. Florida right-hander Brandon Sproat and Oklahoma State two-way player Nolan McLean are two others to watch from the 2023 draft haul.
11. San Diego Padres (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jackson Merrill (Tier 1)
2. C Ethan Salas (Tier 1)
3. LHP Robby Snelling (Tier 1)
4. OF Samuel Zavala (Tier 1)
5. RHP Dylan Lesko (Tier 1)
6. OF Dillon Head (Tier 2)
7. RHP Jairo Iriarte (Tier 2)
8. RHP Adam Mazur (Tier 3)
9. LHP Victor Lizarraga (Tier 3)
10. IF Eguy Rosario (Tier 3)
With promising teenagers Ethan Salas and Dylan Lesko both jumping up to Tier 1 in this update, the Padres are once again knocking on the door of having a top-10 system just a year after trading away a number of top prospects in the Juan Soto blockbuster. Salas just turned 17 in June and he is hitting .259/.381/.500 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 30 games at Single-A.
Toolsy prep outfielder Dillon Head fits the type of high-upside, athletic players the Padres have targeted over the years. He has top-of-the-scale speed, is a safe bet to stick in center field, and has a good enough hit tool to potentially profile as a top-of-the-order table-setter.
10. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Harry Ford (Tier 1)
2. OF Gabriel Gonzalez (Tier 1)
3. SS Cole Young (Tier 1)
4. RHP Bryan Woo (Tier 1)
5. SS Felnin Celesten (Tier 2)
6. OF Jonatan Clase (Tier 2)
7. SS Michael Arroyo (Tier 2)
8. 3B Tyler Locklear (Tier 3)
9. SS Colt Emerson (Tier 3)
10. RHP Emerson Hancock (Tier 3)
The emergence of Gabriel Gonzalez and Bryan Woo as Tier 1 prospects, along with promising lower-level performances from guys like Jonatan Clase and Michael Arroyo, have helped the Mariners steadily climb back up these rankings after giving up some top-tier prospect talent in last summer's Luis Castillo blockbuster.
They used their three picks inside the top 30 on a trio of high-ceiling high school players, taking Colt Emerson (No. 22 overall), Jonny Farmelo (No. 29 overall) and Tai Peete (No. 30 overall). All three players have more upside than polish, but the payoff in a few years could be huge.
9. Texas Rangers (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Evan Carter (Tier 1)
2. OF Wyatt Langford (Tier 1)
3. SS Luisangel Acuña (Tier 1)
4. RHP Brock Porter (Tier 1)
5. RHP Owen White (Tier 1)
6. 2B Justin Foscue (Tier 2)
7. RHP Jack Leiter (Tier 2)
8. OF Aaron Zavala (Tier 3)
9. LHP Mitch Bratt (Tier 3)
10. RHP Kumar Rocker (Tier 3)
Even with Kumar Rocker undergoing Tommy John surgery and Jack Leiter struggling once again, the Rangers farm system still looks strong. Shortstop Luisangel Acuña has moved comfortably into Tier 1 this season, and there is far more depth beyond the top group than in years past.
The Detroit Tigers decision to go with Max Clark at No. 3 overall means the Rangers get a prospect in Wyatt Langford who could be one of the first prospects from the 2023 draft class to reach the majors. The University of Florida star hit .373/.498/.784 with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 64 games this spring.
8. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS/3B Junior Caminero (Tier 1)
2. 3B Curtis Mead (Tier 1)
3. SS Carson Williams (Tier 1)
4. 1B Kyle Manzardo (Tier 1)
5. IF Osleivis Basabe (Tier 1)
6. LHP Mason Montgomery (Tier 2)
7. 3B Brayden Taylor (Tier 2)
8. RHP Cole Wilcox (Tier 3)
9. 1B Xavier Isaac (Tier 3)
10. RHP Marcus Johnson (Tier 3)
The Rays fall one spot due to Taj Bradley exiting the prospect rankings, but this is still a loaded farm system with some dynamic talent at the top. Junior Caminero has been the 2023 version of Jackson Chourio, going from under-the-radar teenager to leaguewide top-10 prospect seemingly overnight.
For an organization that often thinks outside the box and hunts for diamonds in the rough when it comes to the draft, Brayden Taylor was simply too good of a value to pass up at No. 19 overall. The TCU slugger was rumored to be in the mix as high as No. 6 overall to Oakland, and he hit .308/.430/.631 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI this spring.
7. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Tink Hence (Tier 1)
2. SS Masyn Winn (Tier 1)
3. C Leonardo Bernal (Tier 2)
4. LHP Cooper Hjerpe (Tier 2)
5. RHP Gordon Graceffo (Tier 2)
6. RHP Max Rajcic (Tier 2)
7. C Ivan Herrera (Tier 2)
8. OF Chase Davis (Tier 2)
9. RHP Michael McGreevy (Tier 3)
10. OF Victor Scott II (Tier 3)
The Cardinals have lost Tier 1 prospects Jordan Walker and Matthew Liberatore to the majors since the last update, yet they still hold onto a spot inside the top 10. Breakout right-hander Max Rajcic and a resurgent Ivan Herrera turning heads in the majors gives the team two new Tier 2 prospects this time around, to go along with their latest first-round selection.
Arizona outfielder Chase Davis hit .362/.489/.742 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI this spring to go from a fringe Day 1 pick to a sure-fire first-rounder, and they added two other college standouts in Boston College outfielder Travis Honeyman and Stanford ace Quinn Mathews with their next two picks.
6. Washington Nationals (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF James Wood (Tier 1)
2. OF Dylan Crews (Tier 1)
3. SS Brady House (Tier 1)
4. OF Robert Hassell III (Tier 2)
5. OF Elijah Green (Tier 2)
6. RHP Cade Cavalli (Tier 2)
7. 3B Yohandy Morales (Tier 2)
8. LHP Jake Bennett (Tier 2)
9. OF Daylen Lile (Tier 3)
10. RHP Travis Sykora (Tier 3)
The Nationals have two of baseball's best outfield prospects—and best overall prospects for that matter—in James Wood and 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews. The farm system would rank even higher if not for disappointing seasons from Robert Hassell III (.219 BA, .644 OPS at High-A/Double-A) and Elijah Green (.218 BA, 42.7 K% at Single-A) dropping them down to Tier 2.
Outside of grabbing the 2023 Golden Spikes winner in Crews at No. 2 overall, the Nationals also got an extremely productive college hitter in Yohandy Morales and a flame-throwing prep arm in Travis Sykora. Morales was expected to be long gone before the No. 40 overall pick after hitting .408/.475/.713 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI this spring.
5. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
1. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (Tier 1)
2. RHP Cade Horton (Tier 1)
3. RHP Ben Brown (Tier 1)
4. OF Kevin Alcántara (Tier 1)
5. SS Matt Shaw (Tier 2)
6. LHP Jordan Wicks (Tier 2)
7. OF Owen Caissie (Tier 2)
8. C Miguel Amaya (Tier 2)
9. LHP Jackson Ferris (Tier 3)
10. 1B Matt Mervis (Tier 3)
A Cubs system that has struggled for years to develop pitching now has two Tier 1 pitching prospects in Cade Horton and Ben Brown, with Brown jumping up a level since the last update. Owen Caissie and Miguel Amaya also moved up to Tier 2, and overall depth is the biggest reason this is now a top-five system.
The Cubs have often targeted MLB-ready college hitters that can reach the majors quickly in the past, with guys like Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner fitting that profile. Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw fits into that same category, and he hit .341/.445/.697 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 69 RBI to win Big Ten Player of the Year honors this spring.
4. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
1. RHP Paul Skenes (Tier 1)
2. C/IF/OF Endy Rodriguez (Tier 1)
3. C Henry Davis (Tier 1)
4. SS Termarr Johnson (Tier 1)
5. RHP Jared Jones (Tier 1)
6. LHP Anthony Solometo (Tier 2)
7. RHP Quinn Priester (Tier 2)
8. 2B Nick Gonzales (Tier 2)
9. SS Tsung-Che Cheng (Tier 3)
10. SS Liover Peguero (Tier 3)
With Henry Davis and Nick Gonzales both currently filling everyday spots in the Pittsburgh lineup, it's only a matter of time before a Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospect exit the rankings here and the Pirates move down a few spots. That said, there is still a wealth of high-ceiling young talent in this system and the influx of exciting young talent at the MLB level is not going to stop any time soon.
Despite the rumors of potentially cutting a below-slot deal, the Pirates wisely selected one of the draft's two elite-level talents when they took LSU ace Paul Skenes at No. 1 overall. He is the best pitching prospect to emerge from the draft since Stephen Strasburg came out of San Diego State in 2009, and could be a generational talent atop the Pittsburgh rotation once he arrives in the big leagues.
3. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Elly De La Cruz (Tier 1)
2. 1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Tier 1)
3. SS Noelvi Marte (Tier 1)
4. LHP Andrew Abbott (Tier 1)
5. RHP Rhett Lowder (Tier 1)
6. 3B Cam Collier (Tier 2)
7. SS Edwin Arroyo (Tier 2)
8. RHP Connor Phillips (Tier 2)
9. RHP Chase Petty (Tier 2)
10. SS Sammy Stafura (Tier 3)
Rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz is four at-bats away from exceeding prospect eligibility limits at the start of the second half of the season, so the Reds will lose No. 1 on this list before the weekend is over. That said, don't expect them to plummet down the rankings as a result, as this is an absolutely loaded system with a dozen more guys who would crack the top 10 for most other teams.
Outside of landing the draft's most polished college pitcher in Rhett Lowder at No. 7 overall, the Reds also took high-ceiling prep shortstop Sammy Stafura (No. 43 overall), College World Series standout Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall) and even added one of the top high school arms in the class in Cole Schoenwetter (No. 105 overall) who will no doubt take a significant above-slot bonus to get signed.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
1. C Diego Cartaya (Tier 1)
2. 2B Michael Busch (Tier 1)
3. RHP Emmet Sheehan (Tier 1)
4. C Dalton Rushing (Tier 1)
5. RHP Nick Frasso (Tier 1)
6. OF Andy Pages (Tier 1)
7. RHP Gavin Stone (Tier 2)
8. C Thayron Liranzo (Tier 2)
9. OF Josue De Paula (Tier 2)
10. 3B Jake Gelof (Tier 3)
The Dodgers just continue to churn out quality prospect talent, whether it is effectively developing their own top draft picks, finding late-round value like they did with Emmet Sheehan in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, or even finding upside on the trade market as they acquire Nick Frasso in the deal that sent Mitch White to Toronto last summer.
They once again did not have a first-round pick this year, and after stealing Dalton Rushing at No. 40 overall in 2022, they appear to have walked away with another great bargain from the college ranks by taking Jake Gelof at No. 60 overall this year. The Virginia slugger hit .321/.427/.710 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 90 RBI in 65 games this spring.
1. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
1. SS Jackson Holliday (Tier 1)
2. OF Colton Cowser (Tier 1)
3. SS Jordan Westburg (Tier 1)
4. OF Heston Kjerstad (Tier 1)
5. 3B Coby Mayo (Tier 1)
6. C Samuel Basallo (Tier 1)
7. SS Joey Ortiz (Tier 1)
8. LHP DL Hall (Tier 2)
9. 2B Connor Norby (Tier 2)
10. OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Tier 2)
The Orioles have graduated Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez since the start of the season, yet they still remain firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot in these rankings, and they are the only team with 10 prospects in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 groups.
Speedy Enrique Bradfield Jr. stole 120 bases in 132 attempts during his three seasons at Vanderbilt while hitting .311/.426/.447 and playing a terrific defensive center field. He may never provide much in the way of extra-base power, but he knows how to maximize his tools and the resurgence of the stolen base across baseball has boosted his value.