Updated Top 100 MLB Prospect List: Where Dylan Crews, Other Top 2023 Draft Picks RankJuly 12, 2023
Updated Top 100 MLB Prospect List: Where Dylan Crews, Other Top 2023 Draft Picks Rank
- Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.
- Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster.
Now that the 2023 MLB draft is complete, it's time for an updated version of our top 100 prospect list.
All told, 10 players who were selected in this year's draft immediately jumped onto our updated list, led by LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, who were the top two picks in the draft.
The following factors helped determine where each player fell on our updated list:
Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.
Honorable Mentions: Next 50
RHP: Chase Dollander (COL), Wilmer Flores (DET), Gordon Graceffo (STL), Chase Hampton (NYY), Jackson Jobe (DET), Jack Leiter (TEX), Ty Madden (DET), Max Meyer (MIA), Chase Petty (CIN), Connor Phillips (CIN), Max Rajcic (STL), Marco Raya (MIN), Gavin Stone (LAD), Mike Vasil (NYM), Hurston Waldrep (ATL)
LHP: DL Hall (BAL), Cooper Hjerpe (STL), Anthony Solometo (PIT), Jordan Wicks (CHC)
C: Leonardo Bernal (STL), Thayron Liranzo (LAD), Drew Romo (COL), Austin Wells (NYY)
IF: Edwin Arroyo (CIN), Tyler Black (MIL), Felnin Celesten (SEA), Cam Collier (CIN), Justin Foscue (TEX), Colin Houck (NYM), Jace Jung (DET), Justyn-Henry Malloy (DET), Orelvis Martinez (TOR), Aidan Miller (PHI), Arjun Nimmala (TOR), Connor Norby (BAL), Matt Shaw (CHC), Tommy Troy (ARI), Jett Williams (NYM)
OF: Roman Anthony (BOS), Jordan Beck (COL), Jonatan Clase (SEA), Ryan Clifford (HOU), Oscar Colás (CWS), Josue De Paula (LAD), Dominic Fletcher (ARI), Gavin Cross (KC), Elijah Green (WAS), Robert Hassell III (WAS), Spencer Jones (NYY), Zac Veen (COL)
Nos. 100-91
- Often overlooked in a loaded Tampa Bay system, Osleivis Basabe is hitting .292/.354/.424 with 25 extra-base hits in 70 games at Triple-A while making at least 10 starts at second base, shortstop and third base. The 22-year-old could help out in a utility role before the season is over.
- A three-year standout at Ole Miss who won Freshman of the Year honors in 2021, Jacob Gonzalez has a chance to be one of the steals of the 2023 draft after going No. 15 overall to the White Sox. In 186 collegiate games playing in the best conference in the country, he hit .319/.427/.561 with 40 home runs and 158 RBI while playing a reliable shortstop.
- After steadily climbing prospect rankings last year, Alex Ramírez has taken a bit of a step backward in 2023. The toolsy outfielder is hitting just .227/.331/.326 with five home runs in 73 games at High-A, but it's important to remember that he is still only 20 years old.
100. C Edgar Quero, LAA
99. OF Kevin Alcántara, CHC
98. 3B Brady House, WAS
97. 2B Nick Yorke, BOS
96. RHP Bryan Woo, SEA
95. IF Osleivis Basabe, TB
94. RHP Jacob Gonzalez, CWS
93. OF Alex Ramírez, NYM
92. RHP Owen White, TEX
91. 2B/3B Zack Gelof, OAK
Nos. 90-81
- The Marlins have done a great job developing pitching in recent years, and they added the 2023 draft's best high school pitcher in Noble Meyer at No. 10 overall. With a highly projectable 6'5", 185-pound frame and good present stuff that includes a fastball that has touched triple digits, he has legitimate frontline potential.
- After a breakout junior year at the University of Tennessee, Drew Gilbert was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he has quickly emerged as the top prospect in the Houston farm system. A red-hot start at High-A earned him a quick promotion this year, and he has an .814 OPS with 24 extra-base hits in 67 games this year.
- Left-hander Frank Mozzicato posted a 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings at Single-A to start the year, and he made his High-A debut last week. The 20-year-old cut a below-slot deal as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, but he is living up to that draft slot.
90. RHP Dylan Lesko, SD
89. OF Miguel Bleis, BOS
88. OF Samuel Zavala, SD
87. RHP Noble Meyer, MIA
86. OF Drew Gilbert, HOU
85. IF Joey Ortiz, BAL
84. LHP Frank Mozzicato, KC
83. RHP Brock Porter, TEX
82. C Samuel Basallo, BAL
81. SS Brayan Rocchio, CLE
Nos. 80-71
- University of Virginia catcher Kyle Teel hit .407/.475/.655 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBI in 65 games this spring to cement his status as the best college catcher in the 2023 draft. A consensus top-10 player in predraft rankings, he could be a huge steal for the Red Sox as the No. 14 overall pick.
- Right-hander Rhett Lowder could be the first player to reach the majors from the 2023 draft class due to his overall polish and pitchability. Armed with a mid-90s fastball and an elite changeup, the Wake Forest ace went 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 120.1 innings.
- The Single-A Modesto Nuts have a pair of high-ceiling prospects in shortstop Cole Young and outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez, both of whom are still only 19 years old. They could both be bumped up another level before the 2023 season is over.
80. RHP Mason Miller, OAK
79. 3B Coby Mayo, BAL
78. C Kevin Parada, NYM
77. C Kyle Teel, BOS
76. OF George Valera, CLE
75. RHP Jared Jones, PIT
74. RHP Rhett Lowder, CIN
73. SS Cole Young, SEA
72. OF Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
71. OF Gabriel Gonzalez, SEA
Nos. 70-61
- The top JUCO prospect in the 2022 draft, Jacob Misiorowski is a towering 6'7" right-hander who is armed with a 70-grade fastball that plays up thanks to a high spin rate and the extension he gets out of his big frame. The 21-year-old struck out three batters in his lone inning of work in the Futures Game.
- In three seasons at Grand Canyon University, shortstop Jacob Wilson hit .361/.419/.558 with only 31 strikeouts in 697 plate appearances. He batted .412 and struck out only five times in 49 games this spring, and he has elite bat-to-ball skills with room to add some power to his 6'3", 190-pound frame.
- The Dodgers acquired Nick Frasso in the deal that sent Mitch White to the Blue Jays last summer, and he has used a 75-grade fastball that routinely touches 100 mph to rack up 58 strikeouts in 42.2 innings at Double-A Tulsa. He has starter potential, but he could also be a major weapon in a multi-inning bullpen role.
70. LHP Carson Whisenhunt, SF
69. RHP Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
68. OF Andy Pages, LAD
67. SS Marco Luciano, SF
66. C Jeferson Quero, MIL
65. SS Jacob Wilson, OAK
64. RHP Ben Brown, CHC
63. RHP Nick Frasso, LAD
62. 2B Termarr Johnson, PIT
61. OF Yanquiel Fernandez, COL
Nos. 60-51
- He may not have the same superstar upside as his older brother, Ronald, but Luisangel Acuña has steadily developed into one of baseball's best shortstop prospects since signing for $425,000 in 2018. The 21-year-old is hitting .315/.371/.447 with 27 extra-base hits and 34 steals in 72 games at Double-A.
- A high-level football recruit, Robby Snelling has taken off since inking an above-slot $3 million bonus as the No. 39 pick in the 2022 draft and turning his full attention to baseball. The athletic 6'3", 210-pound lefty has a 1.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 62.1 innings between Single-A and High-A as a 19-year-old.
- Rookie Luis Matos made his MLB debut on June 14 after hitting .350/.415/.561 with 25 extra-base hits and 15 steals in 55 games between Double-A and Triple-A. The 21-year-old has the hit tool and defensive chops to be an everyday center fielder.
60. SS Luisangel Acuña, TEX
59. OF Justin Crawford, PHI
58. LHP Robby Snelling, SD
57. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, MIN
56. C Bo Naylor, CLE
55. OF Luis Matos, SF
54. C Dalton Rushing, LAD
53. 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson, COL
52. SS Masyn Winn, STL
51. LHP Andrew Abbott, CIN
Nos. 50-41
- With shortstop Ezequiel Tovar moving on to the big leagues this year, fellow middle infielder Adael Amador is now the top prospect in the Colorado farm system. The 20-year-old was hitting .302/.392/.514 with 26 extra-base hits and 12 steals in 54 games at High-A before undergoing surgery to repair a right hamate injury.
- Outfielder Walker Jenkins had one of the highest offensive ceilings in the 2023 draft class with a 60-hit, 60-power profile and a strong 6'3", 210-pound frame built for power production. The 18-year-old slots in just behind 2022 first-round pick Brooks Lee atop the Minnesota farm system, and he could quickly claim the No. 1 spot.
- Jasson Dominguez is hitting just .204 at Double-A this year, but he continues to show an advanced approach at the plate with a 17.7 percent walk rate and a .345 on-base percentage. He also has 10 home runs and 24 steals in 28 attempts.
50. SS Adael Amador, COL
49. 1B Kyle Manzardo, TB
48. SS Noelvi Marte, CIN
47. OF Walker Jenkins, MIN
46. C Ethan Salas, SD
45. SS Carson Williams, TB
44. RHP Daniel Espino, CLE
43. OF Jasson Dominguez, NYY
42. 3B Curtis Mead, TB
41. RHP Cade Horton, CHC
Nos. 40-31
- AJ Smith-Shawver had yet to pitch above the Single-A level prior to the 2023 season, but after posting a 2.48 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 36.1 innings over three levels he is now pitching in the majors. The 20-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 16.2 innings since making his MLB debut on June 4.
- Slowed by myocarditis early in his pro career, Heston Kjerstad is making up for lost time and could be the next impact prospect to burst onto the scene in Baltimore. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft is hitting .314/.394/.585 with 16 home runs in 71 games between Double-A and Triple-A after winning Arizona Fall League MVP honors last year.
- With some of the best pure stuff of any pitching prospect, Tink Hence has continued to impress this season with a 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. He has just 107 professional innings under his belt, but he has already made it to Double-A in his age-20 season.
40. RHP Emmet Sheehan, LAD
39. SS Ronny Mauricio, NYM
38. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, ATL
37. 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad, BAL
36. C/OF Henry Davis, PIT
35. RHP Tink Hence, STL
34. 1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN
33. SS Colson Montgomery, CWS
32. 2B Michael Busch, LAD
31. OF Sal Frelick, MIL
Nos. 30-21
- After piling up 218 strikeouts in 167 innings in the minors last year, Brandon Pfaadt is still searching for success at the MLB level. The 6'4" right-hander has a 9.82 ERA in 25.2 innings in the majors, though he did flash his potential with five innings of one-hit ball against the San Francisco Giants earlier this year.
- The Tigers selected prep outfielder Max Clark with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, and he slots in two spots behind Colt Keith as the top prospect in the Detroit farm system. The Indiana high school star has legitimate five-tool potential and would have been a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall in most other draft classes.
- Viewed as the safest bet to be an impact player in the 2023 draft outside the LSU tandem, Wyatt Langford hit .373/.498/.784 with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 RBI this spring to help lead the Florida Gators to the College World Series. It's not out of the question to think he could be in the big leagues in 2024.
30. RHP Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
29. SS Brooks Lee, MIN
28. OF Max Clark, DET
27. RHP Mick Abel, PHI
26. 3B Colt Keith, DET
25. C Harry Ford, SEA
24. SS Jackson Merrill, SD
23. C Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
22. OF Wyatt Langford, TEX
21. C/IF/OF Endy Rodriguez, PIT
Nos. 20-11
- After a breakout 2022 season, Ricky Tiedemann has been sidelined since early May with biceps inflammation. The 6'4" left-hander had a 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 78.2 innings across three minor league levels last year.
- The best defensive outfielder in the minors, Pete Crow-Armstrong is also looking more and more like an impact player offensively as he climbs the organizational ladder. The 21-year-old is hitting .272/.353/.476 with 27 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 61 games at Double-A.
- Andrew Painter has been sidelined since spring training with a UCL tear in his right elbow, but recent tests show he is progressing well from the injury. There is still no timetable for his return, but the 20-year-old is making progress as he looks to get back to building toward his ceiling as a bona fide ace.
20. LHP Ricky Tiedemann, TOR
19. IF Jordan Westburg, BAL
18. OF Druw Jones, ARI
17. C/1B Tyler Soderstrom, OAK
16. SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
15. C Diego Cartaya, LAD
14. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF
13. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
12. RHP Andrew Painter, PHI
11. OF Colton Cowser, BAL
Nos. 10-1
- Paul Skenes is the most hyped college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg came out of San Diego State in 2009, and he is a potential generational talent on the mound. The 6'6" right-hander has a fastball that touches 101 mph and a lethal slider, and he went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings at LSU this spring.
- With Eury Pérez (MIA), Bobby Miller (LAD) and Taj Bradley (TB) all graduating the prospect ranks, Gavin Williams is now baseball's top pitching prospect. The 6'6", 250-pound right-hander had a 2.10 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 175.1 innings in the minors after going No. 23 overall in the 2021 draft, and he has a 4.01 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts since joining the MLB rotation.
- The 2023 Golden Spikes winner, Dylan Crews, hit .426/.567/.713 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 70 RBI and far more walks (71) than strikeouts (46) this spring while playing in the best conference in college baseball. He has a 70-hit, 60-power offensive profile and should be able to stick in center field long-term.
10. RHP Paul Skenes, PIT
9. SS Marcelo Mayer, BOS
8. OF Evan Carter, TEX
7. RHP Gavin Williams, CLE
6. OF Dylan Crews, WAS
5. OF Jackson Chourio, MIL
4. SS/3B Junior Caminero, TB
3. OF James Wood, WAS
2. SS Jackson Holliday, BAL
1. SS/3B Elly De La Cruz, CIN
Team-by-Team Breakdown
ARI (3): SS Jordan Lawlar (16), OF Druw Jones (18), RHP Brandon Pfaadt (30)
ATL (1): RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (38)
BAL (7): SS Jackson Holliday (2), OF Colton Cowser (11), IF Jordan Westburg (19), 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad (37), 3B Coby Mayo (79), C Samuel Basallo (82), IF Joey Ortiz (85)
BOS (5): SS Marcelo Mayer (9), IF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela (72), C Kyle Teel (77), OF Miguel Bleis (89), 2B Nick Yorke (97)
CHC (4): OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (13), RHP Cade Horton (41), RHP Ben Brown (64), OF Kevin Alcántara (99)
CWS (2): SS Colson Montgomery (33), SS Jacob Gonzalez (94)
CIN (5): SS Elly De La Cruz (1), 1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand (34), SS Noelvi Marte (48), LHP Andrew Abbott (51), RHP Rhett Lowder (74)
CLE (5): RHP Gavin Williams (7), RHP Daniel Espino (44), C Bo Naylor (56), OF George Valera (76), SS Brayan Rocchio (81)
COL (3): SS Adael Amador (50), 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson (53), OF Yanquiel Fernandez (61)
DET (2): 3B Colt Keith (26), OF Max Clark (28)
HOU (1): OF Drew Gilbert (86)
KC (1): LHP Frank Mozzicato (84)
LAA (2): C Logan O'Hoppe (23), C Edgar Quero (100)
LAD (6): C Diego Cartaya (15), 2B Michael Busch (32), RHP Emmet Sheehan (40), C Dalton Rushing (54), RHP Nick Frasso (63), OF Andy Pages (68)
MIA (1): RHP Noble Meyer (87)
MIL (4): OF Jackson Chourio (5), OF Sal Frelick (31), C Jeferson Quero (66), RHP Jacob Misiorowski (69)
MIN (3): SS Brooks Lee (29), OF Walker Jenkins (47), OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (57)
NYM (3): SS Ronny Mauricio (39), C Kevin Parada (78), OF Alex Ramírez (93)
NYY (1): OF Jasson Domínguez (43)
OAK (4): C/1B Tyler Soderstrom (17), SS Jacob Wilson (65), RHP Mason Miller (80), 2B/3B Zack Gelof (91)
PHI (3): RHP Andrew Painter (12), RHP Mick Abel (27), OF Justin Crawford (59)
PIT (5): RHP Paul Skenes (10), C/IF/OF Endy Rodríguez (21), C Henry Davis (36), 2B Termarr Johnson (62), RHP Jared Jones (75)
SD (5): SS Jackson Merrill (24), C Ethan Salas (46), LHP Robby Snelling (58) OF Samuel Zavala (88), RHP Dylan Lesko (90)
SF (4): LHP Kyle Harrison (14), OF Luis Matos (55), SS Marco Luciano (67), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (70)
SEA (4): C Harry Ford (25), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (71), SS Cole Young (73), RHP Bryan Woo (96)
STL (2): RHP Tink Hence (35), SS Masyn Winn (52)
TB (5): SS/3B Junior Caminero (4), 2B/3B Curtis Mead (42), SS Carson Williams (45), 1B Kyle Manzardo (49), IF Osleivis Basabe (95)
TEX (5): OF Evan Carter (8), OF Wyatt Langford (22), SS Luisangel Acuña (60), RHP Brock Porter (83), RHP Owen White (92)
TOR (1): LHP Ricky Tiedemann (20)
WAS (3): OF James Wood (3), OF Dylan Crews (6), 3B Brady House (98)