Updated Top 100 MLB Prospect List: Where Dylan Crews, Other Top 2023 Draft Picks Rank

0 of 12

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now that the 2023 MLB draft is complete, it's time for an updated version of our top 100 prospect list.

All told, 10 players who were selected in this year's draft immediately jumped onto our updated list, led by LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, who were the top two picks in the draft.

The following factors helped determine where each player fell on our updated list:

Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.

Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.

Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster.

Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.