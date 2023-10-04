Realistic MLB Trades That Could Happen In 2023-24 Offseason

8 of 8

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Why It Makes Sense for the San Diego Padres

It wasn't Juan Soto's fault that the Padres fell spectacularly short of expectations in 2023. He did his usual thing in getting on base at a .410 clip and hit a career-high 35 home runs.

A pivot is nonetheless in the Padres' future, with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reporting that they aim to cut payroll. As Soto is due a raise on his $23 million salary and is due for free agency after 2024, he could be fodder for the chopping block.

Why It Makes Sense for the New York Yankees

After a disappointing season of their own, the Yankees must have at least two priorities this winter. One is to get younger. Another is to get at least one left-handed hitter, lest their lineup remain unforgivably right-handed.

In these respects, the 24-year-old Soto is the best possible solution for the Yankees. And the two parties have been linked before, as the team was believed to be a possibility for him as they and the Padres were both experiencing choppy waters in July.

Trade Proposal: New York Yankees get LF Juan Soto; San Diego Padres get OF Spencer Jones and RHP Chase Hampton