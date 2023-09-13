Early Mike Trout Landing Spots Amid Rumors Angels Are Open to Trade

0 of 7

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It may not be long before Mike Trout is an ex-Los Angeles Angel.

With their 2023 season having collapsed and Shohei Ohtani reportedly unlikely to be in their future, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that the Angels will be "open" to trading Trout this winter.

This is only if the three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star "indicates to them that he wants out," but for now he's not a firm no on the idea.

"When it's brought up in the offseason, you've obviously got to talk about it, and think about it," the 32-year-old center fielder told the Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is."

Even if Trout does ultimately request a trade, actually making one happen will be complicated. Let's discuss why before speculating on his most sensible landing spots.