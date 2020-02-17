Angels Owner Arte Moreno Admits to Scrapping Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling Trade

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

One of the side effects of the delays and reworking of the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers is the collapse of a separate deal that would have resulted in Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling on the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels owner Arte Moreno told reporters he was the one who ended talks on the deal that would have sent Luis Rengifo and a prospect to the Dodgers for the two veterans.

"It wasn't all impatience," Moreno said. "There were other things involved, too. ... I just would rather not talk about it. That wasn't going to happen, and it's not happening."

The trade between the Angels and Dodgers largely hinged on a three-team deal between the Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Dodgers, but that trade was reworked after Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported Boston was "spooked" by the medical review of pitcher Brusdar Graterol.

That led to a lengthy delay and new trades involving the majority of the same pieces, but Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Moreno "wasn't pleased about the delay."

Pederson and Stripling would have been notable additions for an Angels team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 campaign. Los Angeles is coming off four straight losing seasons and appeared to be wasting Mike Trout's prime, but it added manager Joe Maddon and slugger Anthony Rendon this offseason.

Pederson would have been a nice complement as a powerful left-handed bat alongside the right-handed Trout and Rendon.

The outfielder hit 36 home runs last season and finished with 25 or more in four of the last five years.

Stripling could have helped stabilize the pitching staff in a number of roles because he is versatile enough to start or come out of the bullpen. He was an All-Star in 2018 and finished the 2019 campaign with a 3.47 ERA.