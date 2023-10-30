Projecting the Price Tags for Top MLB Free Agents of 2023-2024 Class

1 of 11

Elsa/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

As far as career accolades are concerned, Kershaw is the only player in this year's free-agent class anywhere close to Shohei Ohtani, arguably even ahead of the two-way wonder in light of his three Cy Young awards.

But Kershaw might retire. Or if he does come back, it's only going to be on a one-year deal, likely around the same $20 million salary that he banked in 2023.

Sonny Gray, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Like Kershaw, there's a chance that Gray—who turns 34 next week—might retire. At any rate, he wasn't willing to rule out the possibility back in July.

If he does opt to return for at least one more year, getting Gray would arguably be a bigger deal than getting Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito or even Jordan Montgomery, considering Gray just had a phenomenal season with a 2.79 ERA.

However, Gray is at least three years older than everyone in our top 10, each of whom is projected for at least a four-year contract. At best, he's probably looking at a three-year, $65 million deal.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

Hoskins missed the entire 2023 campaign after suffering a torn ACL late in spring training, but he is still probably the fourth-most coveted hitter in this year's class, behind only Ohtani, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.

Among the 135 players with at least 2,500 plate appearances since the beginning of 2017, Hoskins' .846 OPS ranks 28th, just ahead of Xander Bogaerts and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; just behind Austin Riley and Kris Bryant. But given the injury, he's probably the player most likely to accept the (estimated) $20.5 million qualifying offer this year, hoping to prove himself healthy in 2024 before striking it rich with a multi-year deal next offseason.

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Like both Kershaw and Gray, Stroman (32.5 years young) is firmly rooted in the proverbial back nine of his career and highly unlikely to get any sort of long-term deal. And that would have been the case even if he hadn't fallen apart from both a production and a health point of view in the second half of 2023.

At this point, he might just accept the $21 player option to return to the Cubs in 2024. But if he does leave Wrigleyville, it'd hard to see him getting more than three years and/or $20 million per year in free agency.

Julio Urías, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers