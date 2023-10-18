Kysre Gondrezick Says Kevin Porter Jr. 'Didn't Hit Me' After NBA Player's Arrest

A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player and ex-girlfriend of former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., denied the allegations that Porter hit her or punched her during an argument in New York City in September, according to the New York Post's Priscilla DeGregory and Emily Crane.

Gondrezick discussed the matter in an exclusive interview with the Post just one day after Manhattan prosecutors dropped one of the charges against Porter.

"He didn't hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me," Gondrezick said. "And he definitely didn't punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don't have any injuries to support that."

Prosecutors dropped the charge of second-degree assault Monday, citing insufficient evidence.

"What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebrae was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer told Judge Jay Weiner during Porter's hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Documents stated that Gondrezick's neck injury was a result of a congenital defect. Weiner ultimately agreed to drop the charge.

However, Porter is still charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. He is currently free on $75,000 bail but could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted for strangulation.

Prosecutors have said that Porter struck Gondrezick multiple times with a closed fist before "forcefully" squeezing her neck with his hands. The criminal complaint said the choking left her with difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and substantial pain.

And while prosecutors said that the confrontation only ended when Gondrezick fled the room and was found by hotel employees bloodied and bruised, she said that things were exaggerated and that the DA's office didn't wait to interview her or get access to her full medical records.

"It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported," Gondrezick said. "And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds."

"We have given them numerous opportunities to come clean and to fix false information but they have yet to do so," she added later when speaking of the DA's office.