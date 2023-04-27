B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2023 Final Mock DraftApril 27, 2023
B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2023 Final Mock Draft
In mid-March, the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. That bold decision came with uncertainty thanks to an intriguing quarterback class.
Unlike last year, multiple quarterback prospects are expected to hear their names called in the first round. Three or four might go within the initial four selections. But with only hours left before the Panthers make their pick, it's still unclear whom they'll choose.
Alabama's Bryce Young is the favorite. Kentucky's Will Levis may be in the mix. Florida's Anthony Richardson is the most naturally gifted of the bunch. Meanwhile, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud took his lumps throughout the predraft process.
Where those quarterbacks fall and which teams make a play for them will be the top story on Day 1 of the draft. In the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final 2023 mock draft, three quarterbacks go in the top four, another falls in the latter half of the top 10 and a fifth sneaks into the back end of the first round.
To reach that decision, Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder spent eight months studying the prospects, collecting information and working together to reach this final edition—which is primarily based on what the group thinks each team plans to do, with one huge projected trade.
Buckle up and prepare for seven rounds of the unexpected, with the festivities set to begin in Kansas City at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade to fix their longstanding problem behind center. Now they need to pick the right person to lead the team into the future.
A strong argument could be made for any of the four top quarterback prospects.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is the smoothest operator as a mechanically sound anticipatory thrower. Florida's Anthony Richardson has the most growth potential. Kentucky's Will Levis is a driven competitor with ideal size and arm strength.
But the Panthers appear to be leaning toward Alabama's Bryce Young, who's the most natural at playing the position.
"If the Panthers believe they can win right now, selecting Young makes sense," Klassen said. "He brings a degree of poise, playmaking ability and intangibles that should help him find early success.
"On top of those traits, he's an accurate passer, especially in the intermediate 5-15 yard range in which the Frank Reich offense strives to attack. There are concerns about Young's ceiling and longevity due to his size (5'10", 204 lbs) and physical tools, but for a franchise looking for immediate juice, he'll provide an instant elixir."
Young excels at the creative aspects of the position. He'd give the Panthers the quarterback they've craved since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.
2. Houston Texans: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Despite being in position to select a top-tier quarterback, the Houston Texans' decision to go in another direction hinges on three factors.
First, new head coach Demeco Ryans is one of the game's premier defensive minds. Second, the Texans want Alabama's Bryce Young among this year's quarterback options, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, but he's already off the board in this scenario.
"With the rumors that the Texans are only really interested in Young at quarterback, they opt for Young's teammate, Will Anderson Jr.," Holder said. "Houston's defensive line could use some young talent outside of Jonathan Greenard, who is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Anderson will be a big part of the defensive revolution in Houston, much to Ryan's liking."
The Texans, who also have the No. 12 pick, might try to trade up for a quarterback with that selection. They could also explore a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, whom Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik are familiar with from their time in the Bay Area.
To be clear, Anderson isn't a consolation prize. He's the No. 1-ranked prospect on Bleacher Report's final big board. He's a legitimate difference-maker on defense and a potential franchise centerpiece.
3. Tennessee Titans (from ARI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
TRADE ALERT: The Tennessee Titans send this year's 11th and 41st overall draft picks (along with future compensation) to the Arizona Cardinals for this year's third overall pick.
The Titans have quietly been lying in the weeds as a dark-horse candidate to trade up and snatch their favorite quarterback prospect.
Ryan Tannehill is turning 35 in July and is entering the final year of his current contract. The Titans began a soft rebuild this offseason by parting ways with a number of notable veterans. New general manager Ran Carthon could immediately place his stamp on the organization by landing a top quarterback prospect.
Of anyone in this year's class, Anthony Richardson has the most potential. If he's properly developed, he has the ceiling of a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
"Titans fans may be scared off the idea of taking another 'project' quarterback, but Richardson is a far cry from Malik Willis," Klassen said. "He's a tall (6'4", 244 lbs), big-armed passer who does his best to win from the pocket. He exhibits excellent pocket management and a good sense for how to get the ball out of his hands on time, be that checking the ball down or throwing it away to prevent negative plays.
"The 20-year-old will need to speed up his processing a tick and iron out his accuracy, although he can improve in those areas with reps. Oh, and Richardson is also the most physically gifted quarterback in combine history. He's a good swing for a franchise that wouldn't be in a rush to start him."
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Indianapolis Colts are a virtual lock to select a quarterback with the fourth overall pick. No one seems to know whom they prefers, though.
Kentucky's Will Levis has been linked to the Colts for some time, although owner Jim Irsay swears his team has yet to make a final decision. While Irsay is likely posturing, the fact Indianapolis hasn't traded up suggests it's willing to wait and select between the remaining options at No. 4.
As of now, the Colts will lean into the rumor-mongering with the Kentucky gunslinger as the choice.
"Levis is a perfect representation of early-2000s quarterbacking," Klassen said. "He's a rocket-armed pocket passer who lives to hunt in the intermediate range, especially over the middle of the field. Levis brings experience in a pro-style system at Kentucky, making it easy to see many of his reps and tight-window throws translating directly to the NFL.
"The soon-to-be 24-year-old's overall accuracy and lack of playmaking flare make him a fairly risky prospect. But he has the size (6'4", 229 lbs), athleticism, arm strength and aggressive mentality of an NFL quarterback."
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Georgia's Jalen Carter was once considered the potential No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. He has the rare ability to dominate a game from the defensive interior. Those who do so at the NFL level can be counted on one hand.
Carter's combination of size (6'3', 314 lbs), power, quickness and ridiculous lateral agility make him nearly impossible to block when his motor runs hot. But concerns arose throughout the predraft process after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges in connection to a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy. His pro day performance also raised questions about his work ethic.
Still, Carter was the best player on the loaded back-to-back national championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs roster. The Seattle Seahawks are the ideal landing spot for him based on their current roster, culture and coaching staff.
"Seattle has only four defensive tackles on its roster, one of whom is 30-year-old Jarran Reed," Holder said. "Carter might not start right away, but he will make an impact against the run and as a pass-rusher.
"In the past, head coach Pete Carroll hasn't been shy about drafting someone with potential character issues. Dre'Mont Jones and Carter would wreak havoc in the trenches of the NFC West for years to come."
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The Detroit Lions made their pass defense a priority this offseason. They'd continue to do so by drafting the CB1 in this year's draft class.
The Lions already signed Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley to serve as the veteran corners on the roster, although Moseley is coming off a torn ACL. While both are solid additions, neither should be a viewed as a top cover cover.
Illinois' Devon Witherspoon can be.
"With no real mainstay in the Lions secondary following the Jeff Okudah trade, Witherspoon would be an excellent addition," Giddings said. "He's an athletic cover corner who has the ability to play both press and off coverage. The consensus All-American has very good ball skills and the perfect blend of physicality in the run game."
Gidding's final point is what takes this particular pairing from a good fit to a great fit. Witherspoon might not be biting any kneecaps, but he'll take a few out when he's flying up from the secondary to bring down a ball-carrier.
With Aaron Rodgers now out of the NFC North, the Lions have a chance to gain ground in the division if they improve upon last year's No. 30-ranked pass defense.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
A dream scenario unfolded here for the Las Vegas Raiders.
When this offseason began, the thought of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being available at No. 7 was a pipe dream. But no prospect has been under more scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly with questions regarding his reported low S2 score.
"Selecting Stroud would give Josh McDaniels a chance to hit the reset button properly in Las Vegas," Klassen said. "Stroud is the best pure thrower in the class, with the fewest clear holes to poke in his game.
"As a two-year starter, Stroud showed great improvement over his time at Ohio State, namely when it comes to handling pressure and playing outside the pocket. He still needs to develop more in those areas, but the fact he already showed growth is encouraging.
"On top of proven growth potential, the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is entering the league with by far the best accuracy in the class and a good sense of timing. Stroud's elite accuracy can translate to success right away."
Jimmy Garoppolo is a stopgap solution for the Raiders at best. His familiarity with McDaniels' offense is nice, but it shouldn't prevent them from drafting a top-end talent at the game's most important position.
8. Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
A running back drafted in the top 10? People are in shock. They're aghast.
Yes, the running back position is devalued, because of its short shelf life and relatively inexpensive second contracts. As such, some don't believe it's wise to utilize a premium asset on the position.
But Texas's Bijan Robinson isn't simply a running back. He's an offensive weapon.
"It's been difficult to ignore all of the Robinson-to-Atlanta smoke, but it's easy to see why the Falcons might like him," Klassen said. "Arthur Smith's best offenses as a play-caller revolved around a superstar running back, a pair of dynamic pass-catchers and a sharp quarterback willing to rip it over the middle.
"The jury is still out on Desmond Ridder at quarterback. But as far as skill-position players go, Robinson is the final piece. He brings elite balance and agility for a player his size (5'11", 215 lbs), not to mention his game-changing speed and advanced vision as a runner. Robinson also brings a ton of versatility with high-end receiving skills (even lining up as a receiver) and great contributions as a pass-blocker.
"Smith and Robinson is a match made in football heaven."
The Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-selected tight end in NFL draft history two years ago. An offense with Robinson, Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and a strong offensive line would give Ridder a real chance to prove himself.
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
The Chicago Bears traded down further than expected, landed multiple draft assets, picked up a No. 1 wide receiver in D.J. Moore and still find themselves in position to land a premium defensive talent in Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson with the ninth overall selection.
"The Bears can go in a lot of different directions with the ninth overall pick, especially defensively," Holder said. "However, Wilson would be a great addition since he can play multiple alignments and has a lot of physical gifts that can't be taught. He's also a physical presence who would make the '85 Bears defense proud."
Wilson is a 6'6", 271-pound defender who's capable of playing on the edge, from a two-point stance, and reducing down over the center in certain sub-packages. His length—35 5/8-inch arms and an 84 1/2-inch wingspan—allow him to keep offensive linemen off his body and defeat blocks.
Wilson improved each season in Lubbock and ultimately developed into a first-team All-American despite suffering a season-ending foot injury during his final season on campus. Now cleared for action, Wilson provides a legitimate edge presence after general manager Ryan Poles invested heavily in the team's secondary during his first draft class.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
The Philadelphia Eagles are positioned phenomenally well after making a run to Super Bowl LVII. They own a pair of first-round picks to add to one of the league's best-built rosters.
Thanks to last year's draft-day deal with the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles can sit back at No. 10 and see which top-rated talent falls to them. In this case, Clemson's Myles Murphy, whom the B/R Scouting Department grades as a top-three overall talent, is available.
"The Eagles are a 'build through the trenches' type of organization, and they also aren't shy about adding athletes to the defensive line even when that isn't necessarily a need," Holder said. "Murphy is a bit of a project, as he needs to build upon his pass-rush arsenal, but he's great at turning speed to power and recorded a 9.71 relative athletic score at his pro day.
"The Clemson product is also strong to set the edge against the run and has the size (6'5", 268 lbs) to play multiple alignments."
While defensive line isn't an immediate need in Philadelphia, long-term roster-building necessitates further additions. The Eagles re-signed both 35-year-old Brandon Graham and 32-year-old Fletcher Cox this offseason, but both are likely gone after this season.
11. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
What Kyler Murray wants, the quarterback gets.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals' franchise face likes Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. "a lot" and his preference is known.
In all fairness, the organization should already be looking at Johnson because it has a poor offensive line and needs to try to make Murray happy.
In this instance, the Cardinals trade down with the Tennessee Titans and remain in position to pick the top-ranked offensive tackle since there aren't many teams from No. 3 to No. 11 with a dire need for offensive line help.
"Arizona has been connected to the former Buckeye at pick three of the first round as of late," Thorn said. "Snagging Johnson with the 11th pick after a trade down is a steal.
"Johnson has the look and movement skills of a franchise left tackle with much more physicality and toughness than expected from such a smooth mover. The Cardinals could flip Johnson to right tackle to pair with D.J. Humphries on the other side, thus giving a bottom-feeder roster the nucleus of a strong offensive line to build into the future."
12. Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
The Houston Texans already passed on a quarterback once. Will do they so a second time?
Well, none of the top four quarterback prospects fell to this slot. Maybe Hendon Hooker will come into play later with a possible trade up from the second round. But it's much too early for the Tennessee quarterback to come off the board. Also, the Trey Lance possibility can't be written off.
Instead, the Texans acquire a top receiver for whomever takes over behind center.
"Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives the Texans a centerpiece for a quietly solid receiving corps," Klassen said. "The Texans already have Nico Collins and Robert Woods to play X and Z, which fits Smith-Njigba perfectly into the slot.
"What Smith-Njigba lacks in top-end speed, he makes up for with elite agility and flexibility.
"He moves like water over the middle of the field, weaving between defenders with a blend of movement skills and top-class route-running. He's also tough in traffic, which is necessary to live over the middle in the NFL."
With the news of John Metchie III's return to the practice field after his leukemia diagnosis last year, the Texans are building a strong receiving corps.
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): IOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
A more perfect pairing can't be found in this year's draft.
"This would be a storybook landing spot for Northwestern's Peter Skoronski since he's the grandson of Bart Starr's blindside protector and Green Bay Packers legend Bob Skoronski," Thorn said. "The younger Skoronski is a technically proficient and well-rounded blocker who provides the Packers with David Bakhtiari insurance while offering the skill set to plug into any of the five positions along the line."
While the history behind this pick speaks for itself, Green Bay isn't entirely settled along its offensive front.
Yosh Nijman should continue to play right tackle. If not, Skoronski may flip to the strong side and serve as Bakhtiari's bookend. Or he could replace Jon Runyan at right guard. Maybe Elgton Jenkins moves to right tackle and Skoronski slides to left guard. Multiple possibilities exist to get the best five on the field.
That five tends to include Bakhtiari. As Thorn rightly said, the Packers must prepare for life without the highly paid left tackle, who will turn 32 in September and hasn't played a full season since 2019. Plus, the two-time first-team All-Pro's salary-cap hit will escalate to a whopping $40.5 million next season, per Spotrac.
14. New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
The New England Patriots are fortunate to land a cornerback the caliber of Oregon's Christian Gonzalez near the middle of the first round.
"Gonzalez is long [32-inch arms] with good size [6'1", 197 lbs]," Giddings said. "As an explosive athlete, he does a great job of matching receivers working down the field. The first-team All-Pac-12 honoree excels when mirroring receivers from press and using his hands to reroute and restrict free releases down the field.
"Gonzalez does a very good job of attacking the ball in the air and competing at the catch point. He should be able to come in quickly and compete for the starting job in the Patriots secondary."
With Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones already on the roster, New England has a solid quartet of defensive backs. However, the group lacks size. Gonzalez brings a different dynamic and skill set to the room, which should allow the Patriots to match up better against bigger and more physical receivers.
Furthermore, the early entrant has excellent ball skills with four interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. Gonzalez has the potential to sneak into the top 10. Instead, the Patriots now have their top cover corner.
15. New York Jets (from GB): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Throughout the predraft process, the chalk pick has been an offensive lineman to the New York Jets. Why change now?
Granted, the setup is significantly different with Aaron Rodgers in the fold since that deal finally came to fruition this week. Also, the Jets sit at No. 15 instead of No. 13 after the Rodgers trade. Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn't available at either slot, so that possibility is moot.
The other way to keep Rodgers happy is to make sure he's well-protected. The addition of Georgia's Broderick Jones may be another first-round investment in the team's offensive line, but general manager Joe Douglas remains determined to get it right.
"The Jets need more viable starters at tackle to not only help protect Rodgers but also bolster an unreliable group," Thorn said. "Jones is the rawest and most inexperienced of the top tackles in this class but arguably offers the most upside and best blend of size, athletic ability and power.
"Getting him onto the field early and allowing him to grow next to either of the Jets' quality guards—Laken Tomlinson or Alijah Vera-Tucker—is as conducive an environment for development as any team picking inside the top 15 can provide."
16. Washington Commanders: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
With the Washington Commanders seemingly settled on Sam Howell as their starting quarterback, they can address another premium position.
Cornerback is their most pressing need. While Washington fielded a top-five pass defense a year ago, it can upgrade its group of defensive backs, particularly with a top talent from this year's cornerback class.
"Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. is another one of the long and aggressive cornerbacks about to enter the professional ranks," Giddings said. "A press-man defender, he does a great job of getting in the receiver's face and making it difficult for them to get off the line and work down the field.
"As a bully at the position, Porter will need to continue to refine his technique but will be able to step in as a starter."
The physicality and length Porter brings to the table is unique.
The 6'3", 200-pound Benjamin St-Juste is slightly taller and thicker, yet Porter (6'2½", 193 lbs) has longer arms (34 vs. 32⅝ inches) and a longer wingspan (80⅞ vs. 80¼ inches). He uses his length extremely well to cut down throwing lanes, too. However, the aggressive cover corner needs to cut down on how he tries to rough up receivers down the field.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front isn't what it once was, and the group is relying too heavily on an aging star.
"Cameron Heyward is still playing at a high level," Holder said, "but he will turn 34 next week. It's time for Pittsburgh to start thinking of a succession plan.
"Enter Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, who is a bull in the trenches and can physically dominate opposing offensive linemen. He might need a year to develop, but that will be fine, as the Steelers have Larry Ogunjobi to man the side opposite of Heyward."
Van Ness, who is nicknamed "Hercules," is ideally suited for the Steelers defense.
The 6'5", 272-pounder began his collegiate career along the defensive interior before bumping out to end. His size, length (34-inch arms) and strength should eventually help him bring a Stephon Tuitt-like presence to play off Heyward's dominance.
While the fact Van Ness was never a starter for the Hawkeyes is often brought up in his evaluation, he played the majority of defensive snaps last year. But he can enter a lineup that doesn't need an immediate starter. The 21-year-old early entrant can continue to grow and develop as part of the Steelers' defensive line rotation.
18. Detroit Lions: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a fantastic receiver, but he needs help. A legitimate outside threat could open up the offense even more for the Detroit Lions.
In a class littered with Smurfs, TCU's Quentin Johnston is capable of giving the Lions exactly what they need.
"Marvin Jones Jr. isn't anything more than a Band-Aid," Klassen said. "Johnston gives them a long-term plan on the outside. Though built like a traditional X receiver, Johnston doesn't necessarily play like one.
"The 6'3", 208-pounder wins with devastating long speed and elite YAC skills. It's a combination that makes him a big-play machine. The size, speed, balance and vision Johnston brings is rare to find in a wide receiver prospect. Of course, Johnston will need to be more consistent about how he plays the ball in the air and sharpen his routes, but he has all the traits to be a difference-maker."
Detroit has done a tremendous job building its trenches in recent years. The team already features one of the league's best offensive lines, and Aidan Hutchinson proved to be every bit worthy of last year's No. 2 overall pick as the franchise's defensive centerpiece.
This year's class with Witherspoon followed by Johnston is all about getting better in space.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
The idea of Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen and Tennessee's Darnell Wright all on the same offensive line is frightening.
Wirfs and Jensen are already two of the most physically imposing and nasty blockers in the NFL. The 6'5", 333-pound Wright is another tone-setter with the play strength to make the group even more intimidating.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let former starting left tackle Donovan Smith go via free agency and now need another tackle option to pair with All-Pro Wirfs," Thorn said. "Recent signee Matt Feiler could move back to right tackle but will likely stay inside at guard, thus opening a pathway for Wright to slot in on the right side.
"The Bucs seem to favor size, physicality and power on their offensive line, making the former Volunteer an ideal fit."
The big question is exactly why the Buccaneers should invest in the class' best right tackle when the 24-year-old Wirfs has already been named to two All-Pro teams.
Wirfs, who played some left tackle in college, is preparing "just in case" for a shift to the blind side.
"It just feels awkward at first, but once you settle in, it feels fine," Wirfs said.
20. Seattle Seahawks: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
The Seattle Seahawks built the franchise's recent reputation on a strong running game and a game-changing secondary.
Heard coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are going back to basics.
While Geno Smith proved to be a great story last year, the Seahawks' rookie class rejuvenated the organization. Running back Ken Walker III ran for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. Cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant revitalized a stagnant secondary.
That unit isn't complete, though. Bryant excels out of the slot, whereas Maryland's Deonte Banks has the physical skill set Seattle can place opposite Woolen.
"Banks is an explosive cornerback," Giddings said. "As a combine standout, he showed he's not only fast [4.35-second 40-yard dash] but also a great all-around athlete with a perfect 10 relative athletic score.
"On the field, Banks is versatile and able to play from press and off coverage. He has ideal agility and the change-of-direction skill necessary to compete in the NFL. He has also showed the ability to comfortably play in zone and man coverage.
"Banks could be picked even higher in this draft, but the Seahawks benefit from his still being available."
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Jordan Addison's acquisition by the Los Angeles Chargers makes sense on two levels.
Primarily, the team needs another threat to take full advantage of quarterback Justin Herbert's skill set. While Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are excellent targets, speed isn't exactly a calling card for either.
"The Chargers desperately need a way to generate explosive plays besides Herbert chucking 50-50 balls to Williams," Klassen said. "Addison brings that ability.
"The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner is rail-thin [5'11", 173 lbs], but he is lightning-quick. The Pitt-turned-USC product is exceptionally twitchy in short areas, a trait that goes hand in hand with his savvy route running, which enables him to produce as a great separator.
"Addison is also a menace with the ball in his hands. His timed speed is merely good-not-great, but his change of direction and burst are tough to contain for four quarters."
A tie to Addison can be found among the Chargers coaching staff, too.
Wide receivers coach Chris Beatty held the same role for the Panthers during Addison's recruitment and first year at Pittsburgh. While Beatty left to join the Chargers in 2021, he got to know and help develop the receiver who grabbed 100 balls for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns that same season.
No team has better insight into how to properly deploy him than the Chargers.
22. Baltimore Ravens: DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey isn't a typical Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman, but he brings a completely different skill set to the lineup.
The Ravens typically prefer big, long and physical options along their front. Kancey is undersized (6'1", 281 lbs, with 30⅝-inch arms) and his game is predicated on speed, quickness and being disruptive.
"Kancey's physical profile and tape don't suggest he'll be a good run defender in the NFL," Holder said, "but that's OK since the Ravens have a slew of run-stuffers along the defensive line.
"However, the group is missing someone who creates pressure from the interior. The Pittsburgh product is quick as lightning and logged 14.5 sacks over his last two years in college, making him a good fit for what Baltimore needs right now."
According to Sports Info Solutions, Kancey was the only FBS player in this year's class to generate a 13 percent or better pressure rate when aligned as a defensive tackle among those players with 15 or more pressures and 120 or more pass-rushing snaps.
Furthermore, Kancey's pass-rushing grade led all defensive tackles over the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
An interior presence that can consistently collapse the pocket should make Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser more effective.
23. Minnesota Vikings: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
There's a disconnect between where Hendon Hooker's film study says he should land and where he's projected to go.
Teams apparently love his mental makeup, raw physical tools and release. As Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy reported, some NFL executives believe Hooker is the "right guy" to develop.
To see that version, the Minnesota Vikings must look beyond multiple issues.
"Hooker is a long shot to be a franchise quarterback," Klassen said, "but the Vikings have to deal with the Kirk Cousins situation sooner rather than later.
"Hooker is a 25-year-old coming off a torn ACL and played in an offense that does almost nothing that translates to the NFL. He's a risky prospect even before diving into the tape, and the tape isn't of a first-round quality.
"Hooker does show quality arm strength and accuracy over the middle, as well as the athleticism to scramble a bit. But he's not there yet when it comes to NFL processing, threading NFL windows and managing tight pockets."
Cousins is on the last year of his deal, and he hasn't accomplished much in five seasons with the team. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has done just enough to make the Vikings an average-to-slightly-above-average squad. If Minnesota's front office truly likes Hooker, it might as well shoot its shot.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
The ongoing negotiations between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram don't play as big of a part with this particular situation as it may seem. The Jags can add another quality weapon by selecting this year's TE1 in Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and utilize both in the system based on fit.
"Mayer is the perfect fit for Doug Pederson's offense," Klassen said. "He brings all of the versatility required to thrive in that particular scheme.
"As a pass-catcher, Mayer doesn't have game-changing speed. But he's an incredibly smooth mover and dominant at the catch point. He will be a weapon in the intermediate range, as well as the red zone, right away. Mayer even has the flexibility to play from the slot or out wide, which is something Pederson had with his tight ends in Philly.
"Plus, Mayer is a very good blocker who will help the Jaguars' run game ascend."
The final point is important. Engram is a weapon, but he's not much of an inline option.
Once upon a time, the Pederson-led Philadelphia Eagles drafted Dallas Goedert despite already having the highly productive Zach Ertz, who consistently worked as a detached option. A similar dynamic can develop in Duval County.
25. New York Giants: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Aside from Andrew Thomas, the New York Giants offensive line turned out to be a disaster last season.
With Evan Neal entering his second season, he's expected to show improvement. But the interior requires reinforcements, especially after Jon Feliciano's departure. The acquisition of the class' best pure center prospect is a good starting point.
"The Giants haven't had a solid starting center since Weston Richburg and their interior offensive line is in need of a stalwart," Thorn said. "Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz may not make any All-Pro teams, but his experience, processing skills, competitive toughness and play strength signal an early, solid starter that the team can rely on long-term.
"This selection should also take some heat off quarterback Daniel Jones regarding the pre-snap phase of the game, which could speed up his own processing ability."
A heady pivot also places his fellow blockers in a better position based on his calls. The right reads help slide protections in the correct direction, thus cutting down on blown blocking assignments.
A ripple effect is created by throwing a rock in the middle of the pond. The Giants' offensive line, quarterback and running backs should all benefit.
26. Dallas Cowboys: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Talent can be found all over the Dallas Cowboys defense, especially off the edge with the likes of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. on the roster.
The defensive interior may be the squad's softest spot, outside of tight end. But this year's tight end class is talented and deep. Here, they can get an elite-caliber prospect at defensive tackle, as long as he stays healthy, in Clemson's Bryan Bresee.
"Other than Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys don't have a defensive tackle who can put pressure on the quarterback," Holder said. "That's where Bresee comes in with his high-end athleticism, highlighted by his 9.61 RAS Score. His technique still needs work, especially against the run, but Johnathan Hankins is there to handle early-down responsibilities."
When Bresee is on the field, the 6'5½", 298-pound former 5-star and No. 1 recruit grades as a top-10 talent. Unfortunately, a torn ACL (2021) and a kidney infection (2022) derailed his last two seasons.
Hankins and Neville Gallimore are entering the final year on their current deals. Bresee not only provides a long-term solution at defensive tackle but makes the unit as a whole even more potent.
27. Buffalo Bills: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
At first, the Buffalo Bills didn't succeed. It's time to try again. They've attempted to address running back but nothing has really stuck.
Devin Singletary is gone. Nyheim Hines is fine, but he's a complementary back. James Cook has potential but whether he'll develop into a lead back is up for debate. So the Bills can look to the draft and choose another weapon.
"The Bills have tried and tried to find a dynamic pass-catching back with middle-round picks and low-tier vet pickups," Klassen said, "but Jahmyr Gibbs is a real swing for the fences.
"Gibbs has elite speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash) in the open field, solid hands and can run as full of a route tree as a running back realistically can. He has the skills to take a five-yard checkdown and turn it into an explosive play.
"As a runner, Gibbs isn't complete when it comes to size (5'9", 199 lbs) and strength, nor does he have consistent vision yet. However, he's an explosive play waiting to happen. That's a perfect complement to Damien Harris, who the Bills signed this offseason."
This selection is really all about Josh Allen and his development. The 26-year-old quarterback understands he needs to run less often and take fewer hits. Let others endure that pounding.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
The Cincinnati Bengals have one eye on the present and one looking toward the future.
In the short term, Utah's Dalton Kincaid is an immediate upgrade over Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample. Kincaid isn't the biggest tight end, but he's a rugged player who gives everything he has to his team. In fact, he played through a fractured back during this year's Pac-12 Championship Game. (He's since been cleared medically.)
Another weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow can make the Bengals even more dangerous.
"Burrow is the exact kind of quarterback who can take advantage of Kincaid's skill set," Klassen said. "Though not a traditional Y-tight end, Kincaid is an exceptional receiver. His calling card is his flexibility and hand-eye coordination.
"Kincaid's wide catch radius and adjustability are perfect for Burrow, who knows exactly how to throw passes away from defenders to give his guys chances against tight coverage."
Regarding the future, the Bengals will likely have a decision to make next offseason. With Burrow's mega-contract extension looming, the organization must decide whether it can re-sign Tee Higgins and/or Tyler Boyd, both of whom are upcoming free agents. The loss of one can be offset with a legitimate threat at tight end.
29. New Orleans Saints (from DEN via MIA): WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
With Derek Carr now behind center, the Saints can improve the veteran quarterback's surrounding cast, specifically by adding another weapon beyond Chris Olave.
At this point, any contributions from Michael Thomas should be considered a bonus since he's not been the same player after a 2020 ankle injury. Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed are solid contributors but better served as third or fourth options. Jarvis Landry hasn't re-signed, either.
Basically the Saints' current wide receiver corps consists of Olave and bubkis. Boston College's Zay Flowers brings insta-juice to the lineup.
"Flowers is a great complement to last year's first-round standout," Klassen said. "Whereas Olave is a real deal X-receiver, Flowers is more of a slot/Z hybrid, who can win both underneath and over the top.
"Flowers is as twitched-up as they come with legit 4.42-second 40-yard-dash speed that shows up all over his film. He's already a fairly polished route-runner, too, which should allow him to have an impact from the onset of his career.
"The 5'9", 182-pound Flowers may struggle with NFL physicality and contested catches, but his movement skills and separation creation will be more than enough to make him an excellent WR2 opposite Olave."
30. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
The Philadelphia Eagles are building the biggest and most intimidating defensive front in professional football.
Some may argue the first-round selection of Mazi Smith is redundant after the organization chose Jordan Davis with last year's 13th overall pick. But Davis' injury last season helped lead to the signings of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Those additions exemplify why the Smith selection is a necessity instead of a luxury.
"Once again, the Eagles go with a project defensive lineman who is physically gifted in Smith," Holder said. "The former Wolverine has elite traits with his combination of strength and athleticism. He simply needs to show more consistency on the field.
"A pairing him and Jordan Davis gives Philadelphia the defensive tackle depth it is looking for beyond Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams."
Others might say two first-round investments along the D-line is overkill. First, Smith and Myles Murphy play different positions. Second, the Eagles' defensive philosophy is built upon the front coming at opposing quarterbacks in waves. Instead of scraping by with late signings and veterans, who are long in the tooth, a beefed up front will make the Eagles' approach more effective.
Smith and Davis in the middle immediately becomes a throwback to days of Sam Adams/Tony Siragusa and Ted Washington/Keith Traylor dominating the point of attack.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Once upon a time, the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts built an attacking defense to complement their high-octane offense. The Kansas City Chiefs can achieve the same by adding to their pass rush with one of the fastest edge defenders college football has ever produced.
"Nolan Smith needs to add size since he's just under 240 pounds," Holder said, "but the NFL Scouting Combine proved he's an elite athlete with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 9.23 relative athletic score. He'll help take some of the pass-rushing pressure off Chris Jones, and the Georgia product shows the potential to be an edge-setter against the run, too.
"Smith and last year's first-round pick, George Karlaftis, give the Chiefs a nice duo of young edge defenders for years to come."
The two-time national champion did see his draft stock take a hit throughout the process because of a pectoral tear that may have teams questioning if he'll hold up in the pros. But Smith's enthusiasm and effort are contagious. He also plays bigger than his listed size.
With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce doing what they do, the Chiefs can pin their ears back on defense and get after opposing quarterbacks with Smith, Karlaftis and Jones.
Second Round
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
33. Houston Texans: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
34. Arizona Cardinals: Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU
35. Indianapolis Colts: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
36. Los Angeles Rams: Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
38. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
39. Carolina Panthers: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
40. New Orleans Saints: Edge Keion White, Georgia Tech
41. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade from TEN): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
42. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
43. New York Jets: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
44. Atlanta Falcons: IOL Steve Avila, TCU
45. Green Bay Packers: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
46. New England Patriots: S Brian Branch, Alabama
47. Washington Commanders: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
48. Detroit Lions: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
51. Miami Dolphins: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
52. Seattle Seahawks: WR Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
54. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
57. New York Giants: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
58. Dallas Cowboys: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
59. Buffalo Bills: S Jartavius Martin, Illinois
60. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
61. Chicago Bears (from CAR): DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
62. Philadelphia Eagles: CB DJ Turner II, Michigan
63. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor