B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2023 Final Mock Draft

0 of 32

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In mid-March, the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. That bold decision came with uncertainty thanks to an intriguing quarterback class.

Unlike last year, multiple quarterback prospects are expected to hear their names called in the first round. Three or four might go within the initial four selections. But with only hours left before the Panthers make their pick, it's still unclear whom they'll choose.

Alabama's Bryce Young is the favorite. Kentucky's Will Levis may be in the mix. Florida's Anthony Richardson is the most naturally gifted of the bunch. Meanwhile, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud took his lumps throughout the predraft process.

Where those quarterbacks fall and which teams make a play for them will be the top story on Day 1 of the draft. In the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final 2023 mock draft, three quarterbacks go in the top four, another falls in the latter half of the top 10 and a fifth sneaks into the back end of the first round.

To reach that decision, Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder spent eight months studying the prospects, collecting information and working together to reach this final edition—which is primarily based on what the group thinks each team plans to do, with one huge projected trade.

Buckle up and prepare for seven rounds of the unexpected, with the festivities set to begin in Kansas City at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.