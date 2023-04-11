Jeff Okudah Traded to Falcons from Lions; Former No. 3 Overall NFL Draft Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Okudah's agent told ESPN's Field Yates.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions will receive a 2023 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Okudah.

Detroit did not get much of a return on its investment in Okudah, as the Lions originally selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.