2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Rankings

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine RankingsMarch 9, 2023
The excitement was palpable coming out of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Unlike last year, when so many tried to forcibly drive the value of a poor quarterback class up draft boards, the incoming crop dazzled while working out at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Buzz circulated throughout the streets of Indianapolis about the talent found in this class, and not just at quarterback. The overall athletic caliber found in this class is outstanding.
Those workouts confirmed what's already been seen on tape. Generally, those who were expected to test well did so. In some cases—like Florida's Anthony Richardson—they exceeded previous assumptions.
Evaluations never stop, and Bleacher Report's Scouting Department remains hard at work to break down this year's incoming crop of talent after a week with their boots on the ground at the combine.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.
Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Top 175 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.6)
7. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (8.5)
8. Peter Skoronski, IOL, Northwestern (8.4)
9. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)
10. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)
11. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.3)
12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
13. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (8.3)
14. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.2)
15. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (8.2)
16. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (8.1)
17. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (8.1)
18. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (8.0)
19. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (8.0)
20. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (8.0)
21. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (7.9)
22. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
23. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (7.9)
24. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
25. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (7.8)
26. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.8)
27. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.8)
28. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
29. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7.7)
30. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.7)
31. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.7)
32. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.7)
33. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.7)
34. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.7)
35. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)
36. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.7)
37. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.7)
38. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (7.6)
39. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.6)
40. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.6)
41. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.6)
42. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
43. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (7.6)
44. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)
45. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)
46. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh (7.6)
47. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)
48. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (7.5)
49. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (7.5)
50. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.5)
51. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (7.5)
52. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
53. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.5)
54. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (7.5)
55. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (7.4)
56. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.4)
57. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
58. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
59. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.4)
60. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
61. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
62. Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.4)
63. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
64. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.3)
65. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.3)
66. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (7.3)
67. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (7.3)
68. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin (7.3)
69. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (7.3)
70. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (7.2)
71. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.2)
72. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.2)
73. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
74. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (7.2)
75. DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (7.2)
76. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.2)
77. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)
78. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.2)
79. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)
80. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (7.2)
81. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)
82. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (7.1)
83. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (7.1)
84. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (7.1)
85. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)
86. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (7.0)
87. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (7.0)
88. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (7.0)
89. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
90. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (7.0)
91. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
92. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma (7.0)
93. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (6.9)
94. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.9)
95. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
96. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6.9)
97. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (6.9)
98. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (6.9)
99. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (6.9)
100. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)
101. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6.9)
102. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (6.9)
103. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (6.9)
104. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.9)
105. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.8)
106. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (6.8)
107. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)
108. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (6.8)
109. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.8)
110. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6.8)
111. Nick Broeker, IOL, Mississippi (6.8)
112. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)
113. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.7)
114. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)
115. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (6.7)
116. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)
117. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
118. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.7)
119. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU (6.6)
120. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.6)
121. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (6.6)
122. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.6)
123. Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.6)
124. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)
125. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.5)
126. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.5)
127. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.5)
128. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6.5)
129. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.5)
130. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
131. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)
132. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (6.5)
133. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
134. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6.5)
135. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)
136. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.4)
137. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)
138. Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.4)
139. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (6.4)
140. Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion (6.4)
141. Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon (6.3)
142. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.3)
143. DJ Johnson, Edge, Oregon (6.3)
144. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.3)
145. Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.3)
146. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.3)
147. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.3)
148. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)
149. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (6.3)
150. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (6.2)
151. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6.2)
152. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)
153. Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (6.2)
154. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)
155. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.2)
156. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane (6.1)
157. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.1)
158. Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)
159. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston (6.1)
160. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (6.0)
161. Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (6.0)
162. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas (5.9)
163. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (5.9)
164. Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington (5.9)
165. Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)
166. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (5.9)
167. Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)
168. Tank Dell, WR, Houston (5.9)
169. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (5.9)
170. Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse (5.8)
171. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville (5.7)
172. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (5.7)
173. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (5.6)
174. Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State (5.6)
175. Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (5.6)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: C.J. Stroud
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: C.J. Stroud
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.6)
2. Anthony Richardson, Florida (8.5)
3. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.2)
4. Will Levis, Kentucky (7.9)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.2)
6. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.3)
7. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.2)
8. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.1)
Explain the Grade: C.J. Stroud
At this point, Stroud's status atop the quarterback hierarchy is unlikely to waver because it's so difficult to poke holes in his game.
Some concern exists about the transition from Ohio State's offense to the NFL, where windows will be tighter and anticipation throws will become a bigger necessity. But Stroud presents the decision-making skills, pocket management, accuracy, arm talent and athletic skills required to be a good pro.
The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year also improved over the course of his final season by breaking out of his shell with some awesome plays outside of the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs.
Running Backs
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Bijan Robinson
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (7.7)
3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)
4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)
5. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (7.3)
6. Roschon Johnson, Texas (7.2)
7. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (7.1)
8. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)
10. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.7)
11. Zach Evans, Mississippi (6.7)
12. Kendre Miller, TCU (6.6)
13. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.4)
14. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.3)
15. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.3)
16. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
17. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (5.9)
18. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.6)
Explain the Grade: Tyjae Spears
Spears is easy to fall in love with based on his rushing style.
At 5'10 and 201 pounds, Spears plays with great explosive ability and a relentless attitude. He has the wiggle and burst to make people miss at the second level, as well as the scrappy demeanor to fight forward for extra bits of yardage on every single carry.
The reigning AAC Offensive Player of the Year may not present elite contact balance or vision to become a dominant No. 1 back at the professional level, but he has the traits to be a reliable and fairly explosive runner and is a solid pass-catching back too.
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.3)
3. Jordan Addison, USC (7.9)
4. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)
5. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.4)
6. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
7. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.3)
8. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (7.3)
9. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)
10. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)
11. Puka Nacua, BYU (7.1)
12. Jayden Reed, Michigan State (7.0)
13. Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (7.0)
14. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6.9)
15. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)
16. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.8)
17. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.7)
18. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)
19. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)
20. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)
21. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)
22. Tank Dell, Houston (5.9)
23. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)
24. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.7)
25. Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5.6)
Explain the Grade: Jordan Addison
On film, Jordan Addison is awesome. He's as twitched-up as they come, both with and without the ball. Addison's route-running is the best in the class, too, as he runs a full route tree and does so with great explosion and craftiness.
However, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner measured in at 5'11" and 173 pounds at the combine—which is deeply concerning, particularly the weight. Addison's struggles with play strength already show up on film versus press coverage, and it's likely this area of his game will only get worse at the professional level.
The slight target may also struggle to translate some of his contested catch ability. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has made it work, but guys that skinny are an outlier, and Addison gets knocked down a tier for that specific reason.
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.8)
4. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.6)
5. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.5)
6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.2)
7. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (6.9)
8. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.5)
9. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)
10. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)
Explain the Grade: Tucker Kraft
Kraft only helped himself in the draft process since the FCS playoffs began. During the regular season, Kraft wasn't 100 percent, as he was recovering from an ankle issue that required surgery. Once settled, his capabilities became clear.
Kraft shows great acceleration, speed and smooth short-area change of direction. He cemented those traits at the NFL combine with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and a 7.08-second three-cone drill after measuring 6'5" and 254 pounds.
Furthermore, Kraft really came into his own as a blocker down the stretch of the season. His length, strength and short-area mobility all went a long way in allowing him to take over blocks and drive defenders, both as an in-line option and on the move.
Kraft is still a bit raw as a route-runner and pass-catcher, but all of the athletic and physical tools are there.
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Broderick Jones
Best Pass-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Best Zone-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Pro-Ready: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Versatile: Paris Johnson Jr.
1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (8.2)
2. Broderick Jones, Georgia (8.1)
3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (8.0)
4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (7.8)
5. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)
6. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)
7. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)
8. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.9)
9. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.5)
10. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (6.5)
11. Blake Freeland, BYU (6.0)
12. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.7)
Explain the Grade: Paris Johnson Jr.
Johnson is a prototypical tackle prospect in terms of size (6'6", 313 lbs.), length (36⅛-inch arms) and movement skills, with excellent body control and balance to sustain and finish blocks at a high level in the run game.
The early entrant must learn how to more efficiently transition into his anchor and clean up his use of hands as a pass-protector, but he checks a lot of the boxes that signal an immediate starting tackle with upside to develop into a high-end performer.
Johnson is only 21 years old, with a long runway to add polish and eventually reach his considerably high ceiling.
Interior Offensive Line
Best Run-Blocker: O'Cyrus Torrence
Best Pass-Blocker: Steve Avila
Best Zone-Blocker: John Michael Schmitz
Most Pro-Ready: John Michael Schmitz
Most Versatile: Steve Avila
1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.4)
2. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.7)
3. Steve Avila, TCU (7.6)
4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
5. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
6. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (7.3)
7. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (7.0)
8. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.9)
9. Nick Broeker, Mississippi (6.8)
10. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.6)
11. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.5)
12. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
13. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.3)
14. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (5.9)
15. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Steve Avila
Avila is a three-year starter with experience playing four of the five offensive line positions. The TCU product fits a similar mold to Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence with a little less raw power but better balance, footwork in pass-protection and more versatility.
The consensus All-American's best position is at one of the two guard spots, but he has the proven versatility to get a team out of a pinch at either tackle or guard.
Upon further study, one starts to appreciate Avila's game more and more because he's light on his feet despite tipping the scales at 332 pounds. His ceiling doesn't quite reach upper-tier option, but rather a quality, solid starter who can earn multiple contracts as an interior NFL blocker.
Defensive Line
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Jalen Carter
Best Run-Stopper: Jalen Carter
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.4)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.3)
3. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (8.1)
4. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.7)
5. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (7.6)
6. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.4)
7. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.3)
8. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (7.2)
9. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.2)
10. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.2)
11. Colby Wooden, Auburn (7.2)
12. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (7.0)
13. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)
14. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)
15. Byron Young, Alabama (6.6)
16. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
17. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)
18. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adebawore deserves more recognition based on what he's shown through the predraft process. He tested through the roof with an unofficial 9.85 RAS Score, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, resulting from a 4.49-second 40-yard dash time (1.61-second 10-yard split), a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10'5" broad jump, in addition to hitting 27 reps on the bench press.
Those physical traits showed up on film on occasion and were certainly present at the Senior Bowl. In Mobile, Adebawore walked offensive linemen backward in the one-on-one pass rush drills with his bull rush and became nearly unblockable as a run defender.
However, Adebawore's technique is still a work in progress, as he plays with poor pad level at times and is still working on his pass rush repertoire outside of just physically dominating the man he's lined up across.
Even so, the Northwestern product's athletic testing numbers are hard to ignore, which is why he climbed 31 spots on B/R's big board.
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed-Rusher: Will McDonald IV
Best Power-Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. Nolan Smith, Georgia (8.3)
4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (8.0)
5. BJ Ojulari, LSU (8.0)
6. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.7)
7. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)
8. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
9. Andre Carter II, Army (7.5)
10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
11. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.4)
12. Byron Young, Tennessee (7.0)
13. Derick Hall, Auburn (6.9)
14. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.9)
15. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)
16. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.6)
17. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.4)
18. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.3)
19. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.3)
20. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (6.2)
21. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
Explain the Grade: Nolan Smith
Smith's draft stock seemingly took a hit after a torn pectoral cut his 2022 season short. However, B/R remained firm with his status as a top-15 player in this draft class. His performance in Indianapolis vindicated the stance.
Smith jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 41.5-inch vertical and 10'8" broad jump. When he landed, he blazed the turf with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time that included a 1.52 10-yard split. Those numbers resulted in an unofficial 9.20 relative athletic score.
In full disclosure, even B/R's scouting department didn't expect him to test this well.
The former Bulldog's size (6'2", 238 lbs.) will almost certainly impact his draft stock. However, Smith is physical and much stronger at the point of attack than his frame suggests. Had he been fully healthy, the bench press could have turned out to be his best event.
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Jack Campbell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Drew Sanders
1. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.8)
2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.7)
3. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)
4. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)
5. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)
6. Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6.9)
7. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (6.9)
8. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
9. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
10. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
11. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)
12. Dorian Williams, Tulane (6.1)
13. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.8)
14. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)
Explain the Grade: Owen Pappoe
Pappoe is undersized at 225 pounds and just a shade under six feet with 31¾-inch arms. These physical shortcomings cause him to get swallowed up by larger and more technically sound offensive linemen climbing to the second level. However, they'll have to catch him first.
Pappoe had the fastest 40-yard dash time among linebackers with a blazing 4.39 seconds, in addition to placing in the top five in the vertical (35.5") and broad (10'6") jumps.
Also, he's not just an athlete after hitting a position-best 29 reps on the bench press, two more than Noah Sewell, who is about 20 pounds heavier. Pappoe's film matches those numbers too, and he just needs to improve his instincts which can happen over time.
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Devon Witherspoon
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Joey Porter Jr.
1. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)
2. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
3. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.7)
4. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (7.6)
5. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (7.6)
6. Deonte Banks, Maryland (7.5)
7. Eli Ricks, Alabama (7.5)
8. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (7.4)
9. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
10. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
11. Mekhi Garner, LSU (7.3)
12. DJ Turner II, Michigan (7.2)
13. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (7.1)
14. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
15. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)
16. Julius Brents, Kansas State (6.8)
17. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
18. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)
19. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Kelee Ringo
Ringo had an excellent showing at the combine. At 6'2" and 207 pounds, Ringo measured in as one of the class' bigger cornerbacks. Even at his size, he ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash.
Unfortunately, Ringo hasn't quite shown that speed on film. He does well upon opening his stride downfield, but the short area is the concern. Unsurprisingly, he didn't participate in the change-of-direction drills as part of his combine workout.
The two-time national champion is a physical corner with the ability to play in a variety of schemes. However, Ringo will be best served being selected by a team that doesn't employ heavy press-man principles.
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
Most Versatile: Brian Branch
1. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.8)
2. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (7.7)
3. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.7)
4. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.0)
5. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)
6. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)
7. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.7)
8. Jay Ward, LSU (6.6)
9. Sydney Brown, Illinois (6.5)
10. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
11. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (6.3)
12. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.2)
13. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (5.9)
14. Latavious Brini, Arkansas (5.9)
15. Daniel Scott, California (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Brian Branch
Branch is one of the class' most versatile defensive backs. He's long (6'0", 190 lbs.) with a smooth backpedal and fluid hips to turn and run. The first-team All-American has previously shown the ability to play all positions along the defensive backfield.
Though he didn't run well at the combine (4.58-second 40-yard dash), he displayed good explosiveness with a 10'5" broad jump. He even participated with the cornerback group to show how he could contribute in multiple areas.
Overall, Branch has good range on tape and plays with good awareness and instincts.