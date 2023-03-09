2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Rankings

0 of 12

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The excitement was palpable coming out of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Unlike last year, when so many tried to forcibly drive the value of a poor quarterback class up draft boards, the incoming crop dazzled while working out at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Buzz circulated throughout the streets of Indianapolis about the talent found in this class, and not just at quarterback. The overall athletic caliber found in this class is outstanding.

Those workouts confirmed what's already been seen on tape. Generally, those who were expected to test well did so. In some cases—like Florida's Anthony Richardson—they exceeded previous assumptions.

Evaluations never stop, and Bleacher Report's Scouting Department remains hard at work to break down this year's incoming crop of talent after a week with their boots on the ground at the combine.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.

Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent is as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's