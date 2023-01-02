Grading Every MLB Team's 2016 Draft Haul 6 Years Later

0 of 30

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Last offseason, we did a series of articles looking back on recent MLB draft classes and grading each team's draft haul in hindsight.

It was decided that at least six years needed to pass before a draft class could be properly assessed, giving prospects enough time to climb the minor league ranks, reach the majors and establish themselves at the highest level.

With another year passed, it's time to add a class to the mix.

The 2016 draft class did not have a consensus No. 1 overall player, and prep outfielder Mickey Moniak was selected with the first pick by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Eight players from the 2016 draft have been selected to at least one All-Star Game, but none of them were first-round picks, as players such as Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber, Pete Alonso, Bo Bichette and Bryan Reynolds were all chosen in the second round or later.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades for each team based on the amount of MLB talent their draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick or picks and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, like trades. Unsigned players were not factored toward a team's grade and were not noted in this article with the exception of unsigned first-round selections.

If you missed last year's series, the links can be found here: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.