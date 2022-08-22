Kenny Lofton Sued by Former Employee; Says He Was Fired over MLB OF's Nude Photos

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Brandyn Toney, a former employee of Kenny Lofton's Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation, is suing the longtime MLB player and his companies and accusing him of sending pictures of his penis to various female employees, per TMZ Sports.

Toney says a woman hired to monitor Lofton's Instagram account told him the former MLB player was using the app to send direct messages to women in the company that included pictures of his penis.

Toney said he then went to the company's in-house attorney to report Lofton and two hours later he was fired.

"Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work," said Toney's attorney, Ronald L. Zambrano. "That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime."

Toney also alleged in the lawsuit that he was promised to be paid $85,000 a year when he joined Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation in Dec. 2021 but was never paid for his work.

According to its website, Centerbock is a "management company that assists legendary names in professional sports, entertainment, and top brands with the ideation and creation of high-end NFT projects."

Lofton, 55, spent 17 years in Major League Baseball for the Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

He was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove award winner.