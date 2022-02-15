Former Angels Pitcher Matt Harvey Testifies He Used Drugs in Dugout, Clubhouse

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Matt Harvey, who was teammates with former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, provided testimony Tuesday for the U.S. v. Eric Kay case.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported Harvey said he used drugs in the dugout and team clubhouse. Harvey said he previously used cocaine and oxycodone and added players frequently used oxycodone and Tylenol.

Prosecutors in this case are attempting to argue that Kay, who is the former Angels communications director on trial for Skaggs' death, provided the pitcher with the drugs in his system when he died in 2019.

Harvey said he provided Skaggs with Percocet in the clubhouse at times but that the pitcher otherwise received drugs from Kay.

Last Tuesday, Quinn reported the defense planned to name Harvey as a potential drug source. The defense said Skaggs told Kay "those are the Percocets I got from Harvey" when the former communications director asked where he got pink pills.

On Monday, Quinn reported defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked a former DEA agent if he knew Skaggs asked Harvey to leave drugs in his locker so he could pitch "loosey goosey."

Quinn noted that "Molfetta did not suggest Monday that Harvey gave Skaggs the drugs that contributed to his death. But the defense team wants to establish that Skaggs got opioids from multiple sources for years and might have gotten that July 2019 supply from someone besides Kay."

Harvey said Tuesday that Skaggs did ask him for pills in 2019, including when he wanted to feel "loosey goosey" for a start.

He wasn't the only MLB player to take the stand Tuesday, as C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian each said during testimony that Kay provided them with drugs.

A 2019 autopsy report on Skaggs' death said the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone, plus alcohol, were in his system when he died in his hotel room. It explained he died due to "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning he was under the influence when he choked on his own vomit.

On Tuesday, Harvey spoke about his reaction after he heard of Skaggs' death:

Harvey made his major league debut in 2012 and has played for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

The 2019 campaign was his only one with the Angels, and he most recently made 28 appearances for the Orioles in 2021. He has struggled to rediscover his form from when he was an All-Star during his second season in New York.