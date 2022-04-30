Teams That Improved the Most Through the 2022 NFL Draft

2 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Added: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame; Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa; David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan; Travis Jones, DT, UConn; Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota; Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama; Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State; Jordan Stout, P, Penn State; Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina; Damarion Williams, CB, Houston; Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

The fact that the Baltimore Ravens traded 1,000-yard receiver Marquise Brown limits their improvement some. However, Baltimore also deserves credit for getting a first-round pick back for a good-not-great receiver with just two years remaining on his rookie deal.

While Brown did reach 1,000 yards for the first time in 2021, he also provided a passer rating of only 87.9 when targeted. Baltimore dealt him, traded down again and still landed Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

He fills an immediate need at center, as 2021 starter Bradley Bozeman departed for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Baltimore's first pick, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, fills less of an immediate need but was the best player available at No. 14. He was the seventh-ranked prospect on the B/R board and should boost a pass defense that ranked last in the league, if only on a rotational basis initially.

Last season, Hamilton amassed 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, four passes defended and three interceptions.

In Round 2, the Ravens scooped up Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo. While he suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day and may not be ready early in 2022, he is a Round 1 talent and a potential future star. Even with the injury, he was the 40th-ranked prospect on the B/R board.

Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones was the 50th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, and Baltimore snagged him in Round 3. That pick gave the Ravens three immediate contributors and a long-term building block before the end of Day 2.

"Round 1 talent goes in Round 3. Ravens just continue to steal the biggest baddest dudes on the planet," ProFootballTalk's Chris Simms tweeted after the Jones pick.

Baltimore got more tremendous value in fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele. The former Missouri offensive tackle was the 53rd-ranked player on the B/R board and could work his way into the starting lineup relatively quickly.

Also on Day 3, the Ravens rounded out their draft with potential depth pieces such as tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis. Punter Jordan Stout was scooped up to compete with and potentially replace Sam Koch.

In all, it was a great three days for the Ravens, who made 11 picks and landed both high-end talent and possible steals throughout.