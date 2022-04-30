Daniel Faalele NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' OT

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'8"

WEIGHT: 384

HAND: 11"

ARM: 35 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 7'1 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Smooth mover at 387 pounds, with light feet to get out of his stance and to his spot quickly in his 45-degree pass sets.

— Massive mountain of a man who can blot out defenders once he gets his hands on them with the body control to mirror and stay attached to blocks (play-action jump sets, second level).

— Shows good mobility, pad level and easy power in the run game on down and kick-out blocks to cave in and move defenders off the spot.

— Good athletic ability and fluidity on his backside cutoffs and climbs to the second level to line up moving targets with the length and heavy-handedness to deliver jolt on contact.

— Excels using the gallop technique to knock over and feed the 3-technique on Deuce blocks and double-teams.

— Well-versed run-blocker with experience executing a diverse blend of concepts in Minnesota's multiple run scheme.





NEGATIVES

— Persistently oversets widely aligned rushers to open the door for inside counters. Tardy redirecting, power stepping and cutting off inside penetration.

— Needs to have better control on rushers up the arc to prevent losing late inside at the top of the quarterback's drop.

— Can let his pads rise and hands get wide on initial contact, which can lead to a delayed anchor against the bull rush.





2021 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at right tackle.

— First-team All-Big Ten selection.





NOTES

— Originally from Melbourne, Australia, where he played basketball and rugby before moving to Florida to attend IMG Academy. Played one year of football there before committing to Minnesota.

— 31 career starts at right tackle.

— Played the bulk of his college career at 400 pounds before dropping around 25 pounds prior to the 2021 season to improve his movement skills.





OVERALL

Faalele is a three-year starter for offensive line coach Brian Callahan inside Minnesota's multiple run scheme. He has an enormous, thick frame and build with strikingly light feet and ease of movement out of his stance and out in space as a lead blocker.

Faalele has been an impact run-blocker for the Gophers with the pad level and power to cave in defenders on down blocks to create massive lanes on off-tackle runs and widen defensive ends on frontside kick-out blocks. He shows an impressive understanding of how to track smaller targets by adjusting his angle when necessary, with heavy hands to deliver knockback power on contact.

Faalele uses good quickness out of his stance on 45-degree and jump sets to get to his spot, cover up rushers and stay leveraged on blocks once engaged. However, he does have a bad habit of oversetting widely aligned rushers, with a need to play inside-out more consistently to avoid opening the door inside. Faalele's hands are powerful, but his strike timing and placement (wide) are inconsistent, allowing crafty rushers easy access to his frame.

Overall, Faalele has an enticing blend of size, ease of movement and natural power with some notable refinement as a run-blocker. He will likely need to have some schemed help as a pass protector for his first few years as a starter while he refines his set points and use of hands, but his relative lack of time playing football and tools suggest he can continue improving the finer aspects of the position while being an asset in the run game right away.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 53

POSITION RANK: OT6

PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Mailata





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn