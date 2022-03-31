Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After March 30

0 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Four days until 2022 fantasy champions are crowned. If you're in any of my leagues, this is where I humbly ask you to stop reading.

With so little time left, the waiver wire is critical. Most fantasy basketball leagues use the roto (or categories) format, accumulating players' statistics throughout the week. As such, this is where you can gain an edge by picking up players who excel at certain categories or simply play more games than others.

Two teams only have one game remaining this week: the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. Conversely, six have three games left: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Take those schedule considerations to heart, as a productive waiver Grizzlie like De'Anthony Melton is unlikely to produce more in one game than others will in two or three.

If maximizing games doesn't affect your league, you should consider Melton or Tyus Jones. If you're in a shallower league, consider the Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby. For everyone else, here are four key players who are available in over 65 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.