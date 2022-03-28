Cowboys' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

Cowboys' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL DraftMarch 28, 2022
The initial wave of NFL free agency has passed, and the Dallas Cowboys cannot be thrilled with how things unfolded.
Dallas traded away wideout Amari Cooper for salary-cap purposes before the free-agent market opened. The financial flexibility is valuable, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks—was underwhelming.
The Cowboys also lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory after he reversed course and joined the Denver Broncos. They then lost starting guard Connor Williams to the Miami Dolphins and released tackle La'el Collins. Dallas' additions include middle-tier players James Washington and Dante Fowler Jr.
The offseason isn't over, though, and Dallas has eight draft picks with which to help reload. They have one each in the first four rounds and four in the fifth. Here we'll examine the three needs the Cowboys must address early in the draft, which gets underway April 28.
Offensive Line
Dallas owns the 24th pick in Round 1, and this would be a great spot to take an offensive lineman. With Collins and Williams both gone, the Cowboys need to go with either a tackle or an interior lineman on opening night.
Boston College prospect Zion Johnson—who is the 20th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board—could be the perfect Round 1 target because he has experience playing both guard and tackle.
"Overall, he is a polished, well-rounded player with the play strength, power and body control to be a reliable, plus starter in a downhill or multiple-run scheme," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Dallas could also look at tackles like Bernhard Raimann and Trevor Penning in the opening round and then come back for an interior lineman like Oklahoma's Marquis Hayes with the 56th overall pick on Day 2.
Regardless of which player the Cowboys target, they need to hit the offensive line early and often in late April. The line has long been a team strength, but a lot of work needs to be done to rebuild it.
Edge-Rusher
Dallas picked up Fowler to help replace Gregory, but it's a gamble. Fowler had a double-digit-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but he logged a mere 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Fowler had 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures in 14 games last season. Gregory had six sacks and 29 pressures in two fewer games. It would behoove the Cowboys to continue adding to their pass rush in the draft.
An edge-rusher worthy of a first-round pick might not be available at No. 24, but the Cowboys could snag a first-round talent in the second. Michigan's David Ojabo was the 26th-ranked prospect on the B/R board after the combine, but he's likely to fall after suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day.
Ojabo might not play in 2022, but he would be a great long-term get for Dallas.
Other Day 2 pass-rushers the Cowboys could target include Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and USC's Drake Jackson. The line is a bigger need, but the Cowboys shouldn't wait too long before grabbing a pass-rusher.
Wide Receiver
Dallas' need at receiver isn't great enough that it requires first-round attention. Adding Washington should help, and the Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup—though Gallup is recovering from a torn ACL.
With both Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. gone, though, Dallas would be smart to target a pass-catcher before Day 3. Purdue's David Bell could be a great addition to the lineup because of his play strength and versatility.
"David Bell is a good-sized WR who can align inside and out in an offensive formation," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He wins with his strength and body control, but he has enough athleticism to win on vertical routes and threaten cornerbacks just enough with his long speed."
Other potential Day 2 targets include North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Alabama's John Metchie III and Coastal Carolina's Javion Heiligh.
With tight end Dalton Schultz also back in the lineup, quarterback Dak Prescott still has a solid collection of targets. However, adding another receiver to the mix would help prevent the Cowboys offense from taking a step back next season.
