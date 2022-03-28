Cowboys' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The initial wave of NFL free agency has passed, and the Dallas Cowboys cannot be thrilled with how things unfolded.

Dallas traded away wideout Amari Cooper for salary-cap purposes before the free-agent market opened. The financial flexibility is valuable, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks—was underwhelming.

The Cowboys also lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory after he reversed course and joined the Denver Broncos. They then lost starting guard Connor Williams to the Miami Dolphins and released tackle La'el Collins. Dallas' additions include middle-tier players James Washington and Dante Fowler Jr.

The offseason isn't over, though, and Dallas has eight draft picks with which to help reload. They have one each in the first four rounds and four in the fifth. Here we'll examine the three needs the Cowboys must address early in the draft, which gets underway April 28.