Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency SigningsMarch 18, 2022
The 2022 edition of NFL free agency got off to its official start on Wednesday, but with the "legal tampering" period beginning on Monday, we've had five days of team-changing, league-altering player movement.
The NFL landscape looks a lot different today than it did at the beginning of the week. Naturally, the same is true for the fantasy landscape. Fantasy standouts like Davante Adams, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk and Allen Robinson II are now with new teams—as are quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson, who were traded before free agency began.
How do things look in fantasy now? That's what we're here to examine. Below, you'll find updated point-per-reception rankings for the top 50 players, along with a closer look at some of this week's most fantasy-relevant moves.
Updated Fantasy Top 50, PPR
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
8. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
14. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
19. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
20. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
21. A.J. Brown WR, Tennessee Titans
22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
23. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
25. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
27. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
28. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
29. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
32. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
34. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
35. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahwaks
37. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
38. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
39. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
40. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
41. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
44. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
46. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
47. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
48. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
49. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
50. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Raiders Acquire Davante Adams
On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders pried wideout Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers for first- and second-round picks in the 2022 draft. Adams didn't want to play for Green Bay under the franchise tag, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders were the only team he was interested in joining.
Going to Las Vegas is going to hurt Adams' fantasy stock to some degree. The Raiders have other talented pass-catchers like Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and tight end Darren Waller. While Adams should still be considered a fringe first-round pick, he's no longer a viable No. 1 overall choice.
Last season, Adams missed a game and still saw 29.6 percent of the targets in Green Bay. That sort of target share isn't likely in Las Vegas.
At the same time, the addition of Adams should boost Derek Carr's stock significantly. The Raiders signal-caller tallied 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season and now has a true No. 1 receiver in the lineup.
Carr will be worth targeting as a starter on draft day.
Lions Sign DJ Chark Jr.
While the Detroit Lions' signing of wideout DJ Chark Jr. might have flown under the radar, it's significant for fantasy managers—particularly those in dynasty formats.
Coming into the offseason, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a trendy trade target in dynasty leagues and a player to watch ahead of season-long drafts. He finished his rookie season incredibly strong and appeared poised for a breakout season.
St. Brown had no fewer than 10 targets or eight receptions over his last six games. He topped 70 yards in each of those contests and found the end zone in five out of six games during that stretch. In other words, he produced like a legitimate No. 1 receiver.
However, St. Brown may find it difficult to keep up that target share with Chark in the fold. While Chark missed the majority of 2021 with a fractured ankle, he had 706 yards in 2020 and was a 1,000-yard Pro Bowl receiver in 2019.
Detroit also re-signed receivers Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, its next two most-productive receivers in 2201. St. Brown is worth drafting or keeping for 2022, but he's probably not in store for the monster fantasy season some might have expected.
Dallas Trades Amari Cooper to Cleveland
The Dallas Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that became official on Wednesday.
Cooper underwhelmed in 2021, finishing with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions. After topping 1,100 yards in both 2019 and 2020, Cooper should be viewed as a high-end WR2, and that won't change in Cleveland.
Cleveland's overall fantasy value is difficult to predict because there's no clear picture at quarterback. The Browns tried and failed to trade for Deshaun Watson, and four-year starter Baker Mayfield has since requested a trade.
According to Ben Standig and Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Browns don't plan to honor Mayfield's request. Still, it's impossible to know where things go from here.
The big fantasy impact can be found in CeeDee Lamb's value. The Cowboys wideout had 1,102 yards and six touchdowns last season and is now Dallas' clear-cut No. 1 option.
Lamb should now be viewed as a viable WR1 and a likely second-round selection.