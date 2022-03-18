Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

0 of 4

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The 2022 edition of NFL free agency got off to its official start on Wednesday, but with the "legal tampering" period beginning on Monday, we've had five days of team-changing, league-altering player movement.

The NFL landscape looks a lot different today than it did at the beginning of the week. Naturally, the same is true for the fantasy landscape. Fantasy standouts like Davante Adams, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk and Allen Robinson II are now with new teams—as are quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson, who were traded before free agency began.

How do things look in fantasy now? That's what we're here to examine. Below, you'll find updated point-per-reception rankings for the top 50 players, along with a closer look at some of this week's most fantasy-relevant moves.