Projecting Celtics' 2022 NBA Playoff Ceiling

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Look for most recaps of the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 NBA season to include some mention of how this was the best of times and the worst of times.

It has been a tale of two seasons for the Shamrocks—the first, a frustration-filled race to nowhere, and the second, a fiery-hot closing stretch doing everything in its power to erase doubts about this team.

So where do the Celtics reside? Are they the juggernauts they have appeared to be the past month or so or the pretenders they looked like before then?

We'll help answer that question by projecting Boston's playoff fate with best-case, worst-case and likely outcomes for the road ahead.