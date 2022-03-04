Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Clippers

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The two teams from Los Angeles are heading in opposite directions as the 2021-22 NBA season nears its end.

The Los Angeles Clippers dominated the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 132-111 win at Crypto.com Arena. It was the fifth-straight win for the Clippers (34-31), while the Lakers (27-35) have now lost four in a row.

Though the teams are back-to-back in the standings, the Clippers are now within reach of the No. 6 seed, which could avoid the play-in tournament, while the Lakers could be heading home early.

The Purple and Gold only have a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, which are currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference. If the team continues to struggle, it won't even make the play-in tournament.

Thursday's matchup told much of the story for both teams.

The Lakers kept things close early, trailing just 66-63 at halftime. Things quickly turned around in the third quarter as the Clippers scored 40 points and pulled away for an eventual 21-point win. The Clippers never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 30 points.

Reggie Jackson was the surprise star with a season-high 36 points to go with nine assists and eight rebounds. LeBron James led the Lakers with 26, but he was minus-27 on the court in the loss.

It doesn't get any easier for the Lakers, which will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Clippers will stay home to face the New York Knicks on Sunday.