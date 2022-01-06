Georgia vs. Alabama: Storylines to Watch in 2022 CFP National Championship

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama could become the first school in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014) to repeat as national champions. Or Georgia may win its first national title since the 1980 season by getting revenge for its lone loss of the 2021 campaign thus far.

Either way, Monday's CFP National Championship Game should be exciting to watch. And one of these SEC teams will be celebrating with the national title to conclude the season.

This will be a rematch of last month's SEC Championship Game. In that contest, Alabama became the only team to beat Georgia this season, notching a 41-24 victory and securing the No. 1 seed in the CFP in the process. The Bulldogs still made it to the Playoff as the No. 3 seed despite that loss.

Now, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will meet again with the stakes raised. Alabama beat Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl, as both teams cruised to CFP semifinal victories.

Heading into this season's CFP National Championship Game, here are the top storylines to watch.