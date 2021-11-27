Eagles' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

What a difference two weeks has made for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Eagles were just 3-6 and looking like they were going to be in the hunt for a top-five draft pick.

But back-to-back wins over the Broncos and New Orleans Saints have changed that outlook. The Eagles are now very much in the race for the third wild-card spot—especially when you consider what the upcoming schedule looks like for the Eagles.

The next five games for Philadelphia include two games with the New York Giants, two with the Washington Football Team and one against the New York Jets. They won't see a team with a winning record until the final week of the regular season, when they are set to face the Dallas Cowboys.

So if the Eagles keep up their success, they are in a great position to be a playoff team. Of course, it never hurts to get some help along the way. Here are the games fans need to watch that could see the Eagles improve their playoff odds.