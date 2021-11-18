Warriors' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are back.

And they don't even have Klay Thompson or James Wiseman out on the hardwood yet.

While expectations should typically be held in check through an NBA season's first month, the Dubs feel like an exception to the rule. Every part of their league-leading 12-2 start feels sustainable—and spectacular.

Stephen Curry is cooking. Draymond Green is locking down everything at the defensive end. The Warriors are dominating at either end, or sometimes both on the same night. Their recent 26-point takedown of the Chicago Bulls and 18-point triumph over the Brooklyn Nets were museum-quality masterpieces.

Golden State has gone full juggernaut mode again, so let's dissect some of the top takeaways from this scorching hot start.