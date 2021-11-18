Warriors' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

Warriors' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA SeasonNovember 18, 2021
The Golden State Warriors are back.
And they don't even have Klay Thompson or James Wiseman out on the hardwood yet.
While expectations should typically be held in check through an NBA season's first month, the Dubs feel like an exception to the rule. Every part of their league-leading 12-2 start feels sustainable—and spectacular.
Stephen Curry is cooking. Draymond Green is locking down everything at the defensive end. The Warriors are dominating at either end, or sometimes both on the same night. Their recent 26-point takedown of the Chicago Bulls and 18-point triumph over the Brooklyn Nets were museum-quality masterpieces.
Golden State has gone full juggernaut mode again, so let's dissect some of the top takeaways from this scorching hot start.
Stephen Curry Has the Inside Track in the MVP Race
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic might be better than last season. DeMar DeRozan has been phenomenal for the Chicago Bulls. Paul George keeping the Los Angeles Clippers afloat without Kawhi Leonard is MVP-caliber work. Kevin Durant is astonishingly excellent all of the time.
The MVP race should be tight, but how could you choose anyone but Curry right now?
The Chef has cooked his way to two previous awards, but this might be the best work of his career. The Dubs don't have best-team-on-the-planet talent on paper, but they might have something even better.
"We got Steph Curry," Green said recently, per SI.com's Michael Pina. "And we all kind of fill in and work around and off that. ... I don't think it's really rocket science. That guy draws a lot of attention, and he makes it a lot easier for everyone else."
The Warriors don't really have a No. 2 scorer—Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole usually share that role—and yet they sit third overall in offensive efficiency, per NBA.com. Not to slight Curry's teammates, but that number all ties back to him. Golden State's offensive output tumbles by 18.3 points per 100 possessions when he takes a breather.
Jonathan Kuminga Is Ahead of Schedule
When Golden State spent the No. 7 pick on Jonathan Kuminga, it was a long-term investment meant to brighten the franchise's future.
The Warriors are already seeing a return on that investment. The 19-year-old might be raw and limited on the offensive end (for now), but he is turning heads and earning minutes with his defensive work on high-profile matchups. He has already locked horns with DeRozan, LaMelo Ball and James Harden, and Kuminga has fared well enough to keep getting tough assignments sent his way.
"I think he has been incredible," Green told reporters. "He wants to learn and is extremely gifted and talented. I think he has a lot to offer to this team. ... I think those minutes will continue to grow."
Given Golden State's goals and Kuminga's inexperience, he seemed like a possible candidate for the G League. If he stays on this trajectory, he'll log consistent minutes in the big league club's rotation instead.
The Defensive Dominance Isn't Going Away
The Warriors might play a flashy brand of offense, but this group is built to win with defensive dominance. Well, Curry excellence and defensive dominance.
But the latter part of that equation is what gives the rest of this roster its bite. The non-Curry scoring and shooting might come and go, but the Warriors have the talent to bank on having an elite defense.
Green is phenomenal, as per usual. Wiggins is shining on and off the ball. Andre Iguodala still has an encyclopedic knowledge of opponents' tendencies and some of the fastest hands in the business. Gary Payton II will warrant All-Defensive consideration if he logs enough minutes. Kuminga is quickly looking like an ace up the organization's sleeve.
All of this looks sustainable, and it's why Golden State could remain as good as it gets on the game's less glamorous end. And if Thompson returns to form, and Wiseman shows he has sharpened his instincts during his recovery, the Warriors could actually improve the NBA's best defense.