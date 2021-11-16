Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Start 'Em: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Sit 'Em: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Sleeper: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a miserable game against the Broncos in Week 9. His final stats weren't awful—he threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception—but he did most of his damage in garbage time. However, Prescott and the Cowboys took the loss as a learning experience.

"I think last week was something we needed in a sense of just refocusing, re-centering and realizing this is the NFL and it's tough and you've got to earn it each and every day at practice and then you've got to come out on Sundays and earn it again," Prescott said, per Rob Phillips of the team's official website.

Prescott bounced back in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, throwing for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a third touchdown on the ground. He could be in for a similar performance this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs defense has played better in recent weeks, but it has still allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has also been playing well, but he's set to face a Green Bay Packers defense that is becoming dominant. The Packers just shut out the Seattle Seahawks, who, to be fair, had Russell Wilson at less than 100 percent.

Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

While we're on the topic of recent trends, it's worth noting that the Washington Football Team did an excellent job of limiting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, Washington has still allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

This makes Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a viable sleeper play, as he continues to work into Carolina's offense. Newton had passing and rushing touchdowns in Week 10 despite playing a limited number of snaps. There's a chance he moves into a starting role this week.

Newton is rostered in only 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues.