Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More
It's been a wacky couple of weeks in the NFL, with upsets headlining much of the action. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos pulled off big upsets in Week 9, while the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers did the same in Week 10.
A week after blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns got absolutely dominated by the New England Patriots.
These past two weeks have helped serve as a reminder that the NFL is a parity-driven league. They have also reminded fantasy managers that even the game's biggest stars can flounder. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, for example, has been a must-start for most of the season. However, he's now thrown two interceptions in back-to-back games.
It's as important as ever to rely on the fantasy matchups rather than star power, and here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst matchups for the top skill positions—quarterback, running back and receiver—of Week 11. We'll also dive into a few sleepers and potential waiver-wire targets.
As a reminder, the Broncos and Rams are on bye this week. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
Start 'Em: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Sit 'Em: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Sleeper: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a miserable game against the Broncos in Week 9. His final stats weren't awful—he threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception—but he did most of his damage in garbage time. However, Prescott and the Cowboys took the loss as a learning experience.
"I think last week was something we needed in a sense of just refocusing, re-centering and realizing this is the NFL and it's tough and you've got to earn it each and every day at practice and then you've got to come out on Sundays and earn it again," Prescott said, per Rob Phillips of the team's official website.
Prescott bounced back in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, throwing for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a third touchdown on the ground. He could be in for a similar performance this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs defense has played better in recent weeks, but it has still allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterback.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has also been playing well, but he's set to face a Green Bay Packers defense that is becoming dominant. The Packers just shut out the Seattle Seahawks, who, to be fair, had Russell Wilson at less than 100 percent.
Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
While we're on the topic of recent trends, it's worth noting that the Washington Football Team did an excellent job of limiting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, Washington has still allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
This makes Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a viable sleeper play, as he continues to work into Carolina's offense. Newton had passing and rushing touchdowns in Week 10 despite playing a limited number of snaps. There's a chance he moves into a starting role this week.
Newton is rostered in only 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
Start 'Em: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
Sit 'Em: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
Sleeper: Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris hasn't quite been the dominant runner that many might have envisioned him to be. He's rushed for 646 yards on the season but has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.
Where Harris has shined is as a receiver out of the backfield. He has 44 receptions already for 317 yards and two touchdowns. In PPR leagues, he's golden.
This is a perfect week to rely on Harris too, as he is set to face a Los Angeles Chargers defense susceptible to the run. The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing ball-carriers this season.
Zack Moss, on the other hand, offers little PPR upside. The Buffalo Bills back has only caught 18 passes on the season and has failed to reach 50 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games.
Moss did have a touchdown in Week 10, but he rushed for a mere 27 yards. This week, he'll face an Indianapolis Colts defense that has started to surge against the ground game.
Indianapolis has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
If New England Patriots back Rhamondre Stevenson is available in your league, it's time to grab him. Stevenson saw extended action in Week 10 with Damien Harris (concussion) sidelined. He finished with 100 rushing yards, two touchdowns, four receptions and 14 receiving yards.
Stevenson is rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues and 29 percent of ESPN leagues. Harris' pending return will hurt Stevenson's value some, but the rookie is proving that he deserves a role in the offense.
The Atlanta Falcons—who will host the Patriots on Thursday night—have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. Still, if Harris doesn't go, Stevenson is worth a flex play.
Wide Receiver
Start 'Em: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
Sit 'Em: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
Sleeper: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
It's hard to get too excited about members of the struggling Houston Texans in fantasy. However, wide receiver Brandin Cooks continues to be the focal point of their offense and a viable fantasy streamer most weeks.
Cooks has caught at least five passes in each of his last four games, providing managers with a solid PPR floor.
This week, Cooks could explode. While the Texans aren't likely to challenge the Tennessee Titans—though given the NFL's recent upset nature, anything is possible—but they are likely to play from behind. This should mean even more opportunities for Cooks in what is a decent fantasy matchup.
The Titans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, on the other hand, has all but disappeared this season. He's caught at least three passes in each of his last four games, but he's only topped the 50-yard mark twice this season.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and we could see backup Case Keenum under center this week. While the winless Detroit Lions aren't the most daunting of opponents, they have been solid against opposing receivers.
Detroit has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts.
We've already mentioned the Cowboys and their matchup with the up-and-down Chiefs defense. Now is a great time to scoop up No. 3 Dallas receiver Michael Gallup if he's available.
Gallup is rostered on 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues. He had three catches for 52 yards in Week 10 and will face a Chiefs defense that has allowed that ranks right in the middle (15th-most) when it comes to allowing fantasy points to the position.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros.