Lakers News: Latest on Carmelo Anthony's Role, Alex Caruso Contract Offer, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans may be in for a long season. LeBron James is sidelined with an abdominal strain, Russell Westbrook is still struggling to adapt to his new home, and teams like the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz are beginning to pull away in the Western Conference.

At 6-5, the Lakers look and feel like a mid-level team at best. They certainly aren't carrying the air of a conference favorite.

Things can and will likely change when James returns, but it could be a fight just to make it to the postseason—depending on exactly how much time he's out. The battle without James continues on Wednesday night against a talented Miami Heat team.

Here, we'll into some of the latest buzz heading into Game 12 of L.A.'s 2021-22 season.