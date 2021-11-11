Yankees or Elsewhere? Best Landing Spots for A's Matt Olson Amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Teams that would rather not sign Freddie Freeman to a nine-figure contract in free agency are in luck, because there's a cheaper and arguably just as good first baseman on the trade market.

His name is Matt Olson.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst is realistic about listening to offers for everyone at a time when the club's payroll needs to come down. Per Andy Martino of SNY, "Olson is one of several players who will likely be on the move" this winter.

Thus, we have our cue to weigh the All-Star and two-time Gold Glover's trade value and hypothesize about where he fits best.