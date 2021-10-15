Bleacher Report's Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings for 2021 Season

Bleacher Report's Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings for 2021 SeasonOctober 15, 2021
- Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors, since the players are viewed as more complete products.
- Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster prior to roster expansion in September.
With the MLB postseason in full swing and another busy offseason fast approaching, it's time for one final update to our top 100 prospect list to help provide some context to any offseason wheelings and dealings and set the baseline for next year's rankings.
Since our last update in July, Wander Franco, Jarred Kelenic, Nate Pearson, Matt Manning, Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, Jose Barrero, Daniel Lynch, Brandon Marsh, Jackson Kowar and Cal Raleigh all exhausted their prospect status, while a handful of others fell off the list because of injuries or poor performance.
In all, there are 22 newcomers to the top 100 list, including two prospects who clawed their way inside the top 50.
The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our updated rankings:
Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.
Next 50
RHP: Matthew Allan (NYM), Sam Bachman (LAA), Will Bednar (SF), Matt Brash (SEA), Matt Canterino (MIN), Roansy Contreras (PIT), RHP Hans Crouse (PHI), J.T. Ginn (NYM), Gunnar Hoglund (TOR), Ty Madden (DET), Luis Medina (NYY), Ryne Nelson (ARI), Andrew Painter (PHI), Eury Perez (MIA), Chase Petty (MIN), Connor Phillips (SEA), Gavin Williams (CLE)
LHP: Jake Eder (MIA), Asa Lacy (KC), Kyle Muller (ATL), Ethan Small (MIL), Brandon Williamson (SEA)
C: Dillon Dingler (DET), Harry Ford (SEA), Ivan Herrera (STL), Joe Mack (MIA), Austin Wells (NYY)
IF: SS Nick Allen (OAK), SS Carlos Colmenarez (TB), SS Cristian Hernandez (CHC), SS Matt McLain (CIN), IF Jose Miranda (MIN), 3B Elehuris Montero (COL), SS Colson Montgomery (CWS), SS Kyren Paris (LAA), SS Jeremy Pena (HOU), SS Geraldo Perdomo (ARI), 2B/SS Brice Turang (MIL), SS Jordan Westburg (BAL), 3B Mark Vientos (NYM), SS Masyn Winn (STL)
OF: Hunter Bishop (SF), JJ Bleday (MIA), Yoelqui Cespedes (CWS), Colton Cowser (BAL), Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), Sal Frelick (MIL), Benny Montgomery (COL), Hedbert Perez (MIL), Jairo Pomares (SF)
Nos. 100-91
Prospects
100. RHP Matt Brash, SEA
99. RHP Hunter Brown, HOU
98. SS Greg Jones, TB
97. 3B Miguel Vargas, LAD
96. LHP Blake Walston, ARI
95. 2B Michael Busch, LAD
94. LHP Aaron Ashby, MIL
93. OF Drew Waters, ATL
92. RHP Luis Gil, NYY
91. OF Michael Harris II, ATL
Overview
Right-hander Matt Brash was one of the biggest breakout pitchers of the 2021 season, posting a 2.31 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings between High-A and Double-A. The 23-year-old is a bit undersized at 6'1", 170 pounds and doesn't have an elite pitch, but the results are impossible to ignore.
Hunter Brown, Aaron Ashby and Luis Gil can all light up the radar gun, and both Ashby and Gil found success in limited MLB action this year. Don't be surprised if all three are vying for a roster spot next spring, whether it's in a relief role or as a starter.
Swing-and-miss issues continue to plague Drew Waters, who had 142 strikeouts in 103 games at Triple-A, though he still has the tools to be an impact player. Fast-rising Michael Harris II has officially overtaken him among Atlanta outfield prospects.
Second baseman Michael Busch and third baseman Miguel Vargas could share the Los Angeles Dodgers infield in a few years. Busch is moving quickly, as expected given his polish coming out of college, while Vargas hit .319/.380/.526 with 23 home runs in 2021 while reaching Double-A as a 21-year-old.
Projectable left-hander Blake Walston is one to watch as he grows into his lanky 6'5" frame, and he tallied 117 strikeouts in 95.2 innings between Single-A and High-A. Toolsy shortstop Greg Jones had 26 extra-base hits and 34 steals in 74 contests as he continues to refine his overall game.
Nos. 90-81
Prospects
90. RHP Jordan Balazovic, MIN
89. RHP Cole Wilcox, TB
88. OF Andy Pages, LAD
87. 3B/OF Nolan Jones, CLE
86. LHP MacKenzie Gore, SD
85. SS/3B Gunnar Henderson, BAL
84. SS Brayan Rocchio, CLE
83. RHP Taj Bradley, TB
82. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF
81. SS Liover Peguero, PIT
Overview
The No. 6 overall prospect in our preseason rankings, MacKenzie Gore struggled with his command and mechanics in 2021 to the point that he was removed from game action and sent to the team's Arizona complex. The stuff is still there for him to be an ace, but his stock has taken a significant hit.
Shortstop Brayan Rocchio tallied 46 extra-base hits and 21 steals while reaching Double-A at age 20, and Nolan Jones continues to show one of the best batting eyes in the minors and 60-grade power potential. They could share the left side of the Cleveland infield in a few years.
Meanwhile, the Rays just keep churning out the arms. Cole Wilcox had a strong first season in the Tampa Bay system after coming over from San Diego in the Blake Snell trade, while Taj Bradley sent his prospect stock soaring with a 1.83 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103.1 innings.
Left-hander Kyle Harrison wasted little time showing why the Giants gave him first-round money as a third-round pick in 2020, showcasing three plus pitches while tallying 157 strikeouts in 98.2 innings at Single-A San Jose.
After posting a .933 OPS with 25 doubles, 31 home runs and a 14.3 percent walk rate at High-A, outfielder Andy Pages could make a push for the top spot in the Dodgers farm system before long.
Jordan Balazovic, Gunnar Henderson and Liover Peguero all have a chance to be key pieces for rebuilding teams, and they solidified their top-prospect status with strong 2021 campaigns.
Nos. 80-71
Prospects
80. LHP Brailyn Marquez, CHC
79. 2B Xavier Edwards, TB
78. RHP Joe Ryan, MIN
77. SS Gabriel Arias, CLE
76. 2B Justin Foscue, TEX
75. RHP Bobby Miller, LAD
74. C Korey Lee, HOU
73. OF Jarren Duran, BOS
72. SS Brady House, WAS
71. OF Garrett Mitchell, MIL
Overview
Justin Foscue (No. 14), Garrett Mitchell (No. 20) and Bobby Miller (No. 29) were all first-round picks in the 2020 draft, and all three impressed in their pro debuts. All three closed out the season at Double-A, and they could be among the first from their draft class to reach the majors.
Outfielder Jarren Duran forced his way onto Boston's MLB roster with a red-hot start in the minors, and he should get a long look this spring despite struggling in the big leagues. Right-hander Joe Ryan was traded from Tampa Bay to Minnesota in the Nelson Cruz deal while with Team USA at the Olympics, and he had a 4.05 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 26.2 innings over five MLB starts.
Shortstop Brady House immediately became the top position-player prospect in the Nationals system when he went No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft. Catcher Korey Lee is the No. 1 guy in the Astros farm system following a breakout season at the plate to go along with a 43 percent caught-stealing rate.
After hitting .284/.348/.454 with 29 doubles and 13 home runs in 115 games at Triple-A, Gabriel Arias could push for playing time in the big leagues next season. Speedster Xavier Edwards also held his own in the upper levels of the minors with a .302 average, .377 on-base percentage and 19 steals in 79 games at Double-A.
Hard-throwing lefty Brailyn Marquez was derailed by COVID, a shoulder strain and a subsequent setback to the shoulder, and he didn't pitch a single inning in 2021. However, his top-of-the-scale power stuff still gives him more upside than any other pitcher in the Cubs system.
Nos. 70-61
Prospects
70. SS Bryson Stott, PHI
69. RHP Cole Winn, TEX
68. SS Royce Lewis, MIN
67. RHP Emerson Hancock, SEA
66. SS Ronny Mauricio, NYM
65. RHP Mick Abel, PHI
64. C Shea Langeliers, ATL
63. RHP Jackson Jobe, DET
62. OF Josh Lowe, TB
61. SS Kahlil Watson, MIA
Overview
Shortstop Kahlil Watson hit .394/.524/.606 with five extra-base hits and had more walks (8) than strikeouts (7) in nine rookie ball games after going No. 16 overall in this year's draft. Right-hander Jackson Jobe was also a 2021 draft pick, going No. 3 overall, though his pro debut will have to wait until next season.
Cole Winn (No. 15 in 2018), Emerson Hancock (No. 6 in 2020) and Mick Abel (No. 15 in 2020) all lived up to their first-round pedigrees with strong 2021 seasons. Hancock and Winn could both debut in the majors in 2022, while Abel could move up faster than expected after racking up 66 strikeouts in 44.2 innings at Single-A while limiting opposing hitters to a .174 average.
Shortstop Ronny Mauricio has always had loud tools, and the Mets have pushed him aggressively up the minor league ranks. He slugged 20 home runs in 108 games between High-A and Double-A but also struck out at a 24.7 percent clip and posted a .296 on-base percentage. Luckily, he's still just 20 years old and has plenty of time to develop.
Bryson Stott should be ready to compete for the Phillies' starting shortstop job next spring, Josh Lowe looks like the heir to Kevin Kiermaier in center field for the Rays and Shea Langeliers is the catcher of the not-too-distant future for the Braves.
After a down year in 2019 and a lost 2020 season, Royce Lewis suffered a torn ACL at the start of spring training and spent another year watching from the sidelines. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft is still just 22 years old, but he has some catching up to do on the developmental trail.
Nos. 60-51
Prospects
60. SS Oswald Peraza, NYY
59. 2B Nick Yorke, BOS
58. SS Tyler Freeman, CLE
57. LHP D.L. Hall, BAL
56. RHP Ryan Pepiot, LAD
55. OF Jasson Dominguez, NYY
54. RHP Daniel Espino, CLE
53. SS Jordan Groshans, TOR
52. OF George Valera, CLE
51. OF Luis Matos, SF
Overview
Let's start with the elephant in the room. Jasson Dominguez has all the tools to be a generational talent for the Yankees, but there's no ignoring the fact that he hit a punchless .252/.353/.379 with 15 extra-base hits and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate in 241 plate appearances in his pro debut. He slides outside the top 50...for now.
Breakout middle infield prospects Nick Yorke (.325/.412/.516, 39 XBH, 13 SB at A/A+) and Oswald Peraza (.297/.356/.477, 46 XBH, 38 SB) could be rivals in the AL East in a few years, while Jordan Groshans will likely shift to third base once he arrives in Toronto. Hard-throwing southpaw D.L. Hall will also be a factor in the Baltimore rotation sometime soon.
Luis Matos hit .313/.358/.494 with 35 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 steals in 26 attempts as a 19-year-old at Single-A, and he won't turn 20 until January. He would soar up these rankings with more of the same in the upper levels of the minors next year.
The future is bright in Cleveland. Outfielder George Valera offers some of the best raw power potential in the minors, Tyler Freeman looks like a future MLB shortstop and Daniel Espino was borderline unhittable in 2021 with 152 strikeouts in 91.2 innings and a .192 opponents' batting average.
A third-round pick in 2019, Ryan Pepiot has arguably the best changeup in the minors. He was knocked around after a late-season call-up to Triple-A, but had a 2.87 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 59.2 innings at Double-A, and his stuff will play at the next level.
Nos. 50-41
Prospects
50. OF Cristian Pache, ATL
49. 1B Nick Pratto, KC
48. 3B Jordan Walker, STL
47. OF Alek Thomas, ARI
46. C Gabriel Moreno, TOR
45. LHP Matthew Liberatore, STL
44. C MJ Melendez, KC
43. OF Zac Veen, COL
42. 2B Nick Gonzales, PIT
41. SS Orelvis Martinez, TOR
Overview
Kansas City Royals prospects MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto both hit below .200 with strikeout rates north of 33 percent at High-A in 2019, but this season was a different story. Pratto had a .988 OPS with 36 home runs and 98 RBI thanks to a retooled swing. Melendez had a 1.011 OPS with 41 home runs and 103 RBI while slashing his strikeout rate from 39.4 to 21.7 percent.
Zac Veen (106 G, .301/.399/.501, 46 XBH, 36 SB at Single-A) and Nick Gonzales (80 G, .302/.385/.565, 55 XBH at High-A) were considered two of the top hitters in the 2020 draft class, and they did nothing to change that perception in their pro debuts. Jordan Walker (82 G, .317/.388/.548, 43 XBH at A/A+) also made a great first impression after going No. 20 overall in 2020 on the strength of his raw power.
The Blue Jays have graduated a good deal of top-prospect talent to the majors in recent years, but the pipeline is far from dried up, with Orelvis Martinez and Gabriel Moreno both offering elite offensive upside. Moreno was having a huge breakout at Double-A when a fractured thumb cost him several months; otherwise, he might rank even higher.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore still has a chance to even the scales on the Randy Arozarena swap with the Rays. The 21-year-old spent time with Team USA during Olympic qualifying, and he had a 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 124.2 innings at Triple-A in his age-21 season.
Cristian Pache failed to seize control of the everyday center field job as expected in Atlanta this year, and he hit a middling .265/.330/.414 in 353 plate appearances at Triple-A. His glove will make him a big leaguer, but his bat will determine his overall impact.
After hitting .313/.394/.559 with 29 doubles, 12 triples, 18 home runs, 13 steals and 86 runs scored in 106 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Alek Thomas should be patrolling the Arizona outfield by midseason next year.
Nos. 40-31
Prospects
40. LHP Reid Detmers, LAA
39. C Diego Cartaya, LAD
38. RHP George Kirby, SEA
37. OF Heliot Ramos, SF
36. RHP Quinn Priester, PIT
35. LHP Nick Lodolo, CIN
34. OF Robert Hassell, SD
33. SS Oneil Cruz, PIT
32. RHP Edward Cabrera, MIA
31. 3B Brett Baty, NYM
Overview
In a seven-start debut, Edward Cabrera averaged 96.7 mph with his fastball while throwing his slider 105 times and holding opposing hitters to an .083 average with one extra-base hit and 10 strikeouts against the pitch. He'll compete for a spot on the staff next spring.
Nick Lodolo is also ready to make an MLB impact after logging a 2.35 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 69 innings since going No. 7 overall in the 2019 draft. The 6'6" left-hander closed 2021 with three starts at Triple-A, and he's essentially a finished product. Quinn Priester (No. 18) and George Kirby (No. 20) were also first-round picks in 2019 and have since emerged as the top pitching prospects in their respective systems while showcasing top-of-the-rotation upside.
Still another 2019 first-rounder, Brett Baty hit .292/.382/.473 with 22 doubles and 12 home runs in 91 games while reaching Double-A in his age-21 season. The No. 12 overall pick is just scratching the surface of his power potential.
Shortstop Oneil Cruz got a taste of the big leagues in October, going 3-for-9 with a home run in two games. He hit .310/.375/.594 with 38 extra-base hits in 68 games in the minors and should be ready for a longer look in 2022. Left-hander Reid Detmers also debuted, becoming the second player from the 2020 draft class to reach the majors after 14 strong starts in the minors.
Robert Hassell hit .302/.393/.470 with 48 extra-base hits in his pro debut after going No. 8 overall in 2020, Heliot Ramos is still only 22 years old and holding his own in the upper minors, and Diego Cartaya had a breakout season at Single-A that no doubt helped pave the way for Keibert Ruiz to be traded.
Nos. 30-21
Prospects
30. C Henry Davis, PIT
29. RHP Cade Cavalli, WAS
28. 3B Nolan Gorman, STL
27. OF Corbin Carroll, ARI
26. C Tyler Soderstrom, OAK
25. 3B Josh Jung, TEX
24. SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
23. SS Marcelo Mayer, BOS
22. RHP Sixto Sanchez, MIA
21. OF Vidal Brujan, TB
Overview
The career progression of Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar will be closely monitored after they were widely regarded as 1 and 1A among players in the 2021 draft class. The Pittsburgh Pirates passed on both of them in favor of Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, and he could fly through the minors thanks to his polished all-around game.
From the 2020 draft, Cade Cavalli (No. 22 overall) and Tyler Soderstrom (No. 26 overall) are looking like two potential steals. Cavalli had a 3.36 ERA with 175 strikeouts in 123.1 innings over three levels while showcasing front-line stuff. Meanwhile, Soderstrom hit .306/.390/.568 with 33 extra-base hits in 57 games as a 19-year-old at Single-A.
Shoulder issues kept Sixto Sanchez out of action in 2021, and he fell from the No. 5 spot in our preseason rankings as a result, but he is still only 23 and has electric stuff. Outfielder Corbin Carroll also missed the bulk of the season, playing in just seven games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The 21-year-old remains one of the best pure hitters in the minors.
Nolan Gorman has top-of-the-scale power and a developing overall offensive game, while Vidal Brujan has top-of-the-scale speed and the contact skills to be a table-setter. They are very different prospects who could both make a huge impact.
Third baseman Josh Jung didn't make his 2021 debut until June 15 after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his foot in March. However, he quickly made up for lost time, hitting .326/.398/.592 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 78 games. The 23-year-old should have a chance to win the starting third base job next spring.
Nos. 20-11
Prospects
20. C Luis Campusano, SD
19. RHP Jack Leiter, TEX
18. C Joey Bart, SF
17. 1B Triston Casas, BOS
16. RHP Max Meyer, MIA
15. SS Anthony Volpe, NYY
14. SS/OF Austin Martin, MIN
13. RHP Hunter Greene, CIN
12. OF Brennen Davis, CHC
11. RHP Shane Baz, TB
Overview
After posting a 2.06 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 78.2 innings in the minors and playing for Team USA in the Olympics, Shane Baz logged a 2.03 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13.1 innings over three starts down the stretch before starting Game 2 of the ALDS. The 22-year-old closes out 2021 as our second-ranked pitching prospect.
A healthy Hunter Greene, Marlins flame-thrower Max Meyer and 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter round out the list of our top-five pitching prospects. All three pitchers have ace potential, and Leiter is our highest-ranked prospect from the 2021 class.
Outfielder Brennen Davis won Futures Game MVP honors with a pair of home runs. The five-tool standout hit .260/.375/.494 with 25 doubles and 19 home runs while reaching Triple-A in his age-21 season, and he could be the future face of the franchise on the North Side.
The Twins picked up Austin Martin and his 65-grade hit tool in the deal that sent Jose Berrios to Toronto. The Vanderbilt product looks the part of a future batting title winner, logging a .414 on-base percentage at Double-A in his pro debut.
Catchers Joey Bart and Luis Campusano have the tools to be perennial All-Stars once they reach the majors. However, Bart is blocked by Buster Posey, and Campusano is still refining the defensive side of his game.
Triston Casas starred for Team USA in the Olympics, and he'll man first base in Boston soon. He hit .279/.394/.484 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 86 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and he should be in the majors by the All-Star break next year.
That brings us to the breakout prospect of 2021, shortstop Anthony Volpe. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft hit .294/.423/.604 with 35 doubles, 27 home runs and 33 steals in 109 games between Single-A and High-A. With the requisite defensive tools to stick at shortstop, he has legitimate superstar potential.
Nos. 10-1
Prospects
10. SS Noelvi Marte, SEA
9. C Francisco Alvarez, NYM
8. SS CJ Abrams, SD
7. SS Marco Luciano, SF
6. OF Riley Greene, DET
5. RHP Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
4. 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson, DET
3. OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA
2. C Adley Rutschman, BAL
1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., KC
Overview
Bobby Witt Jr. jumped straight from rookie ball in 2019 to Double-A this year, and he didn't miss a beat. The 21-year-old hit .290/.361/.575 with 35 doubles, 33 home runs and 29 steals, and after he nearly played his way onto the MLB roster last spring, the Royals might have a hard time keeping him out of the Opening Day lineup in 2022.
Not far behind, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and slugger Spencer Torkelson were also given serious consideration for the No. 1 overall spot that was vacated by Tampa Bay Rays budding superstar Wander Franco.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is baseball's top pitching prospect after he went 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and a 161-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 103 innings at High-A and Double-A. The 6'5", 225-pounder has the size, stuff and track record to be a perennial Cy Young contender.
Outfielder Riley Greene more than held his own playing alongside Torkelson in the upper levels of the minors, hitting .301/.387/.534 with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 84 RBI. The No. 5 overall pick in 2019 just turned 21 years old on Sept. 28, and there's a good chance he'll be in the big leagues before his next birthday.
Young shortstops Marco Luciano (20), CJ Abrams (21) and Noelvi Marte (19) all have loud raw tools and the on-field production to warrant a spot inside the top 10. Luciano has top-of-the-scale raw power, Abrams has legitimate 80-grade speed and Marte is a five-tool talent who reached High-A in his age-19 season. If not for a season-ending leg injury, Abrams might have pushed his way into the top five.
Once Rutschman joins the MLB roster next year, Francisco Alvarez will take over as baseball's top catching prospect. The 19-year-old backed up a stellar pro debut in 2019 by hitting .272/.388/.554 with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 70 RBI between Single-A and High-A. His defensive game is still developing, but his bat is the real deal.
Team-by-Team Breakdown
ARI (4): SS Jordan Lawlar (24), OF Corbin Carroll (27), OF Alek Thomas (47), LHP Blake Walston (96)
ATL (4): OF Cristian Pache (50), C Shea Langeliers (64), OF Michael Harris II (91), OF Drew Waters (93)
BAL (4): C Adley Rutschman (2), RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5), LHP DL Hall (57), SS Gunnar Henderson (85)
BOS (4): 1B Triston Casas (17), SS Marcelo Mayer (23), 2B Nick Yorke (59), OF Jarren Duran (73)
CHC (2): OF Brennen Davis (12), LHP Brailyn Marquez (80)
CWS (0): None
CIN (2): RHP Hunter Greene (13), LHP Nick Lodolo (35)
CLE (6): OF George Valera (52), RHP Daniel Espino (54), SS Tyler Freeman (58), SS Gabriel Arias (77), SS Brayan Rocchio (84), 3B/OF Nolan Jones (87)
COL (1): OF Zac Veen (43)
DET (3): 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson (4), OF Riley Greene (6), RHP Jackson Jobe (63)
HOU (2): C Korey Lee (74), RHP Hunter Brown (99)
KC (3): SS Bobby Witt Jr. (1), C MJ Melendez (44), 1B Nick Pratto (49)
LAA (1): LHP Reid Detmers (40)
LAD (6): C Diego Cartaya (39), RHP Ryan Pepiot (56), RHP Bobby Miller (75), OF Andy Pages (88), 2B Michael Busch (95), 3B Miguel Vargas (97)
MIA (4): RHP Max Meyer (16), RHP Sixto Sanchez (22), RHP Edward Cabrera (32), SS Kahlil Watson (61)
MIL (2): OF Garrett Mitchell (71), LHP Aaron Ashby (94)
MIN (4): SS/OF Austin Martin (14), SS Royce Lewis (68), RHP Joe Ryan (78), RHP Jordan Balazovic (90)
NYM (3): C Francisco Alvarez (9), 3B Brett Baty (31), SS Ronny Mauricio (66)
NYY (4): SS Anthony Volpe (15), OF Jasson Dominguez (55), SS Oswald Peraza (60), RHP Luis Gil (92)
OAK (1): C Tyler Soderstrom (26)
PHI (2): RHP Mick Abel (65), SS Bryson Stott (70)
PIT (5): C Henry Davis (30), SS Oneil Cruz (33), RHP Quinn Priester (36), 2B/SS Nick Gonzales (42), SS Liover Peguero (81)
SD (4): SS CJ Abrams (8), C Luis Campusano (20), OF Robert Hassell (34), LHP MacKenzie Gore (86)
SF (5): SS Marco Luciano (7), C Joey Bart (18), OF Heliot Ramos (37), OF Luis Matos (51), LHP Kyle Harrison (82)
SEA (5): OF Julio Rodriguez (3), SS Noelvi Marte (10), RHP George Kirby (38), RHP Emerson Hancock (67), RHP Matt Brash (100)
STL (3): 3B Nolan Gorman (28), LHP Matthew Liberatore (45), 3B Jordan Walker (48)
TB (7): RHP Shane Baz (11), 2B Vidal Brujan (21), OF Josh Lowe (62), 2B Xavier Edwards (79), RHP Taj Bradley (83), RHP Cole Wilcox (89), SS Greg Jones (98)
TEX (4): RHP Jack Leiter (19), 3B Josh Jung (25), RHP Cole Winn (69), 2B Justin Foscue (76)
TOR (3): SS Orelvis Martinez (41), C Gabriel Moreno (46), SS Jordan Groshans (53)
WAS (2): RHP Cade Cavalli (29), SS Brady House (72)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through Thursday's games. Prospect tool grades via MLB.com.