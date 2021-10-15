Bleacher Report's Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings for 2021 Season

11 of 12

10. SS Noelvi Marte, SEA

9. C Francisco Alvarez, NYM

8. SS CJ Abrams, SD

7. SS Marco Luciano, SF

6. OF Riley Greene, DET

5. RHP Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

4. 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson, DET

3. OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA

2. C Adley Rutschman, BAL

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., KC

Overview

Bobby Witt Jr. jumped straight from rookie ball in 2019 to Double-A this year, and he didn't miss a beat. The 21-year-old hit .290/.361/.575 with 35 doubles, 33 home runs and 29 steals, and after he nearly played his way onto the MLB roster last spring, the Royals might have a hard time keeping him out of the Opening Day lineup in 2022.

Not far behind, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and slugger Spencer Torkelson were also given serious consideration for the No. 1 overall spot that was vacated by Tampa Bay Rays budding superstar Wander Franco.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is baseball's top pitching prospect after he went 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and a 161-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 103 innings at High-A and Double-A. The 6'5", 225-pounder has the size, stuff and track record to be a perennial Cy Young contender.

Outfielder Riley Greene more than held his own playing alongside Torkelson in the upper levels of the minors, hitting .301/.387/.534 with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 84 RBI. The No. 5 overall pick in 2019 just turned 21 years old on Sept. 28, and there's a good chance he'll be in the big leagues before his next birthday.

Young shortstops Marco Luciano (20), CJ Abrams (21) and Noelvi Marte (19) all have loud raw tools and the on-field production to warrant a spot inside the top 10. Luciano has top-of-the-scale raw power, Abrams has legitimate 80-grade speed and Marte is a five-tool talent who reached High-A in his age-19 season. If not for a season-ending leg injury, Abrams might have pushed his way into the top five.

Once Rutschman joins the MLB roster next year, Francisco Alvarez will take over as baseball's top catching prospect. The 19-year-old backed up a stellar pro debut in 2019 by hitting .272/.388/.554 with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 70 RBI between Single-A and High-A. His defensive game is still developing, but his bat is the real deal.