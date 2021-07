Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects After 2021 Draft

2 of 12

Prospects

100. RHP Cole Winn, TEX

99. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF

98. SS Liover Peguero, PIT

97. OF Austin Hendrick, CIN

96. SS Ed Howard, CHC

95. OF Josh Lowe, TB

94. RHP Jordan Balazovic, MIN

93. RHP Cole Wilcox, TB

92. RHP Bobby Miller, LAD

91. 1B Nick Pratto, KC

Overview

While Bobby Miller was a first-round pick in the last year's draft, fellow 2020 draftees Cole Wilcox (third round, $3.3 million) and Kyle Harrison (third round, $2.5 million) actually received bigger bonuses than the $2.1 million the Los Angeles Dodgers gave Miller at No. 29 overall. All three pitchers are off to strong starts in their pro debuts.

First baseman Nick Pratto has been slow to develop since going No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft, but he is enjoying a breakout season thanks to a retooled swing. The 22-year-old is hitting .270/.403/.558 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI across Double-A and Triple-A. The same is true of Josh Lowe, who was the No. 13 overall pick in 2016. He's hitting .284/.361/.559 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in 60 games at Triple-A and looks like the heir apparent to Kevin Kiermaier in center field.

Toolsy infielders Ed Howard and Liover Peguero could do head-to-head battle for years to come in the NL Central, though both are still a few years from reaching the majors. The same is true of slugger Austin Hendrick, who had arguably the most raw power in the 2020 draft class behind Spencer Torkelson.

The continued development of Jordan Balazovic will go a long way for a Twins team in serious need of pitching help, while 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn has pitched his way into the top 100 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 52.2 innings in Double-A.