Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects After 2021 Draft

With the 2021 MLB draft in the rearview, it's time to reset the league's landscape with an update to our top 100 prospect list that includes this year's top draft picks.

Prep shortstops Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter are no-brainers for spots inside the top 100, but how many other 2021 selections earned a spot?

Meanwhile, there are a number of prospects enjoying breakout seasons in the minors who have jumped into the top prospect conversation, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli and New York Yankees shortstops Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe among the notable climbers.

The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our updated rankings:

Potential: Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.

Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.

Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster prior to roster expansion in September.

Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.