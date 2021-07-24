Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects After 2021 Draft

Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects After 2021 DraftJuly 24, 2021
- Potential: Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.
- Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster prior to roster expansion in September.
With the 2021 MLB draft in the rearview, it's time to reset the league's landscape with an update to our top 100 prospect list that includes this year's top draft picks.
Prep shortstops Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter are no-brainers for spots inside the top 100, but how many other 2021 selections earned a spot?
Meanwhile, there are a number of prospects enjoying breakout seasons in the minors who have jumped into the top prospect conversation, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli and New York Yankees shortstops Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe among the notable climbers.
The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our updated rankings:
Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.
Next 50
RHP: Sam Bachman (LAA), Nick Bitsko (TB), Hunter Brown (HOU), Matt Canterino (MIN), Roansy Contreras (PIT), Luis Gil (NYY), Jared Kelley (CWS), Ty Madden (DET), Francisco Morales (PHI), Andrew Painter (PHI) Ryan Pepiot (LAD), Chase Petty (MIN), Joe Ryan (MIN), Clarke Schmidt (NYY), Tahnaj Thomas (PIT), Gavin Williams (CLE)
LHP: Brendan McKay (TB), Kyle Muller (ATL), Brandon Williamson (SEA)
C: Miguel Amaya (CHC), Harry Ford (SEA), Ivan Herrera (STL), Sam Huff (TEX), Joe Mack (MIA), Gabriel Moreno (TOR), Austin Wells (NYY)
IF: SS Nick Allen (OAK), 2B Michael Busch (LAD), SS Cristian Hernandez (CHC), 3B Kody Hoese (LAD), SS Brady House (WAS), SS Matt McLain (CIN), SS Kyren Paris (LAA), SS Jeremy Pena (HOU), SS Robert Puason (OAK), SS Brayan Rocchio (CLE), 2B/SS Brice Turang (MIL), 3B Mark Vientos (NYM), SS Jordan Westburg (BAL)
OF: Jordyn Adams (LAA), Hunter Bishop (SF), Yoelqui Cespedes (CWS), Colton Cowser (BAL), Pete Crow-Armstrong (NYM), Sal Frelick (MIL), Pedro Leon (HOU), Luis Matos (SF), Benny Montgomery (COL), Jesus Sanchez (MIA), George Valera (CLE)
Nos. 100-91
Prospects
100. RHP Cole Winn, TEX
99. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF
98. SS Liover Peguero, PIT
97. OF Austin Hendrick, CIN
96. SS Ed Howard, CHC
95. OF Josh Lowe, TB
94. RHP Jordan Balazovic, MIN
93. RHP Cole Wilcox, TB
92. RHP Bobby Miller, LAD
91. 1B Nick Pratto, KC
Overview
While Bobby Miller was a first-round pick in the last year's draft, fellow 2020 draftees Cole Wilcox (third round, $3.3 million) and Kyle Harrison (third round, $2.5 million) actually received bigger bonuses than the $2.1 million the Los Angeles Dodgers gave Miller at No. 29 overall. All three pitchers are off to strong starts in their pro debuts.
First baseman Nick Pratto has been slow to develop since going No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft, but he is enjoying a breakout season thanks to a retooled swing. The 22-year-old is hitting .270/.403/.558 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI across Double-A and Triple-A. The same is true of Josh Lowe, who was the No. 13 overall pick in 2016. He's hitting .284/.361/.559 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in 60 games at Triple-A and looks like the heir apparent to Kevin Kiermaier in center field.
Toolsy infielders Ed Howard and Liover Peguero could do head-to-head battle for years to come in the NL Central, though both are still a few years from reaching the majors. The same is true of slugger Austin Hendrick, who had arguably the most raw power in the 2020 draft class behind Spencer Torkelson.
The continued development of Jordan Balazovic will go a long way for a Twins team in serious need of pitching help, while 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn has pitched his way into the top 100 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 52.2 innings in Double-A.
Nos. 90-81
Prospects
90. C Cal Raleigh, SEA
89. SS Anthony Volpe, NYY
88. RHP Matt Allan, NYM
87. RHP Jhoan Duran, MIN
86. RHP Deivi Garcia, NYY
85. SS Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
84. RHP Daniel Espino, CLE
83. C Korey Lee, HOU
82. RHP Jackson Kowar, KC
81. SS Tyler Freeman, CLE
Overview
This group includes three fast-rising newcomers to the top-tier prospect conversation in shortstop Anthony Volpe (62 G, .308/.448/.620, 42 XBH at Single-A/High-A), right-hander Daniel Espino (11 GS, 3.47 ERA, 73 K, 46.2 IP at Single-A/High-A) and catcher Korey Lee (59 G, .314/.378/.509, 20 XBH at High-A/Double-A).
On the flip side, right-hander Deivi Garcia (49.2 IP, 6.89 ERA at Triple-A) and Geraldo Perdomo (47 G, .151/.305/.204, 5 XBH in Double-A) have seen their stock trend downward this year, and they could be in danger of slipping out of the top 100 by the next update.
Tyler Freeman should have an opportunity to compete for Cleveland's starting shortstop job in 2022, while hard-throwing right-hander Jhoan Duran is also poised to see his first MLB action in the second half, especially if the Twins sell off some rotation pieces. Catcher Cal Raleigh is already in the big leagues with Seattle after a torrid start at Triple-A.
The Royals have done a solid job of developing pitching in recent years, and Jackson Kowar has gotten his feet wet already this year with three appearances in the majors. The 24-year-old has a 2.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 49 innings over 10 starts in Triple-A, so there is little left for him to prove in the minors.
Matt Allan was quickly climbing prospect lists before Tommy John surgery erased his 2021 season. With three plus pitches, good command and a strong 6'3", 225-pound frame, he still profiles as a future front-line starter, but he is losing valuable development time.
Nos. 80-71
Prospects
80. SS Bryson Stott, PHI
79. SS Kahlil Watson, MIA
78. SS Ronny Mauricio, NYM
77. RHP Mick Abel, PHI
76. LHP Reid Detmers, LAA
75. SS Gunnar Henderson, BAL
74. SS Oswald Peraza, NYY
73. RHP George Kirby, SEA
72. 3B Jordan Walker, STL
71. SS Orelvis Martinez, TOR
Overview
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops.
We have our first 2021 draft pick in Kahlil Watson checking in at No. 79 overall. A consensus top-10 talent in this year's class, he slipped to the Miami Marlins at No. 16 overall and will join an already loaded farm system.
Ronny Mauricio has been a staple on top prospect lists for years, and he is now joined by a trio of AL East shortstop prospects enjoying breakout seasons offensively in Orelvis Martinez (62 G, .298/.385/609, 41 XBH at Single-A), Oswald Peraza (66 G, .294/.363/.498, 32 XBH at High-A/Double-A) and Gunnar Henderson (61 G, .276/.364/.491, 27 XBH at Single-A/High-A).
Slugger Jordan Walker had some of the best power potential in the 2020 draft class, and he is showing a better-than-expected approach at the plate while hitting .336/.423/.584 with 23 extra-base hits in 39 games between Single-A and High-A.
George Kirby (No. 19 overall in 2019) and Reid Detmers (No. 10 overall in 2020) are living up to their billing as two of the top college arms in recent drafts, while Mick Abel has tallied 66 strikeouts in 44.2 innings at Single-A in his pro debut. The projectable 6'5", 190-pound right-hander is now the top prospect in the Phillies' system just ahead of Bryson Stott, who could be the starting shortstop in 2022.
Nos. 70-61
Prospects
70. RHP Jackson Jobe, DET
69. OF JJ Bleday, MIA
68. RHP Cade Cavalli, WAS
67. RHP Emerson Hancock, SEA
66. C Shea Langeliers, ATL
65. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards, TB
64. OF Kristian Robinson, ARI
63. SS Oneil Cruz, PIT
62. 2B/SS Jeter Downs, BOS
61. LHP Daniel Lynch, KC
Overview
Cade Cavalli is one of the highest risers among newcomers to the top 100 list. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 draft has a 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 64.1 innings between High-A and Double-A, showcasing an electric four-pitch arsenal to earn a spot in the Futures Game.
Catcher Shea Langeliers went No. 9 overall in the 2019 draft on the strength of his glove, but his bat is starting to catch up. He has an .821 OPS with 14 home runs and 32 RBI in 58 games at Double-A, and he has also thrown out 21 of 41 attempted base stealers.
Despite likely shifting down the defensive spectrum to second base, Jeter Downs and Xavier Edwards have dynamic enough offensive profiles to still be top-tier prospects. The towering 6'7" Oneil Cruz could also be destined for a position change, but his powerful bat and strong arm would fit well in right field.
It's possible that Jackson Jobe will end up being the best pitcher in the 2021 draft class, but there is always risk with prep right-handers. Emerson Hancock and Daniel Lynch also offer front-line potential for rebuilding teams that are still sorting out their long-term rotation.
Kristian Robinson and JJ Bleday are both trending downward for different reasons.
Robinson has not yet suited up in 2021. He was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly punching a department of public safety officer in April 2020 and is reportedly finalizing a plea agreement. Meanwhile, Bleday is hitting a lackluster .198/.309/.335 with a 21.9 percent strikeout rate at Double-A.
Nos. 60-51
Prospects
60. C Diego Cartaya, LAD
59. OF Garrett Mitchell, MIL
58. OF Alek Thomas, ARI
57. LHP D.L. Hall, BAL
56. C Keibert Ruiz, LAD
55. LHP Brailyn Marquez, CHC
54. SS Jose Barrero, CIN
53. OF Robert Hassell, SD
52. RHP Kumar Rocker, NYM
51. LHP Matthew Liberatore
Overview
Catcher Keibert Ruiz is hitting .293/.367/.582 with 14 doubles and 13 home runs at Triple-A, but he's firmly blocked by Will Smith at the MLB level. The Dodgers also have teenager Diego Cartaya climbing the prospect rankings thanks to a .298/.409/.614 line and 10 home runs in 31 games at Single-A. Will they deal one of their young backstops at the deadline?
Outfielders Robert Hassell (64 G, .317/.415/.471, 29 XBH) and Garrett Mitchell (41 G, .299/.433/.493, 14 XBH) have been two of the early standouts from the 2020 draft class, while 60-hit, 60-speed future center fielder Alek Thomas continues to climb the ladder in the Arizona system.
Never in a million years could the New York Mets have expected Kumar Rocker to still be on the board at No. 10 overall, and while he's far from a finished product, his pure stuff already stacks up to any pitching prospect in baseball.
Only MacKenzie Gore, Asa Lacy, Nick Lodolo rank ahead of the trio of Matthew Liberatore, Brailyn Marquez and D.L. Hall among left-handed pitching prospects.
Shortstop Jose Barrero (formerly Jose Garcia) was in over his head making the jump from High-A to the majors last year, but his future remains bright.
Nos. 50-41
Prospects
50. OF Jarren Duran, BOS
49. SS Royce Lewis, MIN
48. 2B/SS Nick Gonzales, PIT
47. RHP Quinn Priester, PIT
46. OF Drew Waters, ATL
45. SS Jordan Groshans, TOR
44. 3B Nolan Jones, CLE
43. 3B Brett Baty, NYM
42. LHP Nick Lodolo, CIN
41. C Tyler Soderstrom, OAK
Overview
The highest riser among newcomers to our top 100 list who were not 2021 draft picks is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. The 24-year-old hit .270/.365/.561 with 15 home runs and 12 steals in 46 games Triple-A, stepping away from the team briefly to play for Team USA in Olympic qualifying.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and a consensus top-25 prospect in baseball a few years ago, Royce Lewis has some work to do rebuilding his stock. After a disappointing 2019 season and the washed-out 2020 campaign, he suffered a torn ACL this spring.
Tyler Soderstrom was viewed as one of the best pure hitters in the 2020 draft class, and he's backing it up with a .304/.390/.558 line that includes 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 RBI in 56 games at Single-A. He's athletic enough to move out from behind the plate if Oakland wants to expedite his bat. Nick Gonzales is off to a slower start but holding his own while making his pro debut at the High-A level.
Left-hander Nick Lodolo, third baseman Nolan Jones, shortstop Jordan Groshans and outfielder Drew Waters are all performing well in the upper levels of the minors and will be candidates for a second-half promotion.
Right-hander Quinn Priester drew rave reviews at Pittsburgh's alternate site last year to send his stock soaring, and he has a 3.49 ERA in 11 starts at High-A. Meanwhile, third baseman Brett Baty was drafted with a power-over-hit profile at No. 12 overall in the 2019 draft, but he showed an advanced hit tool in batting .309/.397/.514 with 22 extra-base hits in 51 games at High-A to earn an early promotion to Double-A.
Nos. 40-31
Prospects
40. 3B Josh Jung, TEX
39. OF Zac Veen, COL
38. RHP Josiah Gray, LAD
37. OF Brandon Marsh, LAA
36. 1B Triston Casas, BOS
35. 3B Nolan Gorman, STL
34. OF Corbin Carroll, ARI
33. RHP Shane Baz, TB
32. C Francisco Alvarez, NYM
31. RHP Edward Cabrera, MIA
Overview
Edward Cabrera (3.09 ERA, 9 BB, 46 K, 35 IP) and Shane Baz (2.26 ERA, 10 BB, 82 K, 55.2 IP) are two pitchers on the cusp of entering baseball's upper echelon of pitching prospects. The two flame-throwers have come a long way in developing their secondary stuff and honing their command. The Dodgers recently promoted right-hander Josiah Gray to help a short-handed pitching staff, and he could be a major second-half X-factor.
After a stellar pro debut in Rookie Ball in 2019, Francisco Alvarez had something to prove during his jump to full-season ball. The 19-year-old is hitting .270/.399/.513 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 58 games, but he has thrown out just eight of 49 base stealers, so he still has work to do defensively.
Nolan Gorman has elite raw power, Corbin Carroll has one of the minors' best hit tools, and Triston Casas and Josh Jung provide a well-balanced mix of contact ability and power. All four have a chance to be impact offensive players in the not-too-distant future for their respective clubs.
Often overshadowed by fellow outfielder Jo Adell in the Angels system, Brandon Marsh has a bright future in his own right with a 60-hit, 50-power profile. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut on July 18.
The Rockies selected Zac Veen with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 draft. His smooth left-handed stroke has been on full display at Single-A in his pro debut, and he's hitting .286/.398/.496 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 53 runs scored and 27 steals in 64 games.
Nos. 30-21
Prospects
30. LHP Asa Lacy, KC
29. OF Heliot Ramos, SF
28. RHP Matt Manning, DET
27. RHP Nate Pearson, TOR
26. C Henry Davis, PIT
25. SS Noelvi Marte, SEA
24. RHP Max Meyer, MIA
23. OF Brennen Davis, CHC
22. SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
21. SS Marcelo Mayer, BOS
Overview
Ignoring draft position and the financial finagling that teams do to maximize their bonus pool, prep shortstops Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar were the two highest-ceiling prospects in the 2021 draft class. Both have five-tool potential, a rare skill set at the shortstop position, and they immediately become the No. 1 prospect in their respective farm systems.
Not far behind is catcher Henry Davis, who hit .370/.482/.663 with 15 home runs and more walks (31) than strikeouts (24) during his junior season at Louisville. He is one of the best offensive catching prospects to come along in years.
Flame-thrower Max Meyer was aggressively assigned to Double-A to begin his pro career and he has responded with a 1.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 65 innings. The 22-year-old flame-thrower could see the majors by next season after going No. 3 overall in 2020. Left-hander Asa Lacy has 79 strikeouts in 52 innings at High-A in his pro debut as the 2020 draft's other top college arm.
Meanwhile, Nate Pearson and Matt Manning are trending in the opposite direction after posting lackluster numbers in the minors and looking overmatched in their brief big league action. Both still have electric stuff, but they will need to make the necessary adjustments.
Outfielder Brennen Davis (48 G, .278/.381/.538, 24 XBH at High-A/Double-A) homered twice in the Futures Game to take home MVP honors. The Giants recently promoted Heliot Ramos to Triple-A, and he could get the call for their playoff push.
After a strong showing in the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old in 2019, shortstop Noelvi Marte is finally making his stateside debut, and he's hitting .273/.355/.469 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 10 steals in 64 games at Single-A. He could be a top-10 prospect by season's end.
Nos. 20-11
Prospects
20. C Luis Campusano, SD
19. OF Jasson Dominguez, NYY
18. RHP Jack Leiter, TEX
17. 2B Vidal Brujan, TB
16. RHP Hunter Greene, CIN
15. OF Cristian Pache, ATL
14. SS/OF Austin Martin, TOR
13. RHP Sixto Sanchez, MIA
12. SS CJ Abrams, SD
11. C Joey Bart, SF
Overview
Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter checks in with the highest ranking among 2021 draft picks in the No. 18 overall spot. He closed out his sophomore season in dominant fashion after some midseason home run issues, and he offers the best mix of floor and ceiling of any player in the class. He went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 110 innings this spring.
A healthy Hunter Greene is once again looking like a potential generational talent. The uber-athletic 6'5", 230-pound right-hander has a 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 68.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
Speaking of generational talents, Jasson Dominguez is hitting .283 with a .406 on-base percentage in his first 15 minor league games, and he has already been promoted from Rookie Ball to Single-A, where he's working on an eight-game hitting streak. Will he make a case for the No. 1 spot in 2022?
Catchers Joey Bart and Luis Campusano both saw MLB action last season, and they could be a factor in what is shaping up to be a hard-fought NL West battle. Meanwhile, Vidal Brujan saw his first MLB action earlier this month for a contending Rays team, and Cristian Pache will almost certainly get another shot at the center field job in Atlanta this season.
A .368/.474/.532 hitter in 140 games at Vanderbilt, Austin Martin has a 65-grade hit tool, and he has logged a .404 on-base percentage with 12 extra-base hits in 50 games at Double-A. It's a relatively slow start, but the jump from college ball to Double-A is a big one.
Sixto Sanchez (shoulder surgery) and CJ Abrams (fractured tibia, sprained MCL) are both sidelined, but they are talented enough to still warrant a spot inside the league's top 20 prospects.
Nos. 10-1
Prospects
10. LHP MacKenzie Gore, SD
9. OF Riley Greene, DET
8. SS Marco Luciano, SF
7. RHP Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
6. OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA
5. 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson, DET
4. OF Jarred Kelenic, SEA
3. C Adley Rutschman, BAL
2. SS Bobby Witt Jr., KC
1. SS Wander Franco, TB
Overview
Who will take over as baseball's No. 1 prospect once Wander Franco exhausts his rookie eligibility?
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .304/.373/.577 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 53 RBI and 15 steals between Double-A and Triple-A, and he just turned 21 years old in June. The Royals have no reason to rush him up to a non-contender, so he could be the guy going into 2022.
Adley Rutschman (65 G, .272/.397/.498, 14 HR at Double-A) and Spencer Torkelson (.279/.406/.567, 14 HR at High-A/Double-A) are also having stellar seasons at the plate, and like Witt, they profile as the future face of their franchises.
Seattle outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez are two of the game's most promising offensive talents, and Kelenic will likely exit the prospect ranks before 2021 is over, as he's currently serving as the team's everyday center fielder.
Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has overtaken Padres southpaw MacKenzie Gore for the title of top pitching prospect in baseball. The 21-year-old Rodriguez has a 1.86 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 63 innings between High-A and Double-A. Despite his struggles at Triple-A, Gore still has top-of-the-rotation upside, and he'll be just 22 years old for the entire 2021 season.
Two dark-horse prospects capable of making a run at the No. 1 spot in these rankings are shortstop Marco Luciano (63 G, .288/.381/.560, 16 HR, 51 RBI at Single-A) and outfielder Riley Greene (.264/.345/.450, 10 HR, 10 SB at Double-A), who at 20 is one of the youngest players at the Double-A level.
Team-by-Team Breakdown
ARI (5): SS Jordan Lawlar (22), OF Corbin Carroll (34), OF Alek Thomas (58), OF Kristian Robinson (64), SS Geraldo Perdomo (85)
ATL (3): OF Cristian Pache (15), OF Drew Waters (45), C Shea Langeliers (66)
BAL (4): C Adley Rutschman (3), RHP Grayson Rodriguez (7), LHP DL Hall (57), SS Gunnar Henderson (75)
BOS (4): SS Marcelo Mayer (21), 1B Triston Casas (36), OF Jarren Duran (50), 2B Jeter Downs (62)
CHC (3): OF Brennen Davis (23), LHP Brailyn Marquez (55), SS Ed Howard (96)
CWS (0): None
CIN (4): RHP Hunter Greene (16), LHP Nick Lodolo (42), SS Jose Barrero (54), OF Austin Hendrick (97)
CLE (3): 3B Nolan Jones (44), SS Tyler Freeman (81), RHP Daniel Espino (84)
COL (1): OF Zac Veen (39)
DET (4): 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson (5), OF Riley Greene (9), RHP Matt Manning (28), RHP Jackson Jobe (70)
HOU (1): C Korey Lee (83)
KC (5): SS Bobby Witt Jr. (2), LHP Asa Lacy (30), LHP Daniel Lynch (61), RHP Jackson Kowar (82), 1B Nick Pratto (91)
LAA (2): OF Brandon Marsh (37), LHP Reid Detmers (76)
LAD (4): RHP Josiah Gray (38), C Keibert Ruiz (56), C Diego Cartaya (60), RHP Bobby Miller (92)
MIA (5): RHP Sixto Sanchez (13), RHP Max Meyer (24), RHP Edward Cabrera (31), OF JJ Bleday (69), SS Kahlil Watson (79)
MIL (1): OF Garrett Mitchell (59)
MIN (3): SS Royce Lewis (49), RHP Jhoan Duran (87), RHP Jordan Balazovic (94)
NYM (5): C Francisco Alvarez (32), 3B Brett Baty (43), RHP Kumar Rocker (52), SS Ronny Mauricio (78), RHP Matt Allan (88)
NYY (4): OF Jasson Dominguez (19), SS Oswald Peraza (74), RHP Deivi Garcia (86), SS Anthony Volpe (89)
OAK (1): C Tyler Soderstrom (41)
PHI (2): RHP Mick Abel (77), SS Bryson Stott (80)
PIT (5): C Henry Davis (26), RHP Quinn Priester (47), 2B/SS Nick Gonzales (48), SS Oneil Cruz (63), SS Liover Peguero (98)
SD (4): LHP MacKenzie Gore (10), SS CJ Abrams (12), C Luis Campusano (20), OF Robert Hassell (53)
SF (4): SS Marco Luciano (8), C Joey Bart (11), OF Heliot Ramos (29), LHP Kyle Harrison (99)
SEA (6): OF Jarred Kelenic (4), OF Julio Rodriguez (6), SS Noelvi Marte (25), RHP Emerson Hancock (67), RHP George Kirby (73), C Cal Raleigh (90)
STL (3): 3B Nolan Gorman (35), LHP Matthew Liberatore (51), 3B Jordan Walker (72)
TB (6): SS Wander Franco (1), 2B Vidal Brujan (17), RHP Shane Baz (33), 2B Xavier Edwards (65), RHP Cole Wilcox (93), OF Josh Lowe (95)
TEX (3): RHP Jack Leiter (18), 3B Josh Jung (40), RHP Cole Winn (100)
TOR (4): SS/OF Austin Martin (14), RHP Nate Pearson (27), 3B Jordan Groshans (44), SS Orelvis Martinez (71)
WAS (1): RHP Cade Cavalli (68)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through Thursday's games.