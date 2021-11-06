Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 9

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

At 4-4 through the first eight weeks of the season, the New England Patriots find themselves on the playoff bubble.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots have a 45 percent chance to make the playoffs. There's obviously a lot that can change and the No. 1 thing the Pats have to worry about is winning games and making the playoffs will likely take care of itself.

Still, it isn't too early to start looking at the standings and see where the Patriots might get some help.

Weeks 8-10 can be crucial for franchises as there are several clubs hovering around .500. A bad stretch here can put teams behind the eight-ball in terms of building towards a playoff run.

So the most important game on the slate for the Patriots is their road trip to Carolina. Fans should have a rooting interest in these games as well, though.