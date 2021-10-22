3 Takeaways from Broncos' Week 7 Loss

1 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Denver should not have been caught by surprise that Cleveland's offensive line opened up gaps for D'Ernest Johnson. Cleveland offensive line coach Bill Callahan has been around the NFL for multiple decades, and the Broncos should have been prepared for a scheme that was suited to a third-string running back.

Even if the Broncos struggled at the start, they should have made the proper adjustments in the second half to stop Johnson from beating them. After all, Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. Instead, Johnson ran for 146 yards on 22 carries and did not give the Broncos any chance of pulling off a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter.

Denver had a small window open in the fourth quarter, when Johnson's game-clinching run on third down was called back by an illegal motion penalty. That foul did not hurt Cleveland since Johnson scampered eight yards for a first down to finish off the game on the next play. That was just one of the examples of Denver's front seven being bested by Cleveland's offensive line over four quarters.

The Broncos had no answer for Johnson from the start. Cleveland's third-stringer began the contest with runs of 20 and 10 yards before he opened the scoring on a four-yard run.

Denver has now allowed more than 100 rushing yards in three of its past four games. It started the season by holding three opponents to 75 yards or fewer on the ground.

After Thursday, it is evident that Denver's 3-0 record was a product of facing the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets to open the campaign. The Broncos have looked awful against teams not battling for a top-five NFL draft pick.