Celtics' Biggest Matchups for 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics fell out of the NBA spotlight last season, their first in five years without at least one playoff series win.

They split their 72 regular-season games, needed a play-in game to secure their postseason spot and lasted just five games against the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round.

Maybe that wasn't such a bad thing, though. Boston should come into the 2021-22 campaign free of expectations and in position to sneak up on people. It's rare that a team with two All-Star wings can qualify as a sleeper, but you could listen to a dozen discussions on the 2022 championship race without hearing a mention of the Celtics.

This team could be more dangerous than people think, and it will get a chance to show the hoops world exactly that during these three critical contests from the 2021-22 season's first month.