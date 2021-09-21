Lakers Rumors: Latest on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Camp Invitations, More

1 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Ever since bringing James and Davis together on the roster, the Lakers have had an overpowering "small-ball" lineup at their disposal. They aren't really sacrificing size with the 6'9", 250-pound James at power forward and the 6'10", 253-pound Davis at center, they're just getting the usual perks of playing small ball: better tempo, more athleticism, improved spacing, etc.

Still, it's always been the kind of trump card they only play in major moments. Whether wanting to keep their stars comfortable or hoping to limit the physical wear and tear on these players, they've always been conscious of not overusing this frontcourt combo.

Apparently, that might be changing.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported that super agent Rich Paul "was telling other agents at the Chicago combine that LeBron and AD were sliding to the 4 and 5," via LeBron Wire.

If this was going to be a more permanent move and not the change of pace it has been, that would certainly be notable. But it would also be curious as to why the Lakers signed both Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, traditional centers who are seemingly on the roster to soak up minutes there during the regular season.