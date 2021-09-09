X

    Lakers News: DeAndre Jordan Officially Agrees to Contract After Pistons Buyout

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIISeptember 9, 2021

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Veteran big man DeAndre Jordan is back in Los Angeles, as he officially signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    OFFICIAL: That's our DJ https://t.co/7iUFwcxHd5

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported last week that Jordan was expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract once he became a free agent.

    Jordan cleared waivers after the Brooklyn Nets traded him and four future second-round picks on Sept. 3 to the Detroit Pistons in for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. The Pistons bought out the remaining two years of Jordan's four-year, $39.9 million contract, letting the 33-year-old become an unrestricted free agent. 

    Almost as soon as the trade was completed, multiple reports began circulating that Jordan would sign with the Lakers. The deal returns him to the city where he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers

    The Lakers had been looking for help in the frontcourt as uncertainty around Marc Gasol's willingness to return to L.A. remained one of the team's lingering concerns. Jordan should provide depth behind Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza. 

    In 57 games with Brooklyn last season, Jordan averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 assists. 

    That should translate quite well to Los Angeles, with the Lakers looking to make a deep playoff run.

