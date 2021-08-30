Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason

0 of 30

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

With Lauri Markkanen landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal, all of the top NBA free agents are off the board.

September is (almost) here, training camps begin in just a few weeks and rosters across the league are being finalized.

Yes, it's finally safe to assign some offseason grades.

Teams were graded based on talent added, needs fulfilled and who did the most with what cap space, draft picks and trade assets they had to work with.

Here's who's in, who's out and who's back with how the offseason went for all 30 NBA franchises.

Note: Rookies are denoted with (R).