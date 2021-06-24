Marvin Bagley III 'Likes' Tweet Suggesting He Should Leave Kings

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Did Marvin Bagley III just give his approval for a trade out of Sacramento?

Bagley, who made a career-high 42 starts for Sacramento in 2020-21, liked a tweet that suggested he should leave the Kings.

He's not the first in his family to express the sentiment on social media. In January, his father took to Twitter to beg the team to "PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!"

He was reportedly on the market at the trade deadline, but he finished out the season with the Kings and averaged 14.1 points with 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Kings have already picked up Bagley's fourth-year option worth $11.3 million for the 2021-22 season. After that, he's due a qualifying offer of $14.8 million should the Kings choose to make him a restricted free agent.