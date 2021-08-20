Timberwolves 2021-22 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds, Record Predictions

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Despite missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and 16 of the past 17, there is some excitement surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves entering the 2021-22 campaign.

The core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell will have the opportunity to play a full 82-game slate together for the first time, and that could lead to some marked improvements.

Minnesota finished with the third-worst record in the Western Conference last season at 23-49, but it played much better down the stretch, going 9-7 over its final 16 games.

As the T-Wolves look to carry that momentum over to the 2021-22 season, here is a full rundown of their upcoming schedule, as well as predictions for how they will fare.

2021-22 Timberwolves Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 20 vs. Houston Rockets

Championship Odds: +19000 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com



Top Matchups

Detroit Pistons (First Matchup: Feb. 3)

It is always a big deal in the NBA when top draft picks go head-to-head, and that will be the case when the Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons meet for the first time during the 2021-22 season.

Minnesota selected Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and Detroit followed that up by taking Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021.

Edwards got better and better as the 2020-21 season progressed and ended up averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers made and 1.1 steals per game.

As a result, the 20-year-old finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind only Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

While there was plenty of hype surrounding Edwards when he entered the league, it can be argued that there is even more surrounding Cunningham, who was viewed as the consensus top prospect in the 2021-22 draft.

Like Edwards, Cunningham is an offensively gifted player, but he is also a skilled playmaker and rebounder from the point guard position.

When the T-Wolves and Pistons meet, it stands to reason that Edwards and Cunningham could be matched up together at times, which should make for some entertaining possessions.

They could be two of the NBA's biggest stars in the not-too-distant future, and their first meeting may be remembered by basketball fans for many years to come.

Miami Heat (First Matchup: Nov. 24)

It has been three years since Jimmy Butler forced his way out of Minnesota, but there may still be some hard feelings among Timberwolves fans.

Thanks largely to his play, the T-Wolves went 47-35 and reached the playoffs in 2018, ending a 13-year drought, which was the longest in the NBA at the time.

The belief was that the Timberwolves had turned the corner and would develop into a perennial playoff team, but that wasn't the case, as Butler made it clear entering the following season that he was unhappy, and it wasn't long before a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers materialized.

The 31-year-old spent most of the 2018-19 season in Philly, and he was then sent to the Miami Heat as part of a sign-and-trade the next offseason. That deal paid immediate dividends for Miami, as it went to the NBA Finals in 2020.

When Butler and the Heat arrive in Minnesota during the 2021-22 season, it won't be his first time back since the trade to Philadelphia but quite some time has passed since then.

With COVID-19 preventing fans from attending games late in the 2019-20 season and for most of 2020-21, Timberwolves fans haven't gotten to see the five-time All-Star live and in-person for quite a while.

If T-Wolves fans are still unhappy with the way Butler left the team, it could make for a loud and raucous atmosphere at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Heat also figure to be a good measuring stick for the Timberwolves since Miami has reached the playoffs in 14 of the past 18 seasons, winning three championships during that time.

Season Forecast

The Timberwolves didn't make many notable additions this offseason, meaning they are banking on their existing core staying healthy and growing together.

Four players averaged at least 19 points per game for the team last season in Towns, Edwards, Russell and Malik Beasley, giving them a solid foundation to build upon.

Towns is the go-to guy with two All-Star nods to his credit, but he has struggled to stay on the court in recent seasons, missing 22 games in 2020-21 and playing in only 35 games in 2019-20.

The 2015-16 NBA Rookie of the Year is a force when healthy, though, as evidenced by his averages of 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Russell, who is a one-time All-Star in his own right, was limited to 42 games in his first full season with the Timberwolves in 2020-21, but he put up 19.0 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Beasley was also limited due to injury, playing in only 37 games, but he quietly ranked second on the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game.

Assuming all those players can stay off the injured list more often next season, and Edwards continues to develop into an elite offensive player, the Timberwolves should make some gains in 2021-22.

Minnesota also has some solid depth players in Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Juan Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver who should be even more effective as supporting cast members.

The Timberwolves may not be quite ready to make the leap to playoff team, but with some Western Conference teams potentially in line to fall in the standings, Minnesota should be much closer to contention in 2021-22.

Record Prediction: 38-44

